Parses inline style to object:

var parse = require ( 'style-to-object' ); parse( 'color: #C0FFEE; background: #BADA55;' );

Output:

{ color : '#C0FFEE' , background : '#BADA55' }

Installation

NPM:

npm install style-to-object --save

Yarn:

yarn add style-to-object

CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/style-to-object@latest/dist/style-to-object.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .StyleToObject( ); </ script >

Usage

Import the module:

const parse = require ( 'style-to-object' ); import parse from 'style-to-object' ;

Parse single declaration:

parse( 'line-height: 42' );

Output:

{ 'line-height' : '42' }

Parse multiple declarations:

parse( ` border-color: #ACE; z-index: 1337; ` );

Output:

{ 'border-color' : '#ACE' , 'z-index' : '1337' }

Parse unknown declarations:

parse( 'answer: 42;' );

Output:

{ 'answer' : '42' }

Invalid declarations/arguments:

parse( ` top: ; right: 1em; ` ); parse(); parse( null ); parse( 1 ); parse( true ); parse( 'top:' ); parse( ':12px' ); parse( ':' ); parse( ';' ); parse( 'top' ); parse( '/*' );

Iterator

If the 2nd argument is a function, then the parser will return null :

parse( 'color: #f00' , function ( ) {});

But the function will iterate through each declaration:

parse( 'color: #f00' , function ( name, value, declaration ) { console .log(name); console .log(value); console .log(declaration); });

This makes it easy to customize the output:

const style = ` color: red; background: blue; ` ; const output = []; function iterator ( name, value ) { output.push([name, value]); } parse(style, iterator); console .log(output);

Testing

Run tests:

npm test

Run tests in watch mode:

npm run test :watch

Run tests with coverage:

npm run test :coverage

Lint files:

npm run lint

Fix lint errors:

npm run lint:fix

Test TypeScript declaration file for style and correctness:

npm run lint:dts

License

MIT