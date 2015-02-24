Work-in-progress CSS preprocessor. Spiritual successor of Stylus. Built on top of Rework.
Styl is basically an opinionated configuration of Rework. It does not aim for feature parity with Stylus.
If your application benefits from a runtime (conditionals, loops etc.), then Stylus is for you. If your application benefits from incredibly fast builds, simplicity, and the most transparent CSS preprocessor around, then Styl is for you.
Building Styl on top of Rework drastically reduces complexity. That’s because Rework is comprised of multiple smaller pieces, plugins, and has no complex runtime. If you wish to include custom plugins, or configure Styl beyond its defaults, the interface is the same as Rework.
$ npm install -g styl
or with component:
$ component install component/styl
or with a script tag using ./styl.js
All Rework features and plugins are available out-of-the-box, including:
rgba(#fc0, .5))
height: @width)
Usage: styl [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-v, --vendors <list> vendor prefixes to apply [o,ms,moz,webkit]
-w, --whitespace use significant whitespace pre-processor
-c, --compress use output compression
Regular CSS, with no vendor prefixing:
#logo {
width: 50px;
height: @width;
absolute: top 100px left 50%;
background: linear-gradient(top, black, white);
}
Compiled with the following command:
$ styl < simple.css > out.css
Yields:
#logo {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
position: absolute;
top: 100px;
left: 50%;
background: -o-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, black, white);
background: linear-gradient(top, black, white)
}
The SASS-style (significant whitespace) syntax supports nesting and parent selector references. Currently, the CSS style does not; however this is likely to change in the future.
ul
margin: 0
li
list-style: none
a
display: block
text-decoration: none
padding: 5px 10px
&:hover
text-decoration: underline
Compiled with the following command:
$ styl -w < simple.styl > out.css
Yields:
ul {
margin: 0
}
ul li a:hover {
text-decoration: underline
}
ul li a {
display: block;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 5px 10px
}
ul li {
list-style: none
}
Initialize a new
Styl with the given
string of regular CSS or
whitespace-significant style CSS with the following options:
whitespace enable css whitespace [false]
compress enable output compression [false]
var styl = require('styl');
var css = styl('body\n color: blue', { whitespace: true }).toString();
Convert to CSS.
Projects built with Styl:
kube styl - styl implementation of the "kube" css framework
Build tools implementing Styl:
MIT