Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (STUN) server. Implements RFC5389 with partial support RFC5766, RFC5245, RFC5780.
npm i stun
const stun = require('stun');
stun.request('stun.l.google.com:19302', (err, res) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
const { address } = res.getXorAddress();
console.log('your ip', address);
}
});
// or with promise
const res = await stun.request('stun.l.google.com:19302');
console.log('your ip', res.getXorAddress().address);
$ npm i -g stun
$ stun # started on udp/0.0.0.0:3478
createMessage(type: number [, transaction: Buffer]): StunRequest
createTransaction(): Buffer
createServer(options: Object): StunServer
validateFingerprint(message: StunMessage): bool
validateMessageIntegrity(message: StunMessage, key: string): bool
request(url: string, [options: RequestOptions], callback: function): void
encode(message: StunMessage): Buffer
decode(message: Buffer): StunResponse
class StunRequest
setType(type)
setTransactionId(transaction: Buffer): bool
addAttribute(type, address: string, port: number)
addAttribute(type, value: String|Buffer[, encoding: string = 'utf8'])
addAttribute(type, value: number)
addAttribute(type, value: array<number>)
addAttribute(type, code: number, reason: string)
addAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute
addAlternateServer(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute
addXorAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunXorAddressAttribute
addUsername(username: string): StunByteStringAttribute
addRealm(realm: string): StunByteStringAttribute
addNonce(nonce: string): StunByteStringAttribute
addSoftware(software: string): StunByteStringAttribute
addUnknownAttributes(attributes: number[]): StunUInt16ListAttribute
addError(code: number, reason: string): StunErrorCodeAttribute
addPriority(priority: number): StunUInt32Attribute
addUseCandidate(): StunByteStringAttribute
addIceControlled(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute
addIceControlling(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute
removeAttribute(type): bool
addMessageIntegrity(key: string)
addFingerprint()
toBuffer(): Buffer
class StunResponse
getAddress(): Object
getXorAddress(): Object
getAlternateServer(): Object
getUsername(): string
getError(): Object
getRealm(): string
getNonce(): string
getSoftware(): string
getUnknownAttributes(): number[]
getMessageIntegrity(): Buffer
getFingerprint(): number
getPriority(): number
getIceControlled(): Buffer
getIceControlling(): Buffer
class StunMessage
class StunServer
new StunServer(socket: dgram.Socket)
send(message: StunMessage, port: number, address: string[, cb: function])
close()
listen(port: number, [address: string], [callback: function()])
Event: bindingRequest
Event: bindingIndication
Event: bindingResponse
Event: bindingError
Event: close
Event: error
Event: listening
class StunAttribute
constants: Object
class StunError
class StunMessageError
class StunResponseError
createMessage(type: number [, transaction: Buffer]): StunRequest
Creates an
StunRequest object of the specified
type with random
transaction field. The
type argument is a number that should be a message type. See
constants below.
createTransaction(): Buffer
Create transaction id for STUN message. Follow RFC5389.
createServer(options: Object): StunServer
options.type: string
The type of socket. Must be 'udp4' or 'udp6'. Required.
options.socket: dgram.Socket
Creates a
StunServer object of the specified type. The
type argument should be 'udp' at the moment. An optional
socket argument should be instance of
dgram.Socket. If
socket is not specifed, the
dgram.Socket will be created with
udp4 type and will bound to the "all interfaces" address on a random port.
validateFingerprint(message: StunMessage): bool
Check a
FINGERPRINT attribute if it is specifed.
validateMessageIntegrity(message: StunMessage, key: string): bool
Check a
MESSAGE_INTEGRITY attribute if it is specifed.
stunServer.on('bindingResponse', (msg) => {
if (!stun.validateFingerprint(msg)) {
// do stuff..
}
if (!stun.validateMessageIntegrity(msg, icePassword)) {
// do stuff...
