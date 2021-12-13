Credits

This module is based on the styled-components module.

This module is highly inspired by the awesome work done on the react-bootstrap module.

This module is also based on the Twitter Bootstrap v4.1.3 bootstrap-grid.css . The css provided to styled bootstrap grid is not mine.

For more information about how does this grid system works (I mean with classes like containers, row, col, offset, push) , please refer to the official Twitter Bootstrap layout documentation.

Install

npm i -S styled-bootstrap-grid

Prerequisites

npm i -S react styled-components

Bootstrap is developed mobile first, a strategy in which we optimize code for mobile devices first and then scale up components as necessary using CSS media queries. To ensure proper rendering and touch zooming for all devices, add the responsive viewport meta tag to your <head> . from Bootstrap documentation

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" >

You also must inject the bootstrap base CSS in your application root file, like this.

import { BaseCSS } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid' ; export default (props) => < Whatever > < BaseCSS /> </ Whatever > ;

You also can inject your own css like this :

import { BaseCSS } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid' ; const customCSS = ` body { color: red; } ` ; export default (props) => < Whatever > < BaseCSS css = {customCSS} /> </ Whatever > ;

Basically, BaseCSS takes a string prop, and append the default bootstrap layout base CSS with this string.

the default bootstrap layout CSS is :

html { -webkit-box-sizing : border-box; box-sizing : border-box; -ms-overflow-style : scrollbar; } *, * ::before , * ::after { -webkit-box-sizing : inherit; box-sizing : inherit; }

Basics

import React from 'react' ; import { Container, Row, Col } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid' ; export default (props) => < Whatever > < Container > < Row > < Col col xl = "1" lg = "2" md = "3" sm = "6" > Hello Bootstrap Layout </ Col > </ Row > </ Container > < Container fluid > < Row > < Col col = {6} sm = {5} md = {4} mdOffset = {4} > Hello Bootstrap Fluid Layout </ Col > </ Row > </ Container > </ Whatever > ;

Advanced

Custom gutter

The package exposes a GridThemeProvider that allows few custom theming properties. With this provider you can :

Define custom breakpoints

Change the Container padding left and right default value

padding left and right default value Change the Row padding left and right default value

padding left and right default value Change the Col padding left and right default value

The GridThemeProvider can be wrapped (or wrapped-in) the styled-component 's ThemeProvider .

Example :

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { GridThemeProvider } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import App from './whatever/app/folder' ; const gridTheme = { gridColumns : 24 , breakpoints : { xxl : 1440 , xl : 1200 , lg : 992 , md : 768 , sm : 576 , xs : 575 , }, row : { padding : 10 , }, col : { padding : 5 , }, container : { padding : 0 , maxWidth : { xxl : 1141 , xl : 1140 , lg : 960 , md : 720 , sm : 540 , xs : 540 , }, }, }; const styledTheme = { mainColor : 'purple' , } ReactDOM.render( < ThemeProvider theme = {styledTheme} > < GridThemeProvider gridTheme = {gridTheme} > < App /> </ GridThemeProvider > </ ThemeProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) );

MediaTypes

This packages also exposes the media element. It can be used in your styled-components like this :

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import { media } from 'styled-bootstrap-grid' ; const CustomDiv = styled.div ` color: black; ${media.smaller ` color: green; ` } ${media.xs ` color: green; ` } ${media.phone ` color: blue; ` } ${media.sm ` color: blue; ` } ${media.tablet ` color: red; ` } ${media.md ` color: red; ` } ${media.desktop ` color: purple; ` } ${media.lg ` color: purple; ` } ${media.giant ` color: yellow; ` } ${media.xl ` color: yellow; ` } ${media.veryGiant ` color: orange; ` } ${media.xxl ` color: orange; ` } ` ; export default CustomDiv;

Using this media object will help you to build media-queries that will fit the same way as Bootstrap do.

name aliases css generated xs smaller all sizes: @media (max-width: 575px) { /* */ } sm phone @media (min-width: 576px) { /* */ } md tablet @media (min-width: 768px) { /* */ } lg desktop @media (min-width: 992px) { /* */ } xl giant @media (min-width: 1200px) { /* */ } xxl veryGiant @media (min-width: 1440px) { /* */ }

Props definition

GridThemeProvider

props default type description gridTheme undefined Object See description below(*)

(*)

const gridTheme = { gridColumns : 12 , breakpoints : { xxl : 1440 , xl : 1200 , lg : 992 , md : 768 , sm : 576 , xs : 575 , }, row : { padding : 10 , }, col : { padding : 5 , }, container : { padding : 0 , maxWidth : { xxl : 1141 , xl : 1140 , lg : 960 , md : 720 , sm : 540 , xs : 540 , }, }, }

Container

props default type description fluid false boolean Equivalent to container and container-fluid

Plus the ones inherited from styled-components div .

