This module is based on the styled-components module.
This module is highly inspired by the awesome work done on the react-bootstrap module.
This module is also based on the Twitter Bootstrap v4.1.3
bootstrap-grid.css.
The css provided to styled bootstrap grid is not mine.
For more information about how does this grid system works (I mean with classes like containers, row, col, offset, push) , please refer to the official Twitter Bootstrap layout documentation.
npm i -S styled-bootstrap-grid
npm i -S react styled-components
Bootstrap is developed mobile first, a strategy in which we optimize code for mobile devices first and then scale up components as necessary using CSS media queries. To ensure proper rendering and touch zooming for all devices, add the responsive viewport meta tag to your
<head>. from Bootstrap documentation
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
You also must inject the bootstrap base CSS in your application root file, like this.
// app.js
import { BaseCSS } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid';
export default (props) =>
<Whatever>
<BaseCSS />
</Whatever>;
You also can inject your own css like this :
import { BaseCSS } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid';
const customCSS = `
body {
color: red;
}
`;
export default (props) =>
<Whatever>
<BaseCSS css={customCSS} />
</Whatever>;
Basically,
BaseCSS takes a string prop, and append the default bootstrap layout base CSS with this string.
the default bootstrap layout CSS is :
html {
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
-ms-overflow-style: scrollbar;
}
*,
*::before,
*::after {
-webkit-box-sizing: inherit;
box-sizing: inherit;
}
import React from 'react';
import { Container, Row, Col } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid';
export default (props) =>
<Whatever>
<Container>
<Row>
<Col col xl="1" lg="2" md="3" sm="6">
Hello Bootstrap Layout
</Col>
</Row>
</Container>
<Container fluid>
<Row>
<Col col={6} sm={5} md={4} mdOffset={4}>
Hello Bootstrap Fluid Layout
</Col>
</Row>
</Container>
</Whatever>;
The package exposes a
GridThemeProvider that allows few custom theming properties. With this provider you can :
Container padding left and right default value
Row padding left and right default value
Col padding left and right default value
The
GridThemeProvider can be wrapped (or wrapped-in) the
styled-component's
ThemeProvider.
Example :
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { GridThemeProvider } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import App from './whatever/app/folder';
const gridTheme = {
gridColumns: 24, // default 12
breakpoints: { // defaults below
xxl: 1440,
xl: 1200,
lg: 992,
md: 768,
sm: 576,
xs: 575,
// or you can use aliases
// veryGiant: 1440,
// giant: 1200,
// desktop: 992,
// tablet: 768,
// phone: 576,
// smaller: 575,
},
row: {
padding: 10, // default 15
},
col: {
padding: 5, // default 15
},
container: {
padding: 0, // default 15
maxWidth: { // defaults below
xxl: 1141,
xl: 1140,
lg: 960,
md: 720,
sm: 540,
xs: 540,
// or you can use aliases
// veryGiant: 1141,
// giant: 1140,
// desktop: 960,
// tablet: 720,
// phone: 540,
// smaller: 540,
},
},
};
const styledTheme = {
mainColor: 'purple',
}
ReactDOM.render(
<ThemeProvider
theme={styledTheme}
>
<GridThemeProvider
gridTheme={gridTheme}
>
<App />
</GridThemeProvider>
</ThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
This packages also exposes the
media element. It can be used in your styled-components like this :
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { media } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid';
const CustomDiv = styled.div`
color: black;
${media.smaller`
color: green;
`}
${media.xs`
color: green;
`}
${media.phone`
color: blue;
`}
${media.sm`
color: blue;
`}
${media.tablet`
color: red;
`}
${media.md`
color: red;
`}
${media.desktop`
color: purple;
`}
${media.lg`
color: purple;
`}
${media.giant`
color: yellow;
`}
${media.xl`
color: yellow;
`}
${media.veryGiant`
color: orange;
`}
${media.xxl`
color: orange;
`}
`;
export default CustomDiv;
Using this
media object will help you to build media-queries that will fit the same way as Bootstrap do.
