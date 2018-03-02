styled-components-theme generates
selectors for colors in your
styled-components theme that allows
color manipulation, using the
color library via calls on the
selectors themselves.
A selector, in this context, is defined as a function that looks like
(props) => props.theme.myColor that the
styled-components library accepts as a template
variable.
styled-components is an awesome library, and their React context-based theming scheme is great,
but:
Having
${(props) => props.theme.highlight} functions all over your template literals to use
any of your theme colors is both hard to read and cumbersome to type.
In migrating from SASS and CSS Modules, I missed the ability to
lighten() or
darken() or
transparentize() a theme color at will to make subtle gradients or overlays.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save styled-components-theme
Using yarn:
$ yarn add styled-components-theme
// colors.js
const colors = {
main: '#393276',
dark: '#0D083B',
light: '#837EB1'
}
export default colors
ThemeProvider
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import colors from './colors' // from Step #1
const App = props =>
<ThemeProvider theme={colors}>
{props.children}
</ThemeProvider>
styled-components-theme
// theme.js
import createTheme from 'styled-components-theme';
import colors from './colors' // from Step #1
const theme = createTheme(...Object.keys(colors))
export default theme
import styled from 'styled-components'
import theme from './theme' // from Step #3
const Header = styled.div`
background: ${theme.dark};
color: ${theme.light};
`
const Button = styled.button`
background-image: linear-gradient(${theme.light}, ${theme.light.darken(0.3)});
color: ${theme.dark};
padding: 10px;
`
This library uses the color manipulation provided by the
color library.
theme.color.negate() // rgb(0, 100, 255) -> rgb(255, 155, 0)
theme.color.lighten(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 75%)
theme.color.darken(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 50%, 25%)
theme.color.saturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 75%, 50%)
theme.color.desaturate(0.5) // hsl(100, 50%, 50%) -> hsl(100, 25%, 50%)
theme.color.greyscale() // #5CBF54 -> #969696
theme.color.whiten(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 75%, 50%)
theme.color.blacken(0.5) // hwb(100, 50%, 50%) -> hwb(100, 50%, 75%)
theme.color.fade(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.4)
theme.color.opaquer(0.5) // rgba(10, 10, 10, 0.8) -> rgba(10, 10, 10, 1.0)
theme.color.rotate(180) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(240, 20%, 20%)
theme.color.rotate(-90) // hsl(60, 20%, 20%) -> hsl(330, 20%, 20%)
theme.color.mix(theme.otherColor, 0.2) // rgb(0, 0, 255) * 0.8 + rgb(0, 255, 0) * 0.2 -> rgb(0, 51, 204)
color? Why not [other color manipulation library]?
Because
color's manipulation methods were so influenced by SASS, LESS and
Stylus, they are already familiar to CSS coders.
Color mutable? Don't I need to
clone()?
Yes,
Color is mutable, but this library handles the cloning for you, so
you can chain the manipulation methods together to your heart's content
without mutating the original theme color. e.g.
theme.primary.saturate(0.3).lighten(0.2).fade(0.4).
The manipulation methods in
styled-components-theme are immutable.
Made with ❤️ in 🇪🇸 by @erikras.