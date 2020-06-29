stun

Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (STUN) server. Implements RFC5389 with partial support RFC5766, RFC5245, RFC5780.

Support

Install

npm i stun

Usage

const stun = require ( 'stun' ); stun.request( 'stun.l.google.com:19302' , (err, res) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { const { address } = res.getXorAddress(); console .log( 'your ip' , address); } }); const res = await stun.request( 'stun.l.google.com:19302' ); console .log( 'your ip' , res.getXorAddress().address);

CLI

$ npm i -g stun $ stun

API

createMessage(type: number [, transaction: Buffer]): StunRequest

Creates an StunRequest object of the specified type with random transaction field. The type argument is a number that should be a message type. See constants below.

createTransaction(): Buffer

Create transaction id for STUN message. Follow RFC5389.

createServer(options: Object): StunServer

options.type: string

The type of socket. Must be 'udp4' or 'udp6'. Required.

options.socket: dgram.Socket

Creates a StunServer object of the specified type. The type argument should be 'udp' at the moment. An optional socket argument should be instance of dgram.Socket . If socket is not specifed, the dgram.Socket will be created with udp4 type and will bound to the "all interfaces" address on a random port.

request(url: string, [options: RequestOptions], callback: function): void

request(url: string, [options: RequestOptions]): Promise

Create a request STUN_BINDING_REQUEST to stun server, follow RFC5389. The first argument may be a host ( stun.example.com ), host with port ( stun.example.com:1234 ) or host with port and protocol ( stun://stun.example.com:1234 ). By default, port is 3478.

All options described below are optional.

options.server: StunServer - A stun server to receive responses.

- A stun server to receive responses. options.socket: dgram.Socket - A UDP socket over which the message will be send.

- A UDP socket over which the message will be send. options.message: StunMessage - A STUN_BINDING_REQUEST message to send.

- A message to send. options.timeout: number - Initial retransmission timeout (RTO) in ms, default is 500ms.

- Initial retransmission timeout (RTO) in ms, default is 500ms. options.maxTimeout: number - Maximal RTO, default is infinity.

- Maximal RTO, default is infinity. options.retries: number - Maximal the number of retries, default is 6

The last argument is a function with 2 arguments err and res . It's follow nodejs callback style. The second argument is instance of StunMessage .

encode(message: StunMessage): Buffer

Encode StunRequest or StunResponse into the Buffer.

decode(message: Buffer): StunResponse

Decode the Buffer into a StunResponse .

const socket = dgram.createSocket({ type : 'udp4' }); socket.on( 'message' , (message) => { const response = stun.decode(message); });

class StunMessage

The StunMessage class is an utility that encapsulates the STUN protocol. This is a base class for StunRequest and StunResponse .

get type

get transactionId

Returns the type and transactionId fields from the current message.

isLegacy(): bool

Returns true if the message confirms to RFC3489 rather than RFC5389.

getAttribute(type): StunAttribute

Returns the StunAttribute attribute of the specified type . The type argument is a number that should be an attribute type. See constants below. Return undefined if attribute is not exist.

N.B. This method return only first matched attribute. If you want to get another one, try this:

const attributes = Array .from(stunMessage).filter( attribute => attribute.type === STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS);

get count: number

Returns the number of an attributes in the current message.

class StunRequest

The StunRequest encapsulates outgoing messages of the STUN protocol. Instances of the StunRequest can be created using the createMessage() .

setType(type)

Set the type of the message. The type argument is a number that should be a message type. See constants below.

setTransactionId(transaction: Buffer): bool

Set the transaction id of the message. The transaction argument should be a Buffer and have length 12 bytes.

addAttribute(type, address: string, port: number)

Adds a type attribute to the current message. The type argument should be one of:

STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_ALTERNATE_SERVER

STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_ORIGIN

STUN_ATTR_OTHER_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_XOR_PEER_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_XOR_RELAYED_ADDRESS .

stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS, '8.8.8.8' , 19302 )

addAttribute(type, value: String|Buffer[, encoding: string = 'utf8'])

Adds a type attribute to the current message. The type argument should be one of:

