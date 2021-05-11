Parses inline style to object:
var parse = require('style-to-object');
parse('color: #C0FFEE; background: #BADA55;');
Output:
{ color: '#C0FFEE', background: '#BADA55' }
NPM:
npm install style-to-object --save
Yarn:
yarn add style-to-object
CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/style-to-object@latest/dist/style-to-object.min.js"></script>
<script>
window.StyleToObject(/* string */);
</script>
Import the module:
// CommonJS
const parse = require('style-to-object');
// ES Modules
import parse from 'style-to-object';
Parse single declaration:
parse('line-height: 42');
Output:
{ 'line-height': '42' }
Parse multiple declarations:
parse(`
border-color: #ACE;
z-index: 1337;
`);
Output:
{ 'border-color': '#ACE', 'z-index': '1337' }
Parse unknown declarations:
parse('answer: 42;');
Output:
{ 'answer': '42' }
Invalid declarations/arguments:
parse(`
top: ;
right: 1em;
`); // { right: '1em' }
parse(); // null
parse(null); // null
parse(1); // null
parse(true); // null
parse('top:'); // null
parse(':12px'); // null
parse(':'); // null
parse(';'); // null
parse('top'); // throws Error
parse('/*'); // throws Error
If the 2nd argument is a function, then the parser will return
null:
parse('color: #f00', function() {}); // null
But the function will iterate through each declaration:
parse('color: #f00', function(name, value, declaration) {
console.log(name); // 'color'
console.log(value); // '#f00'
console.log(declaration); // { type: 'declaration', property: 'color', value: '#f00' }
});
This makes it easy to customize the output:
const style = `
color: red;
background: blue;
`;
const output = [];
function iterator(name, value) {
output.push([name, value]);
}
parse(style, iterator);
console.log(output); // [['color', 'red'], ['background', 'blue']]
Run tests:
npm test
Run tests in watch mode:
npm run test:watch
Run tests with coverage:
npm run test:coverage
Lint files:
npm run lint
Fix lint errors:
npm run lint:fix
Test TypeScript declaration file for style and correctness:
npm run lint:dts
Only collaborators with credentials can release and publish:
npm run release
git push --follow-tags && npm publish