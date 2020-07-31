Stub server to develop client-side project.
Stubcell has the following features.
Almost Stub servers have some disappointing points.
For example:
stubby always launch https server and cannot validate json, so if json is invalid, you should check the value in client side.
easymock is so simple, but it depends on sqlite3, and could not write comment in JSON file and could not validate json.
stubcell can check JSON and write comments in your JSON file, so you can write the specification in detail. stubcell is more simple than others and dependent libraries are small.
$ npm install stubcell
-
# request content
request:
# request url
# :id is id params, so it matches /test/aaa, /test/1, /test/hello
url: /test/:id
# http method, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE
method: GET
# response content
response:
# status value 200, 404, 500 etc..
status: 200
# response body json path.
file: test/id.json
-
request:
url: /test/
method: get
response:
status: 200
file: test.json
# if response/file is not specified, url and method become the response filepath
# like /abc/abc_get.json
# the algorithm is <url>_<method>.json
# if url is /echo/yosuke/hoge and method is PUT and entry.yaml is /usr/test/stubcell/entry.yaml
# stubcell looks up /usr/test/stubcell/echo/yosuke/hoge_put.json
-
request:
url: /abc/abc
method: get
response:
status: 200
# support json-rpc
-
request:
url: /jsonrpc
method: POST
body:
# if your server accept jsonrpc, need jsonrpc prop.
jsonrpc: 2.0
# need jsonrpc method prop.
method: sum
response:
status: 200
file: jsonrpc/sum.json
# support querystring and body
-
request:
url: /querystringbody
method: POST
# can write query
query:
q: yosuke
# can write body
body:
test: 123
response:
status: 200
file: querystringbody.json
# support writing body directly
-
request:
url: /write/directly
method: GET
response:
status: 200
body: '{"message": "hello"}'
{
// test comment
// we can write comment in JSON.
message : "Hello world", // can write trailing comma.
}
// for jsonrpc
// !NOTE! only write result value
// not include id and jsonrpc properties.
{
// sum [123, 456]
result: 579
}
var StubCell = require("../index");
var stubcell = new StubCell();
var http = require("http");
stubcell.loadEntry(__dirname + "/example.yaml");
var app = stubcell.server();
var server = app.listen(3000);
http.get("http://localhost:3000/test/1", function(res){
var data = '';
res.on("data", function(chunk) {
data += chunk;
});
res.on("end", function() {
try {
// { "message" : "Hello world" }
console.log(data);
server.close();
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
});
});
var StubCell = require("../index");
var stubcell = new StubCell();
var http = require("http");
var options = {
// show more detail information
debug : true, // default is false
// json base path, stubcell return json from basepath + "/" + filepath
basepath : "", // default is yaml parent dir.
// request to backend server and record json file.
record: {
// show more detail information
debug : true, // default is false
// json store base path
basepath: "", // default is options.basepath
// request redirectTo.
target : "http://echo.jsontest.com" // default is http://localhost:3001
},
// loose compare request params (headers, query, body) and entry
looseCompare: true,
// cors option (default true)
cors: false,
// or set each headers
cors: {
"Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "example.com",
"Access-Control-Allow-Methods": "GET",
"Access-Control-Allow-Fields": "secret"
}
};
stubcell.loadEntry(__dirname + "/example.yaml", options);
var app = stubcell.server();
var server = app.listen(3000);
http.get("http://localhost:3000/test/1", function(res){
var data = '';
res.on("data", function(chunk) {
data += chunk;
});
res.on("end", function() {
try {
// { "message" : "Hello world" }
console.log(data);
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
});
});
http.get("http://localhost:3000/hello/world", function(res){
var data = '';
res.on("data", function(chunk) {
data += chunk;
});
res.on("end", function() {
try {
// { "hello": "world" }
// and record the json to __dirname/hello/world.json
console.log(data);
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
});
});
you can use finally routing if any request setting matches a current request.
set
request.url = $finally, it is replaced with
* in app's routing.
-
request:
url: $finally
method: ALL
response:
status: 200
body: '{message: "you look me!"}'
$ npm install stubcell -g
$ stubcell --port 3000 --entry ./entry.yaml --record_target http://echo.jsontest.com
Usage: stubcell [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--port <n> server start port, default is 8090
--entry [entry filepath] entry yaml file, default is /Users/furukawa.yosuke/Program/stubcell/entry.yaml
--record_target [record target server] record target server, default is null (no record file)
--silent hide detail info, default is false