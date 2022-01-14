openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
scq

styled-container-query

by Freddy Ochner
1.3.5 (see all)

Use Container Queries [Element Queries] with styled-components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

714

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM-Version NPM-Downloads NPM-Size NPM-License

Styled Container Query

Use Container Queries [Element Queries] with styled-components

NPM-Package: styled-container-query

Demo

Installing

npm install styled-container-query --save

Usage

Nothing easier than that. You can use it like styled-components and an element query :container().

import styledContainerQuery from 'styled-container-query';

const Child = styled.span``
const Component = styledContainerQuery.div`
  background-color: green;
  
  &:container(min-width: 500px) {
    background-color: red;
    ${Child} {
          color: white;
      }
  }
  
  &:container(max-width: 600px and max-width: 900px) {
      background-color: yellow;
  }
  
  &:container(min-height: 500px) {
      background-color: blue;
  }
  
  &:container(min-width: 50%) {
      background-color: blue;
  }
`;

Known issues

  • Props inside a container-query does not work. #1

License

MIT License

Copyright © 2019 Freddy Ochner

LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial