Stylable enables you to write reusable, highly-performant components. Each component exposes a style API that maps its internal parts so you can reuse components across teams without sacrificing stylability.

Scopes styles to components so they don't "leak" and clash with other styles.

Enables custom pseudo-classes and pseudo-elements that abstract the internal structure of a component. These can then be styled externally.

Cuts down on the resulting CSS bundles using "rule-shaking" and other optimizations

At build time, the preprocessor converts the Stylable CSS into a minimal, flat, static, valid vanilla CSS that works cross-browser.

Learn more in our Documentation Center.

Installation

There are two options for installing Stylable:

Create a new project using create-stylable-app

Install Stylable and its webpack plugin to an existing webpack based project

For details on both options, see Install & Configure.

Demos

Mr. Potato Bruce - A small application showcasing Stylable

Manual Vue Integration - Simple example showing how to manually integrate Stylable into a Vue project (proof of concept)

Various webpack project setups - An example of possible webpack configurations

Repository Structure

This repository is a mono-repo containing multiple packages that together comprise the Stylable ecosystem. It uses NPM workspaces to manage the various packages and their dependencies.

Core & Internals

Package Name Published Name Latest Version Description core @stylable/core Core CSS preprocessor runtime @stylable/runtime Runtime browser code optimizer @stylable/optimizer Production mode optimizer module-utils @stylable/module-utils Stylable CommonJS module generator custom-value @stylable/custom-value Stylable custom build-time values

Tooling & Utilities

Package Name Published Name Latest Version Description cli @stylable/cli Used for managing Stylable stylesheets in a project create-stylable-app create-stylable-app Boilerplate generator CLI schema-extract @stylable/schema-extract JSON Schema convertor for Stylable stylesheets language-service @stylable/language-service Language service protocol provider, business logic for the stylable-intelligence extension build-tools @stylable/build-tools A collection of tools used during build-time by our webpack and rollup plugins

Integrations

Package Name Published Name Latest Version Description jest @stylable/jest Jest Stylable processor plugin node @stylable/node require hook and Node module factory webpack-extensions @stylable/webpack-extensions Experimental features for webpack integration webpack-plugin @stylable/webpack-plugin webpack ( ^5.30.0 ) integration plugin experimental-loader @stylable/experimental-loader experimental webpack loader - not recommended for production use rollup-plugin @stylable/rollup-plugin Rollup ( v2.x ) integration plugine

Package Name Published Name Latest Version Description e2e-test-kit @stylable/e2e-test-kit webpack project runner used for E2E testing dom-test-kit @stylable/dom-test-kit Stylable DOM related testing utils core-test-kit @stylable/core-test-kit Utilities used for testing core Stylable operations (processing and transformations)

External Packages

Package Name Description stylable-intelligence VSCode extension providing language services for Stylable

Contributing

Read our contributing guidelines for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Wix.com Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Use of this source code is governed by a MIT license.