A Gherkin parser and Cucumber-like implementation for JavaScript. Used by gherkin-jest and stucumber-register.
Gherkin allows you to write tests in sort of plain English:
Feature: calculator
Scenario: adding
Given I take the number 5
And I take the number 3
When I add them
Then I will have 8
You define rules to support the tests in JavaScript, like so:
import { cucumber } from 'stucumber';
cucumber.defineCreateWorld(() => []);
cucumber.defineRule('I take the number {int}', (world, number) => {
world.push(number);
});
cucumber.defineRule('I add them', (world) => {
const a = world.pop();
const b = world.pop();
world.push(a + b);
});
cucumber.defineRule('I will have {int}', (world, number) => {
expect(world[world.length - 1]).to.equal(number);
});
Given,
When,
Then,
And and
* are all synonyms, and exist only to make your code more readable.
## Documentation
The package consists of several parts:
Cucumber class, which is basically the test framework
DataTable class, for representing tabular data
parse function, which parses gherkin source and turns it into an AST
Transformer abstract class and
GenericTransformer implementation, for converting
the AST into JavaScript
Feature,
Scenario,
Clause
Roughly speaking, given the following gherkin:
The
GenericTransformer will output something like this, depending on the options:
const {cucumber} = require('stucumber');
describe('Feature: calculator', () => {
beforeAll(() => cucumber.enterFeature([]));
afterAll(() => cucumber.exitFeature([]));
it('adding', () => {
const world = cucumber.createWorld();
return cucumber
.enterScenario(world, [])
.then(() => cucumber.rule('I take the number 5'))
.then(() => cucumber.rule('I take the number 3'))
.then(() => cucumber.rule('I add them'))
.then(() => cucumber.rule('I will have 8'))
.then(() => cucumber.exitScenario(world, []));
});
})
You can write your rules using the template string style notation:
cucumber.defineRule('I have numbers {int} and {int}', (world, a, b) => {
world.a = a;
world.b = b;
});
There are 4 types that can be used as placeholders:
{int} - matches an integer (
[-+]?\d+) and runs
parseInt on it before passing into your handler
{float} - matches a floating point number (
[-+]?\d*(\.\d+)?) and runs
parseFloat on it before passing on
{word} - matches a bunch of characters up to a whitespace character (
[^\s]+)
{string} - matches a double-quoted string and returns only the contents of the string (
"([^"]+)")
If you give the templates names, then they are passed as an object parameter instead:
cucumber.defineRule('I have numbers {a:int} and {b:int}', (world, params) => {
world.a = params.a;
world.b = params.b;
});
Any rule can return a promise and it will be awaited before processing the next rule.
You can prefix any feature or scenario with any number of annotations, which consist of a keyword prefixed by an
@ symbol.
The annotations can optionally have arguments.
@someAnnotation
Feature: annotations
@anotherAnnotation(1, "a")
Scenario: some scenario
* ...
You can register functions to handle various hooks:
HookType.BeforeFeatures - runs once at the beginning of each feature
HookType.BeforeScenarios - runs at the beginning of each scenario, just after the call to
createWorld
HookType.AfterFeatures - runs once at the end of each feature
HookType.AfterScenarios - runs at the end of each scenario
To register a handler, call
cucumber.addHook:
cucumber.addHook(HookType.BeforeFeatures, function (world, annotations) {
// do some stuff
})
The handler functions get two parameters:
world - the world object returned from
createWorld - for
BeforeAll and
AfterAll this is not relevant and is always
null
annotations - an array of any annotations defined on the feature and/or scenario (if relevant)
You can use the annotations parameter to do custom setup behaviour depending on annotations set on the test.
The context of the hook handling function (i.e.,
this) will be the current feature or scenario, depending on the hook type.
You can define data tables in your specs like so:
Feature: Using tables
Scenario: lots of data
Given lots of data
| Header 1 | Header 2 | Header 3 |
| Value 1a | Value 1b | Value 1c |
| Value 2a | Value 2b | Value 2c |
When I use 3 key-value pairs
| Key 1 | Value 1 |
| Key 2 | Value 2 |
| Key 3 | Value 3 |
And I have a list
| Value 1 |
| Value 2 |
| Value 3 |
Then I can access all that data
And write rules for them like so:
cucumber.defineRule('lots of data', (world, table) => {
const obj = table.asObjects();
expect(obj[0]).toEqual({
'Header 1': 'Value 1a',
'Header 2': 'Value 1b',
'Header 3': 'Value 1c'
});
const raw = table.raw();
expect(raw).toEqual([
[ 'Header 1', 'Header 2', 'Header 3' ],
[ 'Value 1a', 'Value 1b', 'Value 1c' ],
[ 'Value 2a', 'Value 2b', 'Value 2c' ],
])
});
cucumber.defineRule(/^I use (\d+) key-value pairs$/, (world, number, table) => {
expect(number).toEqual(3);
const obj = table.asKeyValuePairs();
expect(obj['Key 2']).toEqual('Value 2');
});
cucumber.defineRule('I have a list', (world, table) => {
const list = table.asList();
expect(list).toEqual(['Value 1', 'Value 2', 'Value 3']);
});
Leading and trailing spaces are automatically trimmed, which you can get round by enclosing the value in quotes. Because values with a quote character at the start and end will be treated as strings, if you need to keep the quote characters, you must put another pair of escaped quotes inside the string.
| " value with surrounding spaces " |
| "\"value with quotes at start and end\"" |
See the
DataTable class for more information.
