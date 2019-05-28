openbase logo
scg

styled-css-grid

by Lucas Azzola
1.2.1 (see all)

🍱 A tiny CSS grid layout for React

Readme

styled-css-grid 🍱

A tiny (~2kb) CSS grid layout for React, built with styled-components 💅.

examples

See the website.

installation

Install React and styled-components, then:

$ yarn add styled-css-grid

usage

import React from "react";
import { Grid, Cell } from "styled-css-grid";

const MyGrid = () => (
  <Grid columns={2} gap="2px">
    <Cell>foo</Cell>
    <Cell height={2}>bar</Cell>
    <Cell width={2}>baz</Cell>
  </Grid>
);

api

Grid

Wrap your cells in Grid. Pretty simple.

Props:

  • columns: The grid-template-columns CSS property. When a number is passed it is a shorthand to specify the number of columns. Default is 12.
  • gap: The grid-gap CSS property. Default is "8px".
  • columnGap: The column-gap CSS property. Not provided by default.
  • rowGap: The row-gap CSS property. Not provided by default.
  • minRowHeight: Minimum height of each row. Default is "20px".
  • height: The height CSS property. Default is "auto".
  • flow: The grid-auto-flow CSS property. Default is "row".
  • rows: The grid-template-rows CSS property. When a number is passed it is a shorthand to specify the number of rows. Not provided by default.
  • areas: The grid-template-areas CSS property. Pass an array of strings, e.g. ["a a", "b c"]. Not provided by default.
  • justifyContent: The justify-content CSS property. Not provided by default.
  • alignContent: The align-content CSS property. Not provided by default.

Cell

A cell. Not too much to say...

Props:

  • width: Cell width in units, default is 1.
  • height: Cell height in units, default is 1.
  • left: The grid-column-start CSS property. Not provided by default.
  • top: The grid-row-start CSS property. Not provided by default.
  • middle: Vertically align the contents of the cell. Default is false.
  • center: Horizontally align the text contents of the cell. Default is false.
  • area: The grid-area CSS property. Not provided by default.

browser support

caniuse

You can use CSS grid in production today if you don't need to support IE and Edge, or you're building tooling or internal sites where you only need to support one browser.

You can use CSS grid soon if you have to support the latest version of modern browsers. Edge 16 will implement the latest CSS grid spec.

Can I use?

