The bootstrap components made with styled-components.
You can install all bootstrap components with...
Note: every component has a peer dependency on
styled-components> v4. To use these components you also need to
npm i styled-components -S.
$ npm i styled-bootstrap-components -S
or
$ yarn add styled-bootstrap-components
or you can install just the components that you need by following the installation guides in the components section.
For detailed information (also on how to customize these components) take a look at the documentation.
To see which components are available take a look at the components section.
// whatever components you need
import { Button } from 'styled-bootstrap-components';
export const myComponent = (props) => (
<Button>Hello, World!</Button>
);
For detailed information take a look at the documentation.
MIT © Lukas Aichbauer