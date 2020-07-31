Stubcell

Stub server to develop client-side project.

Features

Stubcell has the following features.

emulate response files

response value can be written in JSON5 (JSON file is more readable and human friendly ♡)

validate JSON in stub server.

Support JSON-RPC (2014/05/14)

Support querystring and body (2014/05/21)

Support recording json (2014/05/23)

Support Command Line tool (2014/05/26)

Support Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (2014/07/24)

Almost Stub servers have some disappointing points.

cannot validate JSON.

does not use JSON5, so i cannot write comments in the JSON file and cannot write trailing comma.

For example:

stubby always launch https server and cannot validate json, so if json is invalid, you should check the value in client side.

easymock is so simple, but it depends on sqlite3, and could not write comment in JSON file and could not validate json.

stubcell can check JSON and write comments in your JSON file, so you can write the specification in detail. stubcell is more simple than others and dependent libraries are small.

How to use

Install

$ npm install stubcell

need to write entry yaml

- request: url: /test/:id method: GET response: status: 200 file: test/id.json - request: url: /test/ method: get response: status: 200 file: test.json - request: url: /abc/abc method: get response: status: 200 - request: url: /jsonrpc method: POST body: jsonrpc: 2.0 method: sum response: status: 200 file: jsonrpc/sum.json - request: url: /querystringbody method: POST query: q: yosuke body: test: 123 response: status: 200 file: querystringbody.json - request: url: /write/directly method: GET response: status: 200 body: '{"message": "hello"}'

need to write jsons

{ message : "Hello world" , }

{ result : 579 }

sample code

var StubCell = require ( "../index" ); var stubcell = new StubCell(); var http = require ( "http" ); stubcell.loadEntry(__dirname + "/example.yaml" ); var app = stubcell.server(); var server = app.listen( 3000 ); http.get( "http://localhost:3000/test/1" , function ( res ) { var data = '' ; res.on( "data" , function ( chunk ) { data += chunk; }); res.on( "end" , function ( ) { try { console .log(data); server.close(); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }); });

options

var StubCell = require ( "../index" ); var stubcell = new StubCell(); var http = require ( "http" ); var options = { debug : true , basepath : "" , record : { debug : true , basepath : "" , target : "http://echo.jsontest.com" }, looseCompare : true , cors : false , cors : { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "example.com" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET" , "Access-Control-Allow-Fields" : "secret" } }; stubcell.loadEntry(__dirname + "/example.yaml" , options); var app = stubcell.server(); var server = app.listen( 3000 ); http.get( "http://localhost:3000/test/1" , function ( res ) { var data = '' ; res.on( "data" , function ( chunk ) { data += chunk; }); res.on( "end" , function ( ) { try { console .log(data); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }); }); http.get( "http://localhost:3000/hello/world" , function ( res ) { var data = '' ; res.on( "data" , function ( chunk ) { data += chunk; }); res.on( "end" , function ( ) { try { console .log(data); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }); });

Use finally routing

you can use finally routing if any request setting matches a current request. set request.url = $finally , it is replaced with * in app's routing.

- request: url: $finally method: ALL response: status: 200 body: '{message: "you look me!"}'

How to use in CLI

$ npm install stubcell -g

$ stubcell --port 3000 --entry ./entry.yaml --record_target http://echo.jsontest.com

commandline arguments