STUN_ATTR_USERNAME

STUN_ATTR_REALM

STUN_ATTR_NONCE

STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE

STUN_ATTR_ORIGIN

STUN_ATTR_USE_CANDIDATE

STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLED

STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLING

STUN_ATTR_DATA

STUN_ATTR_EVEN_PORT

STUN_ATTR_RESERVATION_TOKEN

STUN_ATTR_DONT_FRAGMENT

STUN_ATTR_PADDING .

stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE, 'node/8.2.0 stun/1.0.0' )

addAttribute(type, value: number)

Adds a type attribute to the current message. The type argument should be one of:

STUN_ATTR_RETRANSMIT_COUNT

STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY

STUN_ATTR_NETWORK_INFO

STUN_ATTR_NOMINATION

STUN_ATTR_CHANNEL_NUMBER

STUN_ATTR_LIFETIME

STUN_ATTR_REQUESTED_TRANSPORT

STUN_ATTR_CHANGE_REQUEST

STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_PORT .

stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY, 123 )

addAttribute(type, value: array<number>)

Adds a type attribute to the current message. The type argument should be STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES .

stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES, [ 2 , 3 , 4 ])

addAttribute(type, code: number, reason: string)

Adds a type attribute to the current message. The type argument should be STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE .

stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE, STUN_CODE_UNAUTHORIZED, STUN_REASON_UNAUTHORIZED)

addAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute

Adds a MAPPED-ADDRESS attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addAlternateServer(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute

Adds a ALTERNATE-SERVER attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addXorAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunXorAddressAttribute

Adds a XOR-MAPPED-ADDRESS attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addUsername(username: string): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a USERNAME attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addRealm(realm: string): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a REALM attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addNonce(nonce: string): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a NONCE attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addSoftware(software: string): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a SOFTWARE attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addUnknownAttributes(attributes: number[]): StunUInt16ListAttribute

Adds a UNKNOWN-ATTRIBUTES attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addError(code: number, reason: string): StunErrorCodeAttribute

Adds a ERROR-CODE attribute to the message.

See RFC5389

addPriority(priority: number): StunUInt32Attribute

Adds a PRIORITY attribute to the message.

See RFC8445

RFC8445

addIceControlled(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a ICE-CONTROLLED attribute to the message.

See RFC8445

addIceControlling(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute

Adds a ICE-CONTROLLING attribute to the message.

See RFC8445

removeAttribute(type): bool

Remove a type attribute from the current message. Returns true if an attribute was removed. The type argument is a number that should be an attribute type. See constants below.

addMessageIntegrity(key: string)

Adds a MESSAGE-INTEGRITY attribute that is valid for the current message. The key is the HMAC key used to generate the cryptographic HMAC hash.

addFingerprint()

Adds a FINGERPRINT attribute that is valid for the current message.

toBuffer(): Buffer

Converts a StunMessage object to the buffer.

class StunServer

The StunServer class is an EventEmitter that encapsulates a STUN server.

new StunServer(socket: dgram.Socket)

Creates a new StunServer object. The socket argument should be an instance of dgram.Socket . The incoming message is silently ignored when it is not a stun one.

send(message: StunMessage, port: number, address: string[, cb: function])

Sends the StunMessage message on the socket. The destination port and address must be specified. An optional callback function will be called when the message has been sent.

close()

Stops the processing of the incoming messages and emits close event.

listen(port: number, [address: string], [callback: function()])

Attemt to listen for messages on a named port and optional address . For UDP servers calls socket.bind under the hood.

Event: bindingRequest

Emitted when the STUN_BINDING_REQUEST message is available on a socket.

Event: bindingIndication

Emitted when the STUN_BINDING_INDICATION message is available on a socket.

Event: bindingResponse

Emitted when the STUN_BINDING_RESPONSE message is available on a socket.

Event: bindingError

Emitted when the STUN_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE message is available on a socket.

Event: close

Emitted when the server closes.

Event: error

Emitted when the server got an invalid message.

