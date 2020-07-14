Styled Flex Component

Flex Element for not writing any more custom flex styles because fuck that

Install

yarn add styled- flex -component or npm i styled- flex -component

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Flex, { FlexItem } from 'styled-flex-component' ; export default () => ( < Flex center full > < FlexItem order = "2" > World </ FlexItem > < FlexItem order = "1" > Hello </ FlexItem > </ Flex > );

Props

All props without description are just true or false values and take no arguments

Flex Container

General

full -> Sets width, height and flex basis to 100%

inline -> Sets the item to inline-flex

center -> Sets justify-content and align-items to center

Direction

row

rowReverse

column

columnReverse

Wrap

wrap

wrapReverse

Align Items

alignCenter

alignStart

alignEnd

alignBaseline

alignStretch

Align Content

contentCenter

contentStart

contentEnd

contentBaseline

contentStretch

contentAround

Justify Content

justifyCenter

justifyStart

justifyEnd

justifyBetween

justifyAround

justifyEvenly

Flex Item

Order -> Takes a number to se the order of that item

basis -> Takes a number to se the flex-basis of that item

grow

shrink

noShrink

License

MIT