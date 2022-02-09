openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sb

styled-breakpoints

by Maxim
10.0.1 (see all)

Simple and powerful tool for creating breakpoints in styled components and emotion. 💅

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.6K

GitHub Stars

497

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme


styled-breakpoints
GitHub Workflow Status coverage status npm bundle size npm downloads npm version

Simple and powerful tool for creating media queries with

styled-components     OR    emotion

Core concepts

Breakpoints are the building blocks of responsive design. Use them to control when your layout can be adapted at a particular viewport or device size.

Use media queries to architect your CSS by breakpoint. Media queries are a feature of CSS that allow you to conditionally apply styles based on a set of browser and operating system parameters. We most commonly use min-width in our media queries.

Mobile first, responsive design is the goal. Styled Breakpoints aims to apply the bare minimum of styles to make a layout work at the smallest breakpoint, and then layers on styles to adjust that design for larger devices. This optimizes your CSS, improves rendering time, and provides a great experience for your visitors.

Documentation

Examples

Getting Started

API

Examples

Mobile First

From smallest to largest

Edit mobile-first

Desktop First

From largest to smallest

Edit desktop first example

Hooks API

Styled Components

Hooks api (styled-components)

Emotion

Hooks api (Emotion)

Installation

npm install styled-breakpoints

# or

yarn add styled-breakpoints

# or

pnpm add styled-breakpoints

Available breakpoints

Styled Breakpoints includes six default breakpoints, sometimes referred to as grid tiers, for building responsively. These breakpoints can be customized. Each breakpoint was chosen to comfortably hold containers whose widths are multiples of 12. Breakpoints are also representative of a subset of common device sizes and viewport dimensions they don’t specifically target every use case or device. Instead, the ranges provide a strong and consistent foundation to build on for nearly any device.

const defaultBreakpoints = {
  xs: '0px',
  sm: '576px',
  md: '768px',
  lg: '992px',
  xl: '1200px',
  xxl: '1400px',
};

import { up, down, between, only } from 'styled-breakpoints';

const Component = styled.div`
  color: black;

  ${only('md')} {
    color: rebeccapurple;
  }
`;

Customization

import { up, down, between, only, createTheme } from 'styled-breakpoints';

const theme = createTheme({
  sm: '576px',
  md: '768px',
  lg: '992px',
  xl: '1200px',
});

const Component = styled.div`
  color: black;

  ${only('sm')} {
    color: rebeccapurple;
  }

  ${between('sm', 'md')} {
    color: hotpink;
  }

  ${down('lg')} {
    color: lightcoral;
  }

  ${up('xl')} {
    color: hotpink;
  }
`;

<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
  <Component>This is cool!</Component>
</ThemeProvider>;

Object notation

When using object notation, make sure to explicitly pass props to breakpoint methods. Please see the example below using default configuration:

import { down, between } from 'styled-breakpoints';

const Component = styled('div')((props) => ({
  color: 'black',
  [down('md')(props)]: {
    color: 'lightcoral',
  },
  [between('sm', 'md')(props)]: {
    color: 'hotpink',
  },
}));

Hooks API

Styled Components

import { useBreakpoint } from 'styled-breakpoints/react-styled';

Emotion

import { useBreakpoint } from 'styled-breakpoints/react-emotion';


API

Core API is inspired by Bootstrap responsive breakpoints.

For example, let's take default values of breakpoints.

up

Type declaration 
  declare function up(
    min: string,
    orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
  ) => any

css`
  ${up('md')} {
    background-color: rebeccapurple;
  }
`;
Convert to pure css: 
@media (min-width: 768px) {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}

down

Type declaration 
  declare function down(
    max: string,
    orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
  ) => any

We occasionally use media queries that go in the other direction (the given screen size or smaller).

This function takes this declared breakpoint, subtracts 0.02px from it, and uses it as the maximum width value.

css`
  ${down('md')} {
    background-color: rebeccapurple;
  }
`;
Convert to: 
@media (max-width: 767.98px) {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}

Why subtract .02px? Browsers don’t currently support range context queries, so we work around the limitations of min- and max- prefixes and viewports with fractional widths (which can occur under certain conditions on high-dpi devices, for instance) by using values with higher precision.


between

Type declaration 
 declare function between(
    min: string,
    max: string,
    orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
  ) => any

Similarly, media queries may span multiple breakpoint widths:

css`
  ${between('md', 'xl')} {
    background-color: rebeccapurple;
  }
`;
Convert to: 
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1199.98px) {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}

only

Type declaration 
  declare function only(
    name: string,
    orientation?: 'portrait' | 'landscape'
  ) => any

There is also function for targeting a single segment of screen sizes using the minimum and maximum breakpoint widths.

css`
  ${only('md')} {
    background-color: rebeccapurple;
  }
`;
Convert to: 
@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 991.98px) {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
}

useBreakpoint

/**
 * @param {function} up | down | between | only
 *
 * @return {(boolean|null)} `true` if currently matching the given query,
 *                          `false` if not, and `null` if unknown (such as
 *                          during server-side rendering)
 */
useBreakpoint(up('md')) => boolean | null

Other

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018-2019 Maxim Alyoshin.

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Maxim
💻 🎨 📖 💡 🤔 📢
Abu Shamsutdinov
💻 💡 🤔 👀 📢
Sergey Sova
💻 💡 🤔 👀 📢
Jussi Kinnula
🐛 💻
Rafał Wyszomirski
📖
Adrian Celczyński
🐛 💻
Alexey Olefirenko
💻 🤔

samholmes
💻 🤔
Ontopic
🤔
Ryan Bell
🤔
Bart Nagel
🐛 💻 💡 🤔
Greg McKelvey
💻
Buck DeFore
🤔
Pierre Burel
🐛

Konstantin
🐛 💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Maxim AlyoshinRussia, Nizhniy Novgorod1 Rating0 Reviews
typography geek, UI/UX, frontend engineer, tools maker
October 3, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial