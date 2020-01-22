Responsive margin and padding components for styled-components 💅.

Have a look 👀 at styled-components-breakpoint and styled-components-grid which both work well with this package.

Installation

npm install --save styled-components styled-components-spacing

Usage

Using the default spacings at the default breakpoints

import React from 'react' ; import { Margin, Padding } from 'styled-components-spacing' ; < HeroPanel > < Padding all = {{ mobile: 2 , tablet: 4 , desktop: 6 }}> < Title > Hello World </ Title > < SubTitle > You are on earth! </ SubTitle > < Margin top = {1} > < Button > Blast off! </ Button > </ Margin > </ Padding > </ HeroPanel > ;

Using custom spacings at custom breakpoints

Spacings and breakpoints can be customised using ThemeProvider . For example, to use the same breakpoints and spacings as Bootstrap, you can do so like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { Margin, Padding } from 'styled-components-spacing' ; const theme = { breakpoints : { xs : 0 , sm : 576 , md : 768 , lg : 992 , xl : 1200 }, spacing : { 0 : '0' , 1 : '0.25rem' , 2 : '0.5rem' , 3 : '1rem' , 4 : '1.5rem' , 5 : '3rem' } }; < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < HeroPanel > < Padding all = {{ sm: 1 , lg: 2 }}> < Title > Hello World </ Title > < SubTitle > You are on earth! </ SubTitle > < Margin top = {1} > < Button > Blast off! </ Button > </ Margin > </ Padding > </ HeroPanel > </ ThemeProvider > ;

Using the mixins

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; import { my, px } from 'styled-components-spacing' ; const Panel = styled.div ` ${my({ mobile: 2 , tablet: 4 } )} ${px( 6 )} ; ` ;

Components

all

Margin on all sides.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

horizontal

Margin on the left and right.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

vertical

Margin on the top and bottom.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

top

Margin on the top.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

bottom

Margin on the bottom.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

left

Margin on the left.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

right

Margin on the right.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

inline

Size the element to the width of its children.

Optional. A boolean . Defaults to false .

all

Padding on all sides.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

horizontal

Padding on the left and right.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

vertical

Padding on the top and bottom.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

top

Padding on the top.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

bottom

Padding on the bottom.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

left

Padding on the left.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

right

Padding on the right.

Optional. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

inline

Size the element to the width of its children.

Optional. A boolean . Defaults to false .

Mixins

Margin on all sides.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the left and right.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the top and bottom.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the top.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the right.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the bottom.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Margin on the left.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on all sides.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the left and right.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the top and bottom.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the top.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the right.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the bottom.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Padding on the left.

Parameters:

values - Required. A string or number specifying the spacing key. May be a keyed object specifying spacing keys for multiple breakpoints.

Defaults

{ 0 : '0' , 1 : '0.25rem' , 2 : '0.5rem' , 3 : '1rem' , 4 : '2rem' , 5 : '4rem' , 6 : '8rem' }

