Readme

styled-components-breakpoint

npm npm bundle size (minified + gzip) npm Build Status

Utility functions for creating breakpoints in styled-components 💅.

Change log

Have a look 👀 at styled-components-spacing and styled-components-grid which both work well with this package.

Installation

yarn add styled-components styled-components-breakpoint

Usage

Examples

Using the default breakpoints

./Heading.jsx

import styled from 'styled-components';
import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint';

const Heading = styled.h1`

  color: #444;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  
  font-size: 12px;
  
  ${breakpoint('tablet')`
    font-size: 16px;
  `}
  
  ${breakpoint('desktop')`
    font-size: 24px;
  `}
  
`;

export default Heading;

./index.jsx

import React from 'react';
import Heading from './Heading';

<Heading>Hello World!</Heading>

Using custom breakpoints

Breakpoints may be customised using ThemeProvider. For example, to use the same breakpoints as Bootstrap, you can do so like this:

./Heading.jsx

import styled from 'styled-components';
import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint';

const Heading = styled.h1`

  color: #444;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  
  ${breakpoint('sm')`
    font-size: 12px;
  `}
  
  ${breakpoint('md')`
    font-size: 16px;
  `}
  
  ${breakpoint('lg')`
    font-size: 24px;
  `}
  
`;

export default Heading;

./index.jsx

import React from 'react';
import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components';

const theme = {
  breakpoints: { 
    xs: 0,
    sm: 576,
    md: 768,
    lg: 992,
    xl: 1200
  }
};

<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
  <Heading>Hello World!</Heading>
</ThemeProvider>

API

breakpoint(gte)

breakpoint(gte, lt)

Wraps styles in a @media block.

Properties:

  • gte - Required. A string. The name of the breakpoint from which the styles will apply.
  • lt - Optional. A string. The name of the breakpoint at which the styles will no longer apply.

Returns:

The @media block.

Example:
import styled from 'styled-components';
import breakpoint from 'styled-components-breakpoint';

const Thing = styled.div`

  font-size: 12px;

  ${breakpoint('tablet')`
    font-size: 16px;
  `};

  ${breakpoint('desktop')`
    font-size: 24px;
  `};
  
`;

<Thing/>
Output:
.cESAFm {
  font-size: 12px;
}

@media (min-width: 46.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    font-size: 16px;
  }
}

@media (min-width: 64.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    font-size: 24px;
  }
}

map(value, mapValueToCSS)

Maps values to styles in @media blocks.

Properties:

  • value - Required. {[string]: T} or T. A map of values to breakpoint names.
  • mapValueToCSS - Required. T => string. A function to map a value to styles at the specified breakpoint.

Returns:

The @media blocks.

Example:
import styled from 'styled-components';
import {map} from 'styled-components-breakpoint';

const Thing = styled.div`
  ${({size}) => map(size, val => `width: ${Math.round(val * 100)}%;`)}
`;

<Thing size={{mobile: 1, tablet: 1/2, desktop: 1/4}}/>
Output:
.cESAFm {
  width: 100%;
}

@media (min-width: 46.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    width: 50%;
  }
}

@media (min-width: 64.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    width: 25%;
  }
}

createStatic()

createStatic(breakpoints)

Creates a static set of breakpoints which aren't themable.

Properties:

  • breakpoints - Optional. {[string]: number}. A map of breakpoint names and sizes.

Returns:

  • an object containing the breakpoints, the breakpoint and map functions
Example:
import styled from 'styled-components';
import {createStatic} from 'styled-components-breakpoint';

const breakpoints = createStatic();

const Thing = styled.div`

  font-size: 12px;

  ${breakpoints.tablet`
    font-size: 16px;
  `};

  ${breakpoints.desktop`
    font-size: 24px;
  `};
  
`;

<Thing/>
Output:
.cESAFm {
  font-size: 12px;
}

@media (min-width: 46.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    font-size: 16px;
  }
}

@media (min-width: 64.0625em) {
  .cESAFm {
    font-size: 24px;
  }
}

Default breakpoints

The default breakpoints are:

{
    mobile: 0,      // targeting all devices
    tablet: 737,    // targeting devices that are larger than the iPhone 6 Plus (which is 736px in landscape mode)
    desktop: 1025   // targeting devices that are larger than the iPad (which is 1024px in landscape mode)
}

