openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sfc

styled-flex-component

by Sara Vieira
3.0.5 (see all)

Flex Element for not writing any more custom flex styles because fuck that

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Styled Flex Component

Codecov Build Status

Flex Element for not writing any more custom flex styles because fuck that

Install

yarn add styled-flex-component
or
npm i styled-flex-component

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Flex, { FlexItem } from 'styled-flex-component';

export default () => (
  <Flex center full>
    <FlexItem order="2">World</FlexItem>
    <FlexItem order="1">Hello</FlexItem>
  </Flex>
);

Props

All props without description are just true or false values and take no arguments

Flex Container

General

  • full -> Sets width, height and flex basis to 100%
  • inline -> Sets the item to inline-flex
  • center -> Sets justify-content and align-items to center

Direction

  • row
  • rowReverse
  • column
  • columnReverse

Wrap

  • wrap
  • wrapReverse

Align Items

  • alignCenter
  • alignStart
  • alignEnd
  • alignBaseline
  • alignStretch
  • alignCenter

Align Content

  • contentCenter
  • contentStart
  • contentEnd
  • contentBaseline
  • contentStretch
  • contentAround

Justify Content

  • justifyCenter
  • justifyStart
  • justifyEnd
  • justifyBetween
  • justifyAround
  • justifyEvenly

Flex Item

  • Order -> Takes a number to se the order of that item
  • basis -> Takes a number to se the flex-basis of that item
  • grow
  • shrink
  • noShrink

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial