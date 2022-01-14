Use Container Queries [Element Queries] with styled-components
NPM-Package: styled-container-query
npm install styled-container-query --save
Nothing easier than that. You can use it like styled-components and an element query
:container().
import styledContainerQuery from 'styled-container-query';
const Child = styled.span``
const Component = styledContainerQuery.div`
background-color: green;
&:container(min-width: 500px) {
background-color: red;
${Child} {
color: white;
}
}
&:container(max-width: 600px and max-width: 900px) {
background-color: yellow;
}
&:container(min-height: 500px) {
background-color: blue;
}
&:container(min-width: 50%) {
background-color: blue;
}
`;
