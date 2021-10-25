openbase logo
💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.5K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

38

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Icon

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
sajinimarychandy
s-r-aman

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Poor Documentation

Readme

./packages/styled-icons/README.md

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

Have used this library in many occasions and it has a fantastic icon collection. In react apps, this is quite handy. It has all the high-quality icons you'll need to give your project a professional look.

1
riginoommen
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Easy to Use

A go to option for me if I am using styled component. After using styled components, this is just a very natural extension. Its very simple and elegant, with being tree shakable you rely on this. I have had no problem in customizing this and making it the way I want. The size is very small so it is a not a problem. A really good alternative if you are used to react icons. I have used this in a lot of freelance projects.

0
RufetResidov6 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
Great Documentation
Pataco8014 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

@fluentui/react-iconsFluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
react-iconssvg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
880K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@progress/kendo-react-commonIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
184K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-featherReact component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
171K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 56 Alternatives

