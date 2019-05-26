A retry engine
npm install stubborn
var Stubborn = require('stubborn');
var options = {
maxAttempts: 5,
delay: 1000
};
var stubborn = new Stubborn(task, options, callback);
stubborn.on('attemptError', onAttemptError);
stubborn.run();
function task(callback) {
if (Math.random() > 0.2) {
callback('Task error');
} else {
callback(null, 'Task result');
}
}
function callback(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
console.log(result);
}
function onAttemptError(err) {
console.error(err);
}
All retry algorithms need the current number of attempts as input. As output, they are expected to produce a number that will be used as a factor of the delay.
var Stubborn = require('stubborn');
var options = {
maxAttempts: 5,
delay: 1000,
retryAlgorithm: Stubborn.exponentialBackoff()
};
var stubborn = new Stubborn(task, options, callback);
var options = {
maxAttempts: 5,
delay: 1000,
retryAlgorithm: function(attempts) {
// delay next execution in options.delay * attempts * 2
// thus in attempt #2 we'll have 1000ms * 2 * 2 = 4 seconds delay
return attempts * 2
}
};
var Stubborn = require('stubborn');
var algo1 = Stubborn.exponentialBackoff(2) // classic http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exponential_backoff
var algo2 = Stubborn.simpleExponentialBackoff(2) // same as the above only without the random element
var algo3 = Stubborn.logarithmicProgression(2) // logarithmic progression
var algo4 = Stubborn.linear(1, 0) // ax+b
var algo5 = Stubborm.constant(1) // constant / fixed progression
var options = {
retryAlgorithm: 'linear',
retryAlgorithmArgs: [ 1, 0 ]
}
run starts specified task, call it only once
cancel stops retries
run
onAttemptError
schedule