Row

props default type description alignItems undefined string start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-items-{value} smAlignItems undefined string start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-items-sm-{value} mdAlignItems undefined string start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-items-md-{value} lgAlignItems undefined string start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-items-lg-{value} xlAlignItems undefined string start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-items-xl-{value} justifyContent undefined string start or end or center or between or around . Equivalent to justify-content-{value} smJustifyContent undefined string start or end or center or between or around . Equivalent to justify-content-sm-{value} mdJustifyContent undefined string start or end or center or between or around . Equivalent to justify-content-md-{value} lgJustifyContent undefined string start or end or center or between or around . Equivalent to justify-content-lg-{value} xlJustifyContent undefined string start or end or center or between or around . Equivalent to justify-content-xl-{value}

Plus the ones inherited from styled-components div .

Col

props default type description col undefined number or string or boolean Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to col-* (or col in case of true ) offset undefined number or string Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to offset-* auto undefined boolean Equivalent to col-auto alignSelf undefined string auto or start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-self-{value} order undefined number or string first or last or 0 to 12 . Equivalent to order-{value} noGutter undefined boolean Equivalent to no-gutter sm undefined number or string Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to col-sm-* (or col-sm in case of true ) hiddenXsUp undefined boolean Hides content from xs breakpoint to infinity hiddenXsDown undefined boolean Hides content from xs breakpoint to 0 smOffset undefined number or string Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to offset-sm-* smAuto undefined boolean Equivalent to col-sm-auto smAlignSelf undefined string auto or start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-self-sm-{value} smOrder undefined number or string first or last or 0 to 12 . Equivalent to order-sm-{value} hiddenSmUp undefined boolean Hides content from sm breakpoint to infinity hiddenSmDown undefined boolean Hides content from sm breakpoint to 0 md undefined number or string Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to col-md-* (or col-md in case of true ) mdOffset undefined number or string Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to offset-md-* mdAuto undefined boolean Equivalent to col-md-auto mdAlignSelf undefined string auto or start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-self-md-{value} mdOrder undefined number or string first or last or 0 to 12 . Equivalent to order-md-{value} hiddenMdUp undefined boolean Hides content from md breakpoint to infinity hiddenMdDown undefined boolean Hides content from md breakpoint to 0 lg undefined number or string Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to col-lg-* (or col-lg in case of true ) lgOffset undefined number or string Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to offset-lg-* lgAuto undefined boolean Equivalent to col-lg-auto lgAlignSelf undefined string auto or start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-self-lg-{value} lgOrder undefined number or string first or last or 0 to 12 . Equivalent to order-lg-{value} hiddenLgUp undefined boolean Hides content from lg breakpoint to infinity hiddenLgDown undefined boolean Hides content from lg breakpoint to 0 xl undefined number or string Goes from 1 to 12. Equivalent to col-xl-* (or col-xl in case of true ) xlOffset undefined number or string Goes from 0 to 11. Equivalent to offset-xl-* xlAuto undefined boolean Equivalent to col-xl-auto xlAlignSelf undefined string auto or start or end or center or baseline or stretch . Equivalent to align-self-xl-{value} xlOrder undefined number or string first or last or 0 to 12 . Equivalent to order-xl-{value} hiddenXlUp undefined boolean Hides content from xl breakpoint to infinity hiddenXlDown undefined boolean Hides content from xl breakpoint to 0

Plus the ones inherited from styled-components div .

Run example

To run the example

Open a terminal and go to example 's directory with cd <styled-bootstrap-grid folder path>/example Install example 's dependencies with yarn Run yarn start

Dependencies

todo

complete web documentation

Any other idea ? Please leave a suggestion.