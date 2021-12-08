npm i style-resources-loader -D
This loader is a CSS processor resources loader for webpack, which injects your style resources (e.g.
variables, mixins) into multiple imported
css, sass, scss, less, stylus modules.
It's mainly used to
variables, mixins, functions across all style files, so you don't need to
@import them manually.
variables in style files provided by other libraries (e.g. ant-design) and customize your own theme.
See automatic imports for more details.
Prepends
variables and
mixins to all
scss files with default resources injector.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader', {
loader: 'style-resources-loader',
options: {
patterns: [
'./path/from/context/to/scss/variables/*.scss',
'./path/from/context/to/scss/mixins/*.scss',
]
}
}]
}]
},
// ...
}
Appends
variables to all
less files and overrides original
less variables.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.less$/,
use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'less-loader', {
loader: 'style-resources-loader',
options: {
patterns: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/less/variables/*.less'),
injector: 'append'
}
}]
}]
},
// ...
}
Prepends
variables and
mixins to all
stylus files with customized resources injector.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.styl$/,
use: ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'stylus-loader', {
loader: 'style-resources-loader',
options: {
patterns: [
path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/stylus/variables/*.styl'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/stylus/mixins/*.styl')
],
injector: (source, resources) => {
const combineAll = type => resources
.filter(({ file }) => file.includes(type))
.map(({ content }) => content)
.join('');
return combineAll('variables') + combineAll('mixins') + source;
}
}
}]
}]
},
// ...
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
patterns
string \| string[]
/
|Path to the resources you would like to inject
injector
Injector \| 'prepend' \| 'append'
'prepend'
|Controls the resources injection precisely
globOptions
GlobOptions
{}
|An options that can be passed to
glob(...)
resolveUrl
boolean
true
|Enable/Disable
@import url to be resolved
See the type definition file for more details.
patterns
A string or an array of string, which represents the path to the resources you would like to inject. If the path is relative, it would relative to webpack context.
It supports globbing. You could include many files using a file mask.
For example,
'./styles/*/*.less' would include all
less files from
variables and
mixins directories and ignore
reset.less in such following structure.
./src <-- webpack context
/styles
/variables
|-- fonts.less
|-- colors.less
/mixins
|-- size.less
|-- reset.less
Only supports
.css
.sass
.scss
.less
.styl as resources file extensions.
injector
An optional function which controls the resources injection precisely. It also supports
'prepend' and
'append' for convenience, which means the loader will prepend or append all resources to source files, respectively.
It defaults to
'prepend', which implements as an injector function internally.
Furthermore, an injector function should match the following type signature:
type Injector = (
this: LoaderContext,
source: string,
resources: StyleResource[],
) => string | Promise<string>
It receives two parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
source
string
|Content of the source file
resources
StyleResource[]
|Resource descriptors
It is called with
this context pointing to the loader context.
resources
An array of resource descriptor, each contains
file and
content properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
file
string
|Absolute path to the resource
content
string
|Content of the resource file
It can be asynchronous. You could use
async / await syntax in your own injector function or just return a promise.
globOptions
Options that can be passed to
glob(...). See node-glob options for more details.
resolveUrl
A boolean which defaults to
true. It represents whether the relative path in
@import or
@require statements should be resolved.
If you were to use
@import or
@require statements in style resource files, you should make sure that the URL is relative to that resource file, rather than the source file.
You could disable this feature by setting
resolveUrl to
false.