}
})
request(url: string, [options: RequestOptions], callback: function): void
request(url: string, [options: RequestOptions]): Promise
Create a request
STUN_BINDING_REQUEST to stun server, follow RFC5389. The first argument may be a host (
stun.example.com), host with port (
stun.example.com:1234) or host with port and protocol (
stun://stun.example.com:1234). By default, port is 3478.
All options described below are optional.
options.server: StunServer - A stun server to receive responses.
options.socket: dgram.Socket - A UDP socket over which the message will be send.
options.message: StunMessage - A
STUN_BINDING_REQUEST message to send.
options.timeout: number - Initial retransmission timeout (RTO) in ms, default is 500ms.
options.maxTimeout: number- Maximal RTO, default is infinity.
options.retries: number - Maximal the number of retries, default is 6
The last argument is a function with 2 arguments
err and
res. It's follow nodejs callback style. The second argument is instance of
StunMessage.
encode(message: StunMessage): Buffer
Encode
StunRequest or
StunResponse into the Buffer.
decode(message: Buffer): StunResponse
Decode the Buffer into a
StunResponse.
const socket = dgram.createSocket({ type: 'udp4' });
socket.on('message', (message) => {
const response = stun.decode(message);
// do stuff ...
});
class StunMessage
The
StunMessage class is an utility that encapsulates the
STUN protocol. This is a base class for
StunRequest and
StunResponse.
type
transactionId
Returns the
type and
transactionId fields from the current message.
isLegacy(): bool
Returns true if the message confirms to RFC3489 rather than RFC5389.
getAttribute(type): StunAttribute
Returns the
StunAttribute attribute of the specified
type. The
type argument is a number that should be an attribute type. See
constants below. Return
undefined if attribute is not exist.
N.B. This method return only first matched attribute. If you want to get another one, try this:
const attributes = Array.from(stunMessage).filter(attribute => attribute.type === STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS);
count: number
Returns the number of an attributes in the current message.
class StunRequest
The
StunRequest encapsulates outgoing messages of the
STUN protocol. Instances of the
StunRequest can be created using the
createMessage().
setType(type)
Set the type of the message. The
type argument is a number that should be a message type. See
constants below.
setTransactionId(transaction: Buffer): bool
Set the transaction id of the message. The
transaction argument should be a
Buffer and have length 12 bytes.
addAttribute(type, address: string, port: number)
Adds a
type attribute to the current message. The
type argument should be one of:
STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_ALTERNATE_SERVER
STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_ORIGIN
STUN_ATTR_OTHER_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_XOR_PEER_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_XOR_RELAYED_ADDRESS.
stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS, '8.8.8.8', 19302)
addAttribute(type, value: String|Buffer[, encoding: string = 'utf8'])
Adds a
type attribute to the current message. The
type argument should be one of:
STUN_ATTR_USERNAME
STUN_ATTR_REALM
STUN_ATTR_NONCE
STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE
STUN_ATTR_ORIGIN
STUN_ATTR_USE_CANDIDATE
STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLED
STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLING
STUN_ATTR_DATA
STUN_ATTR_EVEN_PORT
STUN_ATTR_RESERVATION_TOKEN
STUN_ATTR_DONT_FRAGMENT
STUN_ATTR_PADDING.
stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE, 'node/8.2.0 stun/1.0.0')
addAttribute(type, value: number)
Adds a
type attribute to the current message. The
type argument should be one of:
STUN_ATTR_RETRANSMIT_COUNT
STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY
STUN_ATTR_NETWORK_INFO
STUN_ATTR_NOMINATION
STUN_ATTR_CHANNEL_NUMBER
STUN_ATTR_LIFETIME
STUN_ATTR_REQUESTED_TRANSPORT
STUN_ATTR_CHANGE_REQUEST
STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_PORT.
stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY, 123)
addAttribute(type, value: array<number>)
Adds a
type attribute to the current message. The
type argument should be
STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES.
stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES, [2, 3, 4])
addAttribute(type, code: number, reason: string)
Adds a
type attribute to the current message. The
type argument should be
STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE.
