style9

CSS-in-JS compiler inspired by Facebook's stylex, with near-zero runtime, atomic CSS extraction and TypeScript support. Framework agnostic.

Basic usage

For a complete walkthrough of the API, see Usage guide.

import style9 from 'style9' ; const styles = style9.create({ blue : { color : 'blue' , }, red : { color : 'red' } }); document .body.className = styles( 'blue' , isRed && 'red' );

For the above input, the compiler will generate the following output:

document .body.className = isRed ? 'cyyg6ey ' : 'c1r9f2e5 ' ; .c1r9f2e5 { color : blue } .cyyg6ey { color : red }

Installation

yarn add style9 npm install style9

Compiler setup - required

The following is the minimally required Webpack setup for extracting styles to a CSS file. For Webpack options and Rollup, Next.js, Gatsby, and Babel plugins, see Bundler plugins.

const Style9Plugin = require ( 'style9/webpack' ); const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require ( 'mini-css-extract-plugin' ); module .exports = { optimization : { splitChunks : { cacheGroups : { styles : { name : 'styles' , type : 'css/mini-extract' , chunks : 'all' , enforce : true , } } } }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(tsx|ts|js|mjs|jsx)$/ , use : Style9Plugin.loader, }, { test : /\.css$/i , use : [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader' ] } ] }, plugins : [ new Style9Plugin(), new MiniCssExtractPlugin() ] };

Documentation

Have a question?

Look at the FAQ, search the repo, or ask in discussions.