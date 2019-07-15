A progressive, client/server AB testing library.
Study is an AB testing library designed to be clear, minimal, and flexible. It works in both the server and browser with the use of driver-based persistence layers.
# Via NPM
npm i studyjs --save
# Via Bower
bower i studyjs --save
# Via Yarn
yarn add studyjs
npm install # Install dependencies
npm build # Build the babel'd version
npm lint # Run linting
npm test # Run tests
<script src="study.js"></script>
<script>
// Set up our test API
const test = new Study({
store: Study.stores.local
});
// Define a test
test.define({
name: 'new-homepage',
buckets: {
control: { weight: 0.6 },
versionA: { weight: 0.2 },
versionB: { weight: 0.2 },
}
});
// Bucket the user
test.assign();
// Fetch assignments at a later point
const info = test.assignments();
</script>
Study(config)
const study = new Study({
debug: true,
store: Study.stores.local
});
This creates a new test API used to defined tests, assign buckets, and retrieve information.
Returns:
Object
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
debug
Boolean
|Set to
true to enable logging of additional information
false
store
Object
|An object with get/set properties that will accept information to help persist and retrieve tests
Study.stores.local
study.define(testData)
// Create your test API
const study = new Study();
// Define a test
study.define({
name: 'MyTestName',
buckets: {
variantA: { weight: 0.5 },
variantB: { weight: 0.5 },
},
});
This function defines the tests to be assigned to used during bucket assignment. This function accepts an object with two keys,
nameand
buckets. Alternatively, you may pass an array of similar objects to define multiple tests at once.
The
namevalue is the name of your test. The keys within
bucketare your bucket names. Each bucket value is an object containing an object with an optional key
weightthat defaults to
1.
The percent chance a bucket is chosen for any given user is determined by the buckets weight divided by the total amount of all weights provided for an individual test. If you have three buckets with a weight of 2,
2/6 == 0.33which means each bucket has a weight of
33%. There is no max for the total weights allowed.
Returns:
null
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
data
Object/Array
|An object/array of objects containing test and bucket information
null
study.assign(testName, bucketName)
const study = new Study();
study.define({
name: 'new-homepage',
buckets: {
variantA: { weight: 0.5 },
variantB: { weight: 0.5 },
}
});
// Assign buckets from all tests to the user...
study.assign();
// or assign bucket from the specified test...
study.assign('new-homepage');
// or specify the bucket from the specified test...
study.assign('new-homepage', 'variantB');
// or remove the bucketing assignment from the specified test.
study.assign('new-homepage', null);
Calling the
assignmethod will assign a bucket for the provided tests to a user and persist them to the
store. If a user has already been bucketed, they will not be rebucketed unless a
bucketNameis explicitly provided.
If no arguments are provided, all tests will have a bucket assigned to the user. If the first argument provided is a test name, it will attempt to assign a bucket for that test to a user. If a
bucketValueis provided, it will set that user to the specified bucket. If the
bucketValueis null, it will remove that users assignment to the bucket.
Returns:
null
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
testName (optional)
String
|The name of the test to assign a bucket to
null
bucketName (optional)
String
|The name of the bucket to assign to a user
null
study.definitions()
const study = new Study();
study.define({
name: 'new-homepage',
buckets: {
variantA: { weight: 0.5 },
variantB: { weight: 0.5 },
}
});
// Retrieve all of the provided tests
const tests = study.definitions();
This provides the user with all of the tests available.
The returned information will be an array if multiple tests were defined, otherwise, it will be an object of the single test defined. The object will mirror exactly what was provided in the
definemethod.
Returns:
Object|Array
study.assignments()
const study = new Study();
study.define({
name: 'new-homepage',
buckets: {
variantA: { weight: 1 },
}
});
// Capture assignments
study.assign();
// Retrieve all of the bucket assignments for the user
const buckets = study.assignments();
assert.strictEqual(buckets['new-homepage'], 'variantA');
This provides the user with all of the bucket assignments for the current user.
The returned information will be an object whose keys will be test names and values will be the current bucket assigned to the user.
// Example return
{
'new-homepage': 'variantA',
'some-test': 'some-bucket',
}
Returns:
Object|Array
study.extendAssignments
Extending assignments can be a useful way to augment your Study implementation with third party software.
const study = new Study();
// Create a function that will modify assignments before you call `assignments`
study.extendAssignments =
(assignments) => Object.assign(assignments, { foo: 'bar' })
// Retrieve all of the bucket assignments for the user
const buckets = study.assignments();
assert.strictEqual(buckets['foo'], 'bar');
A more practical example could be to implement with a third party AB testing platform like Optimizely (This uses pseudo code for brevity)
study.extendAssignments = (assignments) => {
if (window.optimizely)
for (const experiment in optimizely.experiments())
assignments[experiment.name] = experiment.bucket
return assignments
}
Returns:
Object
Tests logic may be potentially powered on solely CSS. Upon calling
assign, if the script is running in the browser, a class per test will be added to the
body tag with the test name and bucket in
BEM syntax.
<body class="new-homepage--variantA"> <!-- Could be new-homepage--variantB -->
.new-homepage--variantA {
/* Write custom styles for the new homepage test */
}
Each bucket provided may have additional metadata associated with it, and may have its value retrieved by retrieving the assignments and definitions.
const study = new Study();
study.define({
name: 'new-homepage',
buckets: {
variantA: { weight: 1, foo: 'bar' },
}
});
study.assign();
const defs = study.definitions();
const buckets = study.assignments();
const bucket = buckets['new-homepage'];
const bar = defs.buckets[bucket].foo; // "bar"
