Stubborn

A retry engine

Install

npm install stubborn

Example

var Stubborn = require ( 'stubborn' ); var options = { maxAttempts : 5 , delay : 1000 }; var stubborn = new Stubborn(task, options, callback); stubborn.on( 'attemptError' , onAttemptError); stubborn.run(); function task ( callback ) { if ( Math .random() > 0.2 ) { callback( 'Task error' ); } else { callback( null , 'Task result' ); } } function callback ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } console .log(result); } function onAttemptError ( err ) { console .error(err); }

pluggable retry algorithm

All retry algorithms need the current number of attempts as input. As output, they are expected to produce a number that will be used as a factor of the delay.

var Stubborn = require ( 'stubborn' ); var options = { maxAttempts : 5 , delay : 1000 , retryAlgorithm : Stubborn.exponentialBackoff() }; var stubborn = new Stubborn(task, options, callback);

implement your own:

var options = { maxAttempts : 5 , delay : 1000 , retryAlgorithm : function ( attempts ) { return attempts * 2 } };

out of the box algorithms:

var Stubborn = require ( 'stubborn' ); var algo1 = Stubborn.exponentialBackoff( 2 ) var algo2 = Stubborn.simpleExponentialBackoff( 2 ) var algo3 = Stubborn.logarithmicProgression( 2 ) var algo4 = Stubborn.linear( 1 , 0 ) var algo5 = Stubborm.constant( 1 )

configure using names instead of functions

var options = { retryAlgorithm : 'linear' , retryAlgorithmArgs : [ 1 , 0 ] }

Methods

run starts specified task, call it only once

starts specified task, call it only once cancel stops retries

Events