A simlar concept not to be confused with data tables is the scenario outline:
Scenario Outline: acceptable numbers should be accepted (<number>)
Given I enter the value "<number>"
When I click next
Then I should not see errors
Examples:
| number |
| 1 |
| 123456 |
| 1.2 |
| .123 |
| -1234 |
| -12.34 |
| -.1234 |
This allows you to write a kind of templated scenario, with gaps left for data that will be filled in from the "Examples" table. This table is read as a header line defining the variable names, followed by rows with columnar data.
The parser will output a regular scenario for each (non-header) row in the table, with any variable in angle brackets replaced by its value in the table for that row.
This way you can test a load of different inputs with relatively little typing.
Pro-tip: the parser replaces angle bracket substitutions anywhere within the scenario including the title - it's a good idea to put a variable substitution in the title so you can easily see which ones have failed.
You can define a rule in the feature file itself. This is useful for making short rules out of repeated steps. E.g.:
Rule: I enter {title:word} {forename:word} {surname:word} as my name
* I enter "<title>" in title
* I enter "<forename>" in forename
* I enter "<surname>" in surname
Scenario: enter name
Given I enter Mr Arthur Dent as my name
The rule is defined using the
Rule: keyword, and can match arguments using the named template syntax. These arguments
are then substituted into the "sub" rules using the angle bracket syntax.
Rules are scoped to the feature file.
Cucumber class
The JavaScript behind the Gherkin, for defining rules etc.
import { Cucumber } from 'stucumber';
The methods below are meant to be called by people writing tests. The other methods on the class are called by translated gherkin tests.
defineCreateWorld(_createWorld: () => any): void
Defines a factory function for creating a "world", which is passed to every rule.
This should be some object which holds the context of your test.
Parameters:
_createWorld - a function which returns an instance of a world, whatever
that might be
defineRule(match: string, handler: RuleHandler): void\
defineRule(match: RegExp, handler: RuleHandler): void
Defines a rule. All rules, whether
Given,
When,
Then or
And are treated
the same way. When a rule matches
match, the
handler function will be called.
Parameters:
match - either a string or regex that defines what the rule will match
handler - a function to execute when the rule is matched (see
RuleHandler)
The first argument to the handler is always the
world instance.
If
match is a string, it can contain placeholders for matched arguments (see
template strings). The values matched by the placeholders
will be passed to the handler in the order they appear in the string.
If
match is a
RegExp, any capturing groups will be passed as separate arguments
to the handler.
addHook(type: HookType, handler: HookHandler): void
Adds a hook, i.e., a function which will run before or after features or scenarios.
Parameters:
type - the type of hook, see
HookType
handler - the function that will run, see
HookHandler
RuleHandler
import {RuleHandler} from 'stucumber';
Interface representing a handler function for a rule. The first argument is
world, the
value returned from the
createWorld function. Subsequent arguments are the values
for the capturing groups (or placeholders) defined for the rule. The final argument is a
the data table if defined.
DataTable class
Represents a data table.
raw(): string[][]
Returns the raw table data, as an array of rows of data, themselves arrays of cells.
asObjects(): Hash<string>[]
Treats the first row as a header containing the names of the columns, and returns an array of objects based on those names. For example, given the following table:
| foo | bar |
| 1 | 2 |
| 3 | 4 |
The following value will be returned:
[
{foo: '1', bar: '2'},
{foo: '3', bar: '4'}
]
asKeyValuePairs(): Hash<string>
asKeyValuePairs<T>(mapValue: (value: string, key?: string) => T): Hash<T>
Expects a 2 column table, where the first column represents keys and the second represents values, and returns an object containing that data.
For example, given the following table:
| foo | 1 |
| bar | 2 |
| baz | 3 |
The following value will be returned:
{foo: '1', bar: '2', baz: '3'}
Optionally, you can provide a function to convert the values:
const obj = data.asKeyValuePairs((value) => parseInt(value));
asList(): string[]
asList<T>(mapValue: (value: string, i?: number) => T): T[]
Expects a 1 column table and returns the values as an array. Optionally, you can provide a function to convert the values, e.g.:
const list = data.asList((value) => parseInt(value));
Given the following data table:
| 1 |
| 2 |
| 3 |
The following value will be returned:
[1, 2, 3]
You can define steps that will run before each scenario, using the
Background: keyword:
Background:
Given I log in as joe@example.com
And I go to the page
Scenario:
Given I do a thing
The steps under
Background: will be prepended to each scenario, and will use the same world as that scenario.
ISC. Do what you like, don't sue me. Please consider sharing improvements you make.