This is a stupid jQuery table sorting plugin. Nothing fancy, nothing really impressive. Overall, stupidly simple. Requires jQuery 1.7 or newer.
See the examples directory.
$ npm i stupid-table-plugin
$ bower install jquery-stupid-table
The JS:
$("table").stupidtable();
The HTML:
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-sort="int">int</th>
<th data-sort="float">float</th>
<th data-sort="string">string</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>15</td>
<td>-.18</td>
<td>banana</td>
</tr>
...
...
...
The thead and tbody tags must be used.
Add a
data-sort attribute of "DATATYPE" to the th elements to make them sortable
by that data type. If you don't want that column to be sortable, just omit the
data-sort attribute.
Our aim is to keep this plugin as lightweight as possible. Consequently, the only predefined datatypes that you can pass to the th elements are
int
float
string (case-sensitive)
string-ins (case-insensitive)
These data types will be sufficient for many simple tables. However, if you need different data types for sorting, you can easily create your own!
Stupid Table lets you sort a column by computer friendly values while displaying
human friendly values via the
data-sort-value attribute on a td element. For
example, to sort timestamps (computer friendly) but display pretty formated
dates (human friendly)
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-sort="string">Name</th>
<th data-sort="int">Birthday</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Joe McCullough</td>
<td data-sort-value="672537600">April 25, 1991</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Clint Dempsey</td>
<td data-sort-value="416016000">March 9, 1983</td>
</tr>
...
...
...
In this example, Stupid Table will sort the Birthday column by the timestamps
provided in the
data-sort-value attributes of the corresponding tds. Since
timestamps are integers, and that's what we're sorting the column by, we specify
the Birthday column as an
int column in the
data-sort value of the column
header.
By default, columns will sort ascending. You can specify a column to sort "asc" or "desc" first.
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-sort="float" data-sort-default="desc">float</th>
...
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
If you want a specific column to be sorted immediately after
$table.stupidtable() is called, you can provide a
data-sort-onload=yes
attribute.
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-sort="float" data-sort-onload=yes>float</th>
...
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
A multicolumn sort allows you to define secondary columns to sort by in the
event of a tie with two elements in the sorted column. See examples/multicolumn-sort.html.
Specify a comma-separated list of th identifiers in a
data-sort-multicolumn
attribute on a
<th> element. An identifier can be an integer (which represents
the index of the th element of the multicolumn target) or a string (which
represents the id of the th element of the multicolumn target).
After you have called
$("#mytable").stupidtable(), if you wish to sort a
column without requiring the user to click on it, select the column th and call
var $table = $("#mytable").stupidtable();
var $th_to_sort = $table.find("thead th").eq(0);
$th_to_sort.stupidsort();
// You can also force a direction.
$th_to_sort.stupidsort('asc');
$th_to_sort.stupidsort('desc');
If you wish for Stupid Table to respond to changes in the table cell values, you must explicitely inform Stupid Table to update its cache with the new values. If you update the table display/sort values without using this mechanism, your newly updated table will not sort correctly!
/*
* Suppose $age_td is some td in a table under a column specified as an int
* column. stupidtable() must already be called for this table.
*/
$age_td.updateSortVal(23);
Note that this only changes the internal sort value (whether you specified a
data-sort-value or not). Use the standard jQuery
.text() /
.html() methods
if you wish to change the display values.
To execute a callback function after a table column has been sorted, you can
bind on
aftertablesort.
var table = $("table").stupidtable();
table.bind('aftertablesort', function (event, data) {
// data.column - the index of the column sorted after a click
// data.direction - the sorting direction (either asc or desc)
// data.$th - the th element (in jQuery wrapper)
// $(this) - this table object
console.log("The sorting direction: " + data.direction);
console.log("The column index: " + data.column);
});
Similarly, to execute a callback before a table column has been sorted, you can
bind on
beforetablesort.
See the complex_example.html file.
Sometimes you don't have control over the HTML produced by the backend. In the
event you need to sort complex data without a
data-sort-value attribute, you
can create your own data type. Creating your own data type for sorting purposes
is easy as long as you are comfortable using custom functions for sorting.
Consult Mozilla's Docs if you're not.
Let's create an alphanum datatype for a User ID that takes strings in the form "D10", "A40", and sorts the column based on the numbers in the string.
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-sort="string">Name</th>
<th data-sort="int">Age</th>
<th data-sort="alphanum">UserID</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Joseph McCullough</td>
<td>20</td>
<td>D10</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Justin Edwards</td>
<td>29</td>
<td>A40</td>
</tr>
...
...
...
Now we need to specify how the alphanum type will be sorted. To do that, we do the following:
$("table").stupidtable({
"alphanum":function(a,b){
var pattern = "^[A-Z](\\d+)$";
var re = new RegExp(pattern);
var aNum = re.exec(a).slice(1);
var bNum = re.exec(b).slice(1);
return parseInt(aNum,10) - parseInt(bNum,10);
}
});
This extracts the integers from the cell and compares them in the style that sort functions use.
As of 1.1.0 settings have been introduced. Settings are defined like so:
var $table = $("#mytable");
$table.stupidtable_settings({
// Settings for this table specified here
});
$table.stupidtable();
Listed below are the available settings.
(Introduced in verison 1.1.1)
Options:
true
false (default)
By default, every time a column is sorted, stupidtable reads the DOM to extract
all the values from the table. For tables that will not change or for very large
tables, this behavior may be suboptimal. To modify this behavior, set the
will_manually_build_table setting to
true. However, you will be responsible
for informing stupidtable that the table has been modified by calling
$table.stupidtable_build().
var $table = $("#mytable");
$table.stupidtable_settings({
will_manually_build_table: true
});
$table.stupidtable();
// Make some modification to the table, such as deleting a row
...
...
// Since will_manually_build_table is true, we must build the table in order
// for future sorts to properly handle our modifications.
$table.stupidtable_build();
(Introduced in verison 1.1.0)
The
should_redraw setting allows you to specify a function that determines
whether or not the table should be redrawn after it has been internally sorted.
The
should_redraw function takes a
sort_info object as an argument. The
object keys available are:
column - An array representing the sorted column. Each element of the array is of the form
[sort_val, $tr, index]
sort_dir -
"asc" or
"desc"
$th - The jquery object of the
<th> element that was clicked
th_index - The index of the
<th> element that was cliked
$table - The jquery object of the
<table> that contains the
<th> that was clicked
datatype - The datatype of the column
compare_fn - The sort/compare function associated with the
<th> clicked.
Example: If you want to prevent stupidtable from redrawing the table if the column sorted has all identical values, you would do the following:
var $table = $("#mytable");
$table.stupidtable_settings({
should_redraw: function(sort_info){
var sorted_column = sort_info.column;
var first_val = sorted_column[0];
var last_val = sorted_column[sorted_column.length - 1][0];
// If first and last element of the sorted column are the same, we
// can assume all elements are the same.
return sort_info.compare_fn(first_val, last_val) !== 0;
}
});
$table.stupidtable();
The Stupid jQuery Plugin is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for full details.
Visit
tests/test.html in your browser to run the QUnit tests.
