Styled Container Query

Use Container Queries [Element Queries] with styled-components

NPM-Package: styled-container-query

Demo

Installing

npm install styled-container-query --save

Usage

Nothing easier than that. You can use it like styled-components and an element query :container() .

import styledContainerQuery from 'styled-container-query' ; const Child = styled.span `` const Component = styledContainerQuery.div ` background-color: green; &:container(min-width: 500px) { background-color: red; ${Child} { color: white; } } &:container(max-width: 600px and max-width: 900px) { background-color: yellow; } &:container(min-height: 500px) { background-color: blue; } &:container(min-width: 50%) { background-color: blue; } ` ;

Known issues

Props inside a container-query does not work. #1

License

MIT License

Copyright © 2019 Freddy Ochner

LICENSE