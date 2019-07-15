A progressive, client/server AB testing library.

Study is an AB testing library designed to be clear, minimal, and flexible. It works in both the server and browser with the use of driver-based persistence layers.

You can download the compiled javascript directly here

Features

Powerful, clear API

Many variations. ABCD testing

Intelligent weighted bucketing

Browser & Server support

Storage Drivers: localStorage , cookies , memory , or build your own

, , , or build your own Well documented, tested, and proven in high production environments

Lightweight, weighing in at ~ 3.8kb .

Installing

npm i studyjs --save bower i studyjs --save yarn add studyjs

Developing

npm install npm build npm lint npm test

Usage

< script src = "study.js" > </ script > < script > const test = new Study({ store: Study.stores.local }); test.define({ name: 'new-homepage' , buckets: { control: { weight: 0.6 }, versionA: { weight: 0.2 }, versionB: { weight: 0.2 }, } }); test.assign(); const info = test.assignments(); </ script >

API

const study = new Study({ debug : true , store : Study.stores.local });

This creates a new test API used to defined tests, assign buckets, and retrieve information.

Returns: Object

Name Type Description Default debug Boolean Set to true to enable logging of additional information false store Object An object with get/set properties that will accept information to help persist and retrieve tests Study.stores.local

const study = new Study(); study.define({ name : 'MyTestName' , buckets : { variantA : { weight : 0.5 }, variantB : { weight : 0.5 }, }, });

This function defines the tests to be assigned to used during bucket assignment. This function accepts an object with two keys, name and buckets . Alternatively, you may pass an array of similar objects to define multiple tests at once.

The name value is the name of your test. The keys within bucket are your bucket names. Each bucket value is an object containing an object with an optional key weight that defaults to 1 .

The percent chance a bucket is chosen for any given user is determined by the buckets weight divided by the total amount of all weights provided for an individual test. If you have three buckets with a weight of 2, 2/6 == 0.33 which means each bucket has a weight of 33% . There is no max for the total weights allowed.

Returns: null

Name Type Description Default data Object/Array An object/array of objects containing test and bucket information null

const study = new Study(); study.define({ name : 'new-homepage' , buckets : { variantA : { weight : 0.5 }, variantB : { weight : 0.5 }, } }); study.assign(); study.assign( 'new-homepage' ); study.assign( 'new-homepage' , 'variantB' ); study.assign( 'new-homepage' , null );

Calling the assign method will assign a bucket for the provided tests to a user and persist them to the store . If a user has already been bucketed, they will not be rebucketed unless a bucketName is explicitly provided.

If no arguments are provided, all tests will have a bucket assigned to the user. If the first argument provided is a test name, it will attempt to assign a bucket for that test to a user. If a bucketValue is provided, it will set that user to the specified bucket. If the bucketValue is null, it will remove that users assignment to the bucket.

Returns: null

Name Type Description Default testName (optional) String The name of the test to assign a bucket to null bucketName (optional) String The name of the bucket to assign to a user null

const study = new Study(); study.define({ name : 'new-homepage' , buckets : { variantA : { weight : 0.5 }, variantB : { weight : 0.5 }, } }); const tests = study.definitions();

This provides the user with all of the tests available.

The returned information will be an array if multiple tests were defined, otherwise, it will be an object of the single test defined. The object will mirror exactly what was provided in the define method.

Returns: Object|Array

const study = new Study(); study.define({ name : 'new-homepage' , buckets : { variantA : { weight : 1 }, } }); study.assign(); const buckets = study.assignments(); assert.strictEqual(buckets[ 'new-homepage' ], 'variantA' );

This provides the user with all of the bucket assignments for the current user.

The returned information will be an object whose keys will be test names and values will be the current bucket assigned to the user.

{ 'new-homepage' : 'variantA' , 'some-test' : 'some-bucket' , }

Returns: Object|Array

study.extendAssignments Extending assignments can be a useful way to augment your Study implementation with third party software.

const study = new Study(); study.extendAssignments = ( assignments ) => Object .assign(assignments, { foo : 'bar' }) const buckets = study.assignments(); assert.strictEqual(buckets[ 'foo' ], 'bar' );

A more practical example could be to implement with a third party AB testing platform like Optimizely (This uses pseudo code for brevity)

study.extendAssignments = ( assignments ) => { if ( window .optimizely) for ( const experiment in optimizely.experiments()) assignments[experiment.name] = experiment.bucket return assignments }

Returns: Object

CSS Driven Tests

Tests logic may be potentially powered on solely CSS. Upon calling assign , if the script is running in the browser, a class per test will be added to the body tag with the test name and bucket in BEM syntax.

< body class = "new-homepage--variantA" >

.new-homepage--variantA { }

Storing metadata associated with tests

Each bucket provided may have additional metadata associated with it, and may have its value retrieved by retrieving the assignments and definitions.

const study = new Study(); study.define({ name : 'new-homepage' , buckets : { variantA : { weight : 1 , foo : 'bar' }, } }); study.assign(); const defs = study.definitions(); const buckets = study.assignments(); const bucket = buckets[ 'new-homepage' ]; const bar = defs.buckets[bucket].foo;

