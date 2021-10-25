Have used this library in many occasions and it has a fantastic icon collection. In react apps, this is quite handy. It has all the high-quality icons you'll need to give your project a professional look.

6 months ago

Easy to Use

A go to option for me if I am using styled component. After using styled components, this is just a very natural extension. Its very simple and elegant, with being tree shakable you rely on this. I have had no problem in customizing this and making it the way I want. The size is very small so it is a not a problem. A really good alternative if you are used to react icons. I have used this in a lot of freelance projects.