by TJ Holowaychuk
0.2.9 (see all)

Flexible and fast modular CSS preprocessor built on top of Rework

Readme

Styl

Work-in-progress CSS preprocessor. Spiritual successor of Stylus. Built on top of Rework.

Styl is basically an opinionated configuration of Rework. It does not aim for feature parity with Stylus.

If your application benefits from a runtime (conditionals, loops etc.), then Stylus is for you. If your application benefits from incredibly fast builds, simplicity, and the most transparent CSS preprocessor around, then Styl is for you.

Building Styl on top of Rework drastically reduces complexity. That’s because Rework is comprised of multiple smaller pieces, plugins, and has no complex runtime. If you wish to include custom plugins, or configure Styl beyond its defaults, the interface is the same as Rework.

Installation

$ npm install -g styl

or with component:

$ component install component/styl

or with a script tag using ./styl.js

Features

All Rework features and plugins are available out-of-the-box, including:

  • automatic vendor-prefixed properties
  • automatic vendor-prefixed values
  • automatic vendor-prefixed keyframes
  • additional easing functions
  • transparent support for retina hi-res images
  • rgba color helpers (rgba(#fc0, .5))
  • property reference support (height: @width)
  • several mixins
  • optional whitespace significant syntax
  • placeholder selectors
  • selector extensions
  • parent selector reference
  • nested selectors
  • command-line executable

styl(1)

Usage: styl [options]

Options:

  -h, --help            output usage information
  -V, --version         output the version number
  -v, --vendors <list>  vendor prefixes to apply [o,ms,moz,webkit]
  -w, --whitespace      use significant whitespace pre-processor
  -c, --compress        use output compression

Examples

CSS syntax

Regular CSS, with no vendor prefixing:

#logo {
  width: 50px;
  height: @width;
  absolute: top 100px left 50%;
  background: linear-gradient(top, black, white);
}

Compiled with the following command:

$ styl < simple.css > out.css

Yields:

#logo {
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 100px;
  left: 50%;
  background: -o-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
  background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
  background: linear-gradient(top, black, white)
}

Whitespace significant syntax

The SASS-style (significant whitespace) syntax supports nesting and parent selector references. Currently, the CSS style does not; however this is likely to change in the future.


ul
  margin: 0
  li
    list-style: none
    a
      display: block
      text-decoration: none
      padding: 5px 10px
      &:hover
        text-decoration: underline

Compiled with the following command:

$ styl -w < simple.styl > out.css

Yields:

ul {
  margin: 0
}

ul li a:hover {
  text-decoration: underline
}

ul li a {
  display: block;
  text-decoration: none;
  padding: 5px 10px
}

ul li {
  list-style: none
}

API

Styl(string, options)

Initialize a new Styl with the given string of regular CSS or whitespace-significant style CSS with the following options:

  • whitespace enable css whitespace [false]
  • compress enable output compression [false]
var styl = require('styl');
var css = styl('body\n  color: blue', { whitespace: true }).toString();

Styl#toString()

Convert to CSS.

Projects

Projects built with Styl:

License

MIT

