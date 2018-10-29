Utility functions for creating breakpoints in styled-components 💅.

Have a look 👀 at styled-components-spacing and styled-components-grid which both work well with this package.

Installation

yarn add styled-components styled-components-breakpoint

Usage

Using the default breakpoints

./Heading.jsx

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint' ; const Heading = styled.h1 ` color: #444; font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 12px; ${breakpoint( 'tablet' ) ` font-size: 16px; ` } ${breakpoint( 'desktop' ) ` font-size: 24px; ` } ` ; export default Heading;

./index.jsx

import React from 'react' ; import Heading from './Heading' ; < Heading > Hello World! </ Heading >

Using custom breakpoints

Breakpoints may be customised using ThemeProvider . For example, to use the same breakpoints as Bootstrap, you can do so like this:

./Heading.jsx

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint' ; const Heading = styled.h1 ` color: #444; font-family: sans-serif; ${breakpoint( 'sm' ) ` font-size: 12px; ` } ${breakpoint( 'md' ) ` font-size: 16px; ` } ${breakpoint( 'lg' ) ` font-size: 24px; ` } ` ; export default Heading;

./index.jsx

import React from 'react' ; import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components' ; const theme = { breakpoints : { xs : 0 , sm : 576 , md : 768 , lg : 992 , xl : 1200 } }; < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < Heading > Hello World! </ Heading > </ ThemeProvider >

API

Wraps styles in a @media block.

Properties:

gte - Required. A string . The name of the breakpoint from which the styles will apply.

- Required. A . The name of the breakpoint from which the styles will apply. lt - Optional. A string . The name of the breakpoint at which the styles will no longer apply.

Returns:

The @media block.

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint' ; const Thing = styled.div ` font-size: 12px; ${breakpoint( 'tablet' ) ` font-size: 16px; ` } ; ${breakpoint( 'desktop' ) ` font-size: 24px; ` } ; ` ; < Thing />

.cESAFm { font-size : 12px ; } @ media (min-width: 46.0625em ) { .cESAFm { font-size : 16px ; } } @ media (min-width: 64.0625em ) { .cESAFm { font-size : 24px ; } }

Maps values to styles in @media blocks.

Properties:

value - Required. {[string]: T} or T . A map of values to breakpoint names.

- Required. or . A map of values to breakpoint names. mapValueToCSS - Required. T => string . A function to map a value to styles at the specified breakpoint.

Returns:

The @media blocks.

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import {map} from 'styled-components-breakpoint' ; const Thing = styled.div ` ${({size} ) => map(size, val => ` width: ${ Math .round(val * 100 )}%; `)} ` ; < Thing size = {{mobile: 1 , tablet: 1 / 2 , desktop: 1 / 4 }}/>

.cESAFm { width : 100% ; } @ media (min-width: 46.0625em ) { .cESAFm { width : 50% ; } } @ media (min-width: 64.0625em ) { .cESAFm { width : 25% ; } }

Creates a static set of breakpoints which aren't themable.

Properties:

breakpoints - Optional. {[string]: number} . A map of breakpoint names and sizes.

Returns:

an object containing the breakpoints, the breakpoint and map functions

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import {createStatic} from 'styled-components-breakpoint' ; const breakpoints = createStatic(); const Thing = styled.div ` font-size: 12px; ${breakpoints.tablet ` font-size: 16px; ` } ; ${breakpoints.desktop ` font-size: 24px; ` } ; ` ; < Thing />

.cESAFm { font-size : 12px ; } @ media (min-width: 46.0625em ) { .cESAFm { font-size : 16px ; } } @ media (min-width: 64.0625em ) { .cESAFm { font-size : 24px ; } }

Default breakpoints

The default breakpoints are: