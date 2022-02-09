Breakpoints are the building blocks of responsive design. Use them to control when your layout can be adapted at a particular viewport or device size.
Use media queries to architect your CSS by breakpoint. Media queries are a feature of CSS that allow you to conditionally apply styles based on a set of browser and operating system parameters. We most commonly use
min-width in our media queries.
Mobile first, responsive design is the goal. Styled Breakpoints aims to apply the bare minimum of styles to make a layout work at the smallest breakpoint, and then layers on styles to adjust that design for larger devices. This optimizes your CSS, improves rendering time, and provides a great experience for your visitors.
Examples
Getting Started
API
From smallest to largest
From largest to smallest
npm install styled-breakpoints
# or
yarn add styled-breakpoints
# or
pnpm add styled-breakpoints
Styled Breakpoints includes six default breakpoints, sometimes referred to as grid tiers, for building responsively. These breakpoints can be customized. Each breakpoint was chosen to comfortably hold containers whose widths are multiples of 12. Breakpoints are also representative of a subset of common device sizes and viewport dimensions they don’t specifically target every use case or device. Instead, the ranges provide a strong and consistent foundation to build on for nearly any device.
const defaultBreakpoints = {
xs: '0px',
sm: '576px',
md: '768px',
lg: '992px',
xl: '1200px',
xxl: '1400px',
};
import { up, down, between, only } from 'styled-breakpoints';
const Component = styled.div`
color: black;
${only('md')} {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
`;
import { up, down, between, only, createTheme } from 'styled-breakpoints';
const theme = createTheme({
sm: '576px',
md: '768px',
lg: '992px',
xl: '1200px',
});
const Component = styled.div`
color: black;
${only('sm')} {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
${between('sm', 'md')} {
color: hotpink;
}
${down('lg')} {
color: lightcoral;
}
${up('xl')} {
color: hotpink;
}
`;
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<Component>This is cool!</Component>
</ThemeProvider>;
When using object notation, make sure to explicitly pass
props to breakpoint
methods. Please see the example below using default configuration:
import { down, between } from 'styled-breakpoints';
const Component = styled('div')((props) => ({
color: 'black',
[down('md')(props)]: {
color: 'lightcoral',
},
[between('sm', 'md')(props)]: {
color: 'hotpink',
},
}));
import { useBreakpoint } from 'styled-breakpoints/react-styled';
import { useBreakpoint } from 'styled-breakpoints/react-emotion';
Core API is inspired by Bootstrap responsive breakpoints.
For example, let's take default values of breakpoints.
declare function up(
min: string,
orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
) => any
css`
${up('md')} {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
`;
@media (min-width: 768px) {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
declare function down(
max: string,
orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
) => any
We occasionally use media queries that go in the other direction (the given screen size or smaller).
This function takes this declared breakpoint, subtracts 0.02px from it, and uses it as the maximum width value.
css`
${down('md')} {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
`;
@media (max-width: 767.98px) {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
Why subtract .02px? Browsers don’t currently support range context queries, so we work around the limitations of min- and max- prefixes and viewports with fractional widths (which can occur under certain conditions on high-dpi devices, for instance) by using values with higher precision.
declare function between(
min: string,
max: string,
orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
) => any
Similarly, media queries may span multiple breakpoint widths:
css`
${between('md', 'xl')} {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
`;
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1199.98px) {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
declare function only(
name: string,
orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
) => any
There is also function for targeting a single segment of screen sizes using the minimum and maximum breakpoint widths.
css`
${only('md')} {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
`;
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991.98px) {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}
/**
* @param {function} up | down | between | only
*
* @return {(boolean|null)} `true` if currently matching the given query,
* `false` if not, and `null` if unknown (such as
* during server-side rendering)
*/
useBreakpoint(up('md')) => boolean | null
