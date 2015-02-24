Styl

Work-in-progress CSS preprocessor. Spiritual successor of Stylus. Built on top of Rework.

Styl is basically an opinionated configuration of Rework. It does not aim for feature parity with Stylus.

If your application benefits from a runtime (conditionals, loops etc.), then Stylus is for you. If your application benefits from incredibly fast builds, simplicity, and the most transparent CSS preprocessor around, then Styl is for you.

Building Styl on top of Rework drastically reduces complexity. That’s because Rework is comprised of multiple smaller pieces, plugins, and has no complex runtime. If you wish to include custom plugins, or configure Styl beyond its defaults, the interface is the same as Rework.

Installation

npm install -g styl

or with component:

component install component/styl

or with a script tag using ./styl.js

Features

All Rework features and plugins are available out-of-the-box, including:

automatic vendor-prefixed properties

automatic vendor-prefixed values

automatic vendor-prefixed keyframes

additional easing functions

transparent support for retina hi-res images

rgba color helpers ( rgba(#fc0, .5) )

) property reference support ( height: @width )

) several mixins

optional whitespace significant syntax

placeholder selectors

selector extensions

parent selector reference

nested selectors

command-line executable

Usage : styl [options] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -v, --vendors <list> vendor prefixes to apply [ o ,ms,moz,webkit] - w , --whitespace use significant whitespace pre -processor - c , --compress use output compression

Examples

CSS syntax

Regular CSS, with no vendor prefixing:

#logo { width : 50px ; height : @width; absolute : top 100px left 50% ; background : linear-gradient (top, black, white); }

Compiled with the following command:

$ styl < simple .css > out .css

Yields:

#logo { width : 50px ; height : 50px ; position : absolute; top : 100px ; left : 50% ; background : -o-linear-gradient (top, black, white); background : -ms-linear-gradient (top, black, white); background : -moz-linear-gradient (top, black, white); background : -webkit-linear-gradient (top, black, white); background : linear-gradient (top, black, white) }

Whitespace significant syntax

The SASS-style (significant whitespace) syntax supports nesting and parent selector references. Currently, the CSS style does not; however this is likely to change in the future.

ul margin : 0 li list-style : none a display : block text-decoration : none padding : 5 px 10 px & :hover text-decoration : underline

Compiled with the following command:

$ styl -w < simple .styl > out .css

Yields:

ul { margin : 0 } ul li a :hover { text-decoration : underline } ul li a { display : block; text-decoration : none; padding : 5px 10px } ul li { list-style : none }

API

Initialize a new Styl with the given string of regular CSS or whitespace-significant style CSS with the following options:

whitespace enable css whitespace [false]

enable css whitespace [false] compress enable output compression [false]

var styl = require ( 'styl' ); var css = styl( 'body

color: blue' , { whitespace : true }).toString();

Convert to CSS.

Projects

Projects built with Styl:

kube styl - styl implementation of the "kube" css framework Build tools implementing Styl:

grunt-styl by sindresorhus

gulp-styl by sindresorhus

License

MIT