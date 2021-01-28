StudioLite is an open source, 100% FREE, Digital Signage platform that was designed with ease of use in mind. With StudioLite anyone can have a Digital Signage solution that is entirely customizable. Take the source code, modify it, brand it and build a product that's right for you and your customers. Best of all, you will take full advantage of the world's most popular Digital Signage cloud so you don't have to worry about backend programming or even setup a server, it's all done for you using the mediaCLOUD.
StudioLite can be downloaded directly from GitHub With git you will be able to easily update to the latest version of StudioLite as well as take advantage Angular CLI which is included in the bundle
currently the application should run under:
to install and host:
npm install -g npm (this will ensure npm 5.4.2 >)
git clone https://github.com/born2net/studio-lite.git
cd studio-lite
npm install -g @angular/cli@latest
npm install
open browser to: http://localhost:4208/
Keep in mind the SignageStudio lite as well as its related SDK Pepper are often released with new updates, so you will lose any changes you make to your code if you overwrite it with our release builds.
To overcome this you can follow these guidelines:
With the above steps you can ensure that your source code is fully customizable while still keeping it synchronized with our ongoing development efforts. And if you built something wonderful, just send us a pull request so we check it out. If we like what you did we we will merge it into our code base, so you will always receive it when you fetch our changes.
If you are not a developer you can hire professional, inexpensive help from sites like oDesk and Freelancer. Since Angular is an opinionated framework, any developer who is verse in Angular, will be able to quickly customize a solution for your own business logic.
If you are looking for the previous version of StudioLite which was developed using BackboneJS, go to the branch:
The SignageStudio Web Lite and Pepper SDK are available under GPL