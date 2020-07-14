Styled Flex Component
Flex Element for not writing any more custom flex styles because fuck that
Install
yarn add styled-flex-component
or
npm i styled-flex-component
Usage
import React from 'react';
import Flex, { FlexItem } from 'styled-flex-component';
export default () => (
<Flex center full>
<FlexItem order="2">World</FlexItem>
<FlexItem order="1">Hello</FlexItem>
</Flex>
);
Props
All props without description are just true or false values and take no arguments
Flex Container
General
- full -> Sets width, height and flex basis to 100%
- inline -> Sets the item to inline-flex
- center -> Sets justify-content and align-items to center
Direction
- row
- rowReverse
- column
- columnReverse
Wrap
Align Items
- alignCenter
- alignStart
- alignEnd
- alignBaseline
- alignStretch
Align Content
- contentCenter
- contentStart
- contentEnd
- contentBaseline
- contentStretch
- contentAround
Justify Content
- justifyCenter
- justifyStart
- justifyEnd
- justifyBetween
- justifyAround
- justifyEvenly
Flex Item
- Order -> Takes a number to se the order of that item
- basis -> Takes a number to se the flex-basis of that item
- grow
- shrink
- noShrink
License
MIT