|name
|aliases
|css generated
|xs
|smaller
|all sizes:
@media (max-width: 575px) { /* */ }
|sm
|phone
@media (min-width: 576px) { /* */ }
|md
|tablet
@media (min-width: 768px) { /* */ }
|lg
|desktop
@media (min-width: 992px) { /* */ }
|xl
|giant
@media (min-width: 1200px) { /* */ }
|xxl
|veryGiant
@media (min-width: 1440px) { /* */ }
|props
|default
|type
|description
|gridTheme
|undefined
|Object
|See description below(*)
(*)
const gridTheme = {
gridColumns: 12, // default 12
breakpoints: { // defaults below
xxl: 1440,
xl: 1200,
lg: 992,
md: 768,
sm: 576,
xs: 575,
// or you can use aliases
// veryGiant: 1440,
// giant: 1200,
// desktop: 992,
// tablet: 768,
// phone: 576,
// smaller: 575,
},
row: {
padding: 10, // default 15
},
col: {
padding: 5, // default 15
},
container: {
padding: 0, // default 15
maxWidth: { // defaults below
xxl: 1141,
xl: 1140,
lg: 960,
md: 720,
sm: 540,
xs: 540,
// or you can use aliases
// veryGiant: 1141,
// giant: 1140,
// desktop: 960,
// tablet: 720,
// phone: 540,
// smaller: 540,
},
},
}
|props
|default
|type
|description
|fluid
|false
|boolean
|Equivalent to
container and
container-fluid
Plus the ones inherited from styled-components
div.
|props
|default
|type
|description
|alignItems
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-items-{value}
|smAlignItems
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-items-sm-{value}
|mdAlignItems
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-items-md-{value}
|lgAlignItems
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-items-lg-{value}
|xlAlignItems
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-items-xl-{value}
|justifyContent
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
between or
around. Equivalent to
justify-content-{value}
|smJustifyContent
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
between or
around. Equivalent to
justify-content-sm-{value}
|mdJustifyContent
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
between or
around. Equivalent to
justify-content-md-{value}
|lgJustifyContent
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
between or
around. Equivalent to
justify-content-lg-{value}
|xlJustifyContent
undefined
string
start or
end or
center or
between or
around. Equivalent to
justify-content-xl-{value}
Plus the ones inherited from styled-components
div.
|props
|default
|type
|description
|col
undefined
number or
string or
boolean
|Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to
col-* (or
col in case of
true)
|offset
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to
offset-*
|auto
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
col-auto
|alignSelf
undefined
string
auto or
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-self-{value}
|order
undefined
number or
string
first or
last or
0 to
12. Equivalent to
order-{value}
|noGutter
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
no-gutter
|sm
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to
col-sm-* (or
col-sm in case of
true)
|hiddenXsUp
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from xs breakpoint to infinity
|hiddenXsDown
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from xs breakpoint to 0
|smOffset
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to
offset-sm-*
|smAuto
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
col-sm-auto
|smAlignSelf
undefined
string
auto or
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-self-sm-{value}
|smOrder
undefined
number or
string
first or
last or
0 to
12. Equivalent to
order-sm-{value}
|hiddenSmUp
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from sm breakpoint to infinity
|hiddenSmDown
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from sm breakpoint to 0
|md
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to
col-md-* (or
col-md in case of
true)
|mdOffset
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to
offset-md-*
|mdAuto
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
col-md-auto
|mdAlignSelf
undefined
string
auto or
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-self-md-{value}
|mdOrder
undefined
number or
string
first or
last or
0 to
12. Equivalent to
order-md-{value}
|hiddenMdUp
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from md breakpoint to infinity
|hiddenMdDown
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from md breakpoint to 0
|lg
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to
col-lg-* (or
col-lg in case of
true)
|lgOffset
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to
offset-lg-*
|lgAuto
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
col-lg-auto
|lgAlignSelf
undefined
string
auto or
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-self-lg-{value}
|lgOrder
undefined
number or
string
first or
last or
0 to
12. Equivalent to
order-lg-{value}
|hiddenLgUp
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from lg breakpoint to infinity
|hiddenLgDown
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from lg breakpoint to 0
|xl
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to
col-xl-* (or
col-xl in case of
true)
|xlOffset
undefined
number or
string
|Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to
offset-xl-*
|xlAuto
undefined
boolean
|Equivalent to
col-xl-auto
|xlAlignSelf
undefined
string
auto or
start or
end or
center or
baseline or
stretch. Equivalent to
align-self-xl-{value}
|xlOrder
undefined
number or
string
first or
last or
0 to
12. Equivalent to
order-xl-{value}
|hiddenXlUp
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from xl breakpoint to infinity
|hiddenXlDown
undefined
boolean
|Hides content from xl breakpoint to 0
Plus the ones inherited from styled-components
div.
To run the example
example's directory with
cd <styled-bootstrap-grid folder path>/example
example's dependencies with
yarn
yarn start
Any other idea ? Please leave a suggestion.