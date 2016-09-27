Style Sherpa

Style Sherpa is a simple style guide generator. It takes a single Markdown file and converts it to a pre-made HTML template with tabbed sections. The template is powered by Foundation for Sites.

Installation

npm install style-sherpa --save-dev

Usage

Your style guide lives in a single Markdown file, which can have any name and sit anywhere in your project. Use first-level headings (a single # before a title) to mark new sections in the style guide.

# Section 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Fuga saepe, vero ratione optio illum aliquam. Sint esse velit est voluptatum. Ipsa tempora saepe nostrum quidem voluptatem esse voluptatum quibusdam laboriosam!

To create new sections, add four line breaks.

# Section 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Fuga saepe, vero ratione optio illum aliquam. Sint esse velit est voluptatum. Ipsa tempora saepe nostrum quidem voluptatem esse voluptatum quibusdam laboriosam! # Section 2

To actually run the parser, include the style-sherpa library and run the command. At minimum you need file paths for the input and output, but you can also optionally specify a custom template, or supply a callback.

var sherpa = require ( 'style-sherpa' ); sherpa( './test/fixtures/test.md' , { output : './test/fixtures/test.html' , template : './template.hbs' }, cb());

Generates an HTML style guide from a Markdown file.

input

Type: String

Path to the input Markdown file to parse.

options

Type: Object

output ( String ): Path to output the finished HTML file. Defaults to the current working directory.

( ): Path to output the finished HTML file. Defaults to the current working directory. template ( String ): Path to a custom Handlebars template to use, instead of the default one.

callback

Type: Function

Callback to run when the file has been written to disk.