Event: listening

The 'listening' event is emitted whenever a socket begins listening for messages.

class StunAttribute

The StunAttribute class is an utility for adding an attributes to the StunMessage message.

get type

Returns the attribute type. See constants below.

get value

Returns the value of the attribute. It depends on the value type of the attribute.

stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_USERNAME).value stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY).value stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS).value

constants: object

These are the types of STUN messages defined in RFC5389:

STUN_BINDING_REQUEST

STUN_BINDING_INDICATION

STUN_BINDING_RESPONSE

STUN_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE

These are the event names for STUN messages above:

STUN_EVENT_BINDING_REQUEST

STUN_EVENT_BINDING_INDICATION

STUN_EVENT_BINDING_RESPONSE

STUN_EVENT_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE

These are the types of STUN messages defined in RFC5766:

STUN_ALLOCATE_REQUEST

STUN_ALLOCATE_RESPONSE

STUN_ALLOCATE_ERROR_RESPONSE

STUN_REFRESH_REQUEST

STUN_REFRESH_RESPONSE

STUN_REFRESH_ERROR_RESPONSE

STUN_SEND_INDICATION

STUN_DATA_INDICATION

STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_REQUEST

STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_RESPONSE

STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_ERROR_RESPONSE

STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_REQUEST

STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_RESPONSE

STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_ERROR_RESPONSE

Thsese are all known STUN attributes, defined in RFC5389 and elsewhere:

STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_USERNAME

STUN_ATTR_MESSAGE_INTEGRITY

STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE

STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES

STUN_ATTR_REALM

STUN_ATTR_NONCE

STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE

STUN_ATTR_ALTERNATE_SERVER

STUN_ATTR_FINGERPRINT

STUN_ATTR_ORIGIN

STUN_ATTR_RETRANSMIT_COUNT

STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY

STUN_ATTR_USE_CANDIDATE

STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLED

STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLING

STUN_ATTR_NOMINATION

STUN_ATTR_NETWORK_INFO

STUN_ATTR_CHANNEL_NUMBER

STUN_ATTR_LIFETIME

STUN_ATTR_XOR_PEER_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_DATA

STUN_ATTR_XOR_RELAYED_ADDRESS

STUN_ATTR_EVEN_PORT

STUN_ATTR_REQUESTED_TRANSPORT

STUN_ATTR_DONT_FRAGMENT

STUN_ATTR_RESERVATION_TOKEN

STUN_ATTR_CHANGE_REQUEST

STUN_ATTR_PADDING

STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_PORT

STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_ORIGIN

STUN_ATTR_OTHER_ADDRESS

These are the types of STUN error codes defined in RFC5389 and elsewhere:

STUN_CODE_TRY_ALTERNATE

STUN_CODE_BAD_REQUEST

STUN_CODE_UNAUTHORIZED

STUN_CODE_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTE

STUN_CODE_STALE_CREDENTIALS

STUN_CODE_STALE_NONCE

STUN_CODE_SERVER_ERROR

STUN_CODE_GLOBAL_FAILURE

STUN_CODE_ROLE_CONFLICT

STUN_CODE_FORBIDDEN

STUN_CODE_ALLOCATION_MISMATCH

STUN_CODE_WRONG_CREDENTIALS

STUN_CODE_UNSUPPORTED_PROTOCOL

STUN_CODE_ALLOCATION_QUOTA

STUN_CODE_INSUFFICIENT_CAPACITY

These are the strings for the error codes above:

STUN_REASON_TRY_ALTERNATE

STUN_REASON_BAD_REQUEST

STUN_REASON_UNAUTHORIZED

STUN_REASON_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTE

STUN_REASON_STALE_CREDENTIALS

STUN_REASON_STALE_NONCE

STUN_REASON_SERVER_ERROR

STUN_REASON_ROLE_CONFLICT

STUN_REASON_FORBIDDEN

STUN_REASON_ALLOCATION_MISMATCH

STUN_REASON_WRONG_CREDENTIALS

STUN_REASON_UNSUPPORTED_PROTOCOL

STUN_REASON_ALLOCATION_QUOTA

STUN_REASON_INSUFFICIENT_CAPACITY

class StunError

Base class for all generated errors.

get packet: Buffer|StunMessage

Received data.

get sender: object

For UDP, this is an rinfo attribute.

class StunMessageError

The STUN server may receive invalid messages. This error class represent ones. Inherits from StunError .

get packet: Buffer

See above.

class StunResponseError

This class represent protocol level errors, for messages with class type ERROR . Inherits from StunError .

get packet: StunMessage

See above.

License

MIT, 2017-2019 (c) Dmitriy Tsvettsikh