stunMsg.addAttribute(STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE, STUN_CODE_UNAUTHORIZED, STUN_REASON_UNAUTHORIZED)
addAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute
Adds a
MAPPED-ADDRESS attribute to the message.
addAlternateServer(ip: string, port: number): StunAddressAttribute
Adds a
ALTERNATE-SERVER attribute to the message.
addXorAddress(ip: string, port: number): StunXorAddressAttribute
Adds a
XOR-MAPPED-ADDRESS attribute to the message.
addUsername(username: string): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
USERNAME attribute to the message.
addRealm(realm: string): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
REALM attribute to the message.
addNonce(nonce: string): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
NONCE attribute to the message.
addSoftware(software: string): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
SOFTWARE attribute to the message.
addUnknownAttributes(attributes: number[]): StunUInt16ListAttribute
Adds a
UNKNOWN-ATTRIBUTES attribute to the message.
addError(code: number, reason: string): StunErrorCodeAttribute
Adds a
ERROR-CODE attribute to the message.
addPriority(priority: number): StunUInt32Attribute
Adds a
PRIORITY attribute to the message.
addUseCandidate(): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
USE-CANDIDATE attribute to the message.
addIceControlled(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
ICE-CONTROLLED attribute to the message.
addIceControlling(tiebreaker: Buffer): StunByteStringAttribute
Adds a
ICE-CONTROLLING attribute to the message.
removeAttribute(type): bool
Remove a
type attribute from the current message. Returns true if an attribute was removed. The
type argument is a number that should be an attribute type. See
constants below.
addMessageIntegrity(key: string)
Adds a
MESSAGE-INTEGRITY attribute that is valid for the current message. The
key is the HMAC key used to generate the cryptographic HMAC hash.
addFingerprint()
Adds a
FINGERPRINT attribute that is valid for the current message.
toBuffer(): Buffer
Converts a
StunMessage object to the buffer.
class StunServer
The
StunServer class is an EventEmitter that encapsulates a STUN server.
new StunServer(socket: dgram.Socket)
Creates a new
StunServer object. The
socket argument should be an instance of
dgram.Socket. The incoming message is silently ignored when it is not a
stun one.
send(message: StunMessage, port: number, address: string[, cb: function])
Sends the
StunMessage message on the socket. The destination
port and
address must be specified. An optional
callback function will be called when the message has been sent.
close()
Stops the processing of the incoming messages and emits
close event.
listen(port: number, [address: string], [callback: function()])
Attemt to listen for messages on a named
port and optional
address. For UDP servers calls
socket.bind under the hood.
bindingRequest
Emitted when the
STUN_BINDING_REQUEST message is available on a socket.
bindingIndication
Emitted when the
STUN_BINDING_INDICATION message is available on a socket.
bindingResponse
Emitted when the
STUN_BINDING_RESPONSE message is available on a socket.
bindingError
Emitted when the
STUN_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE message is available on a socket.
close
Emitted when the server closes.
error
Emitted when the server got an invalid message.
listening
The
'listening' event is emitted whenever a socket begins listening for messages.
class StunAttribute
The
StunAttribute class is an utility for adding an attributes to the
StunMessage message.
type
Returns the attribute type. See
constants below.
value
Returns the value of the attribute. It depends on the value type of the attribute.
stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_USERNAME).value // string
stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY).value // number
stunMsg.getAttribute(STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS).value // object
constants: object
These are the types of STUN messages defined in RFC5389:
STUN_BINDING_REQUEST
STUN_BINDING_INDICATION
STUN_BINDING_RESPONSE
STUN_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE
These are the event names for STUN messages above:
STUN_EVENT_BINDING_REQUEST
STUN_EVENT_BINDING_INDICATION
STUN_EVENT_BINDING_RESPONSE
STUN_EVENT_BINDING_ERROR_RESPONSE
These are the types of STUN messages defined in RFC5766:
STUN_ALLOCATE_REQUEST
STUN_ALLOCATE_RESPONSE
STUN_ALLOCATE_ERROR_RESPONSE
STUN_REFRESH_REQUEST
STUN_REFRESH_RESPONSE
STUN_REFRESH_ERROR_RESPONSE
STUN_SEND_INDICATION
STUN_DATA_INDICATION
STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_REQUEST
STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_RESPONSE
STUN_CREATE_PERMISSION_ERROR_RESPONSE
STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_REQUEST
STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_RESPONSE
STUN_CHANNEL_BIND_ERROR_RESPONSE
Thsese are all known STUN attributes, defined in RFC5389 and elsewhere:
STUN_ATTR_MAPPED_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_USERNAME
STUN_ATTR_MESSAGE_INTEGRITY
STUN_ATTR_ERROR_CODE
STUN_ATTR_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTES
STUN_ATTR_REALM
STUN_ATTR_NONCE
STUN_ATTR_XOR_MAPPED_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_SOFTWARE
STUN_ATTR_ALTERNATE_SERVER
STUN_ATTR_FINGERPRINT
STUN_ATTR_ORIGIN
STUN_ATTR_RETRANSMIT_COUNT
STUN_ATTR_PRIORITY
STUN_ATTR_USE_CANDIDATE
STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLED
STUN_ATTR_ICE_CONTROLLING
STUN_ATTR_NOMINATION
STUN_ATTR_NETWORK_INFO
STUN_ATTR_CHANNEL_NUMBER
STUN_ATTR_LIFETIME
STUN_ATTR_XOR_PEER_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_DATA
STUN_ATTR_XOR_RELAYED_ADDRESS
STUN_ATTR_EVEN_PORT
STUN_ATTR_REQUESTED_TRANSPORT
STUN_ATTR_DONT_FRAGMENT
STUN_ATTR_RESERVATION_TOKEN
STUN_ATTR_CHANGE_REQUEST
STUN_ATTR_PADDING
STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_PORT
STUN_ATTR_RESPONSE_ORIGIN
STUN_ATTR_OTHER_ADDRESS
These are the types of STUN error codes defined in RFC5389 and elsewhere:
STUN_CODE_TRY_ALTERNATE
STUN_CODE_BAD_REQUEST
STUN_CODE_UNAUTHORIZED
STUN_CODE_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTE
STUN_CODE_STALE_CREDENTIALS
STUN_CODE_STALE_NONCE
STUN_CODE_SERVER_ERROR
STUN_CODE_GLOBAL_FAILURE
STUN_CODE_ROLE_CONFLICT
STUN_CODE_FORBIDDEN
STUN_CODE_ALLOCATION_MISMATCH
STUN_CODE_WRONG_CREDENTIALS
STUN_CODE_UNSUPPORTED_PROTOCOL
STUN_CODE_ALLOCATION_QUOTA
STUN_CODE_INSUFFICIENT_CAPACITY
These are the strings for the error codes above:
STUN_REASON_TRY_ALTERNATE
STUN_REASON_BAD_REQUEST
STUN_REASON_UNAUTHORIZED
STUN_REASON_UNKNOWN_ATTRIBUTE
STUN_REASON_STALE_CREDENTIALS
STUN_REASON_STALE_NONCE
STUN_REASON_SERVER_ERROR
STUN_REASON_ROLE_CONFLICT
STUN_REASON_FORBIDDEN
STUN_REASON_ALLOCATION_MISMATCH
STUN_REASON_WRONG_CREDENTIALS
STUN_REASON_UNSUPPORTED_PROTOCOL
STUN_REASON_ALLOCATION_QUOTA
STUN_REASON_INSUFFICIENT_CAPACITY
class StunError
Base class for all generated errors.
packet: Buffer|StunMessage
Received data.
sender: object
For UDP, this is an
rinfo attribute.
class StunMessageError
The STUN server may receive invalid messages. This error class represent ones. Inherits from
StunError.
packet: Buffer
See above.
class StunResponseError
This class represent protocol level errors, for messages with class type
ERROR. Inherits from
StunError.
packet: StunMessage
See above.
MIT, 2017-2019 (c) Dmitriy Tsvettsikh