.. image:: images/coqui-STT-logo-green.png :alt: Coqui STT logo

.. |doc-img| image:: https://readthedocs.org/projects/stt/badge/?version=latest :target: https://stt.readthedocs.io/?badge=latest :alt: Documentation

.. |covenant-img| image:: https://img.shields.io/badge/Contributor%20Covenant-2.0-4baaaa.svg :target: CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md :alt: Contributor Covenant

.. |gitter-img| image:: https://badges.gitter.im/coqui-ai/STT.svg :target: https://gitter.im/coqui-ai/STT?utm_source=badge&utm_medium=badge&utm_campaign=pr-badge :alt: Gitter Room

.. |doi| image:: https://zenodo.org/badge/344354127.svg :target: https://zenodo.org/badge/latestdoi/344354127

|doc-img| |covenant-img| |gitter-img| |doi|

Coqui STT (🐸STT) is a fast, open-source, multi-platform, deep-learning toolkit for training and deploying speech-to-text models. 🐸STT is battle tested in both production and research 🚀

🐸STT features

High-quality pre-trained STT model.

Efficient training pipeline with Multi-GPU support.

Streaming inference.

Multiple possible transcripts, each with an associated confidence score.

Real-time inference.

Small-footprint acoustic model.

Bindings for various programming languages.

Where to Ask Questions

.. list-table:: :widths: 25 25 :header-rows: 1

Type Link

🚨 Bug Reports Github Issue Tracker <https://github.com/coqui-ai/STT/issues/> _

🎁 Feature Requests & Ideas Github Issue Tracker <https://github.com/coqui-ai/STT/issues/> _

❔ Questions Github Discussions <https://github.com/coqui-ai/stt/discussions/> _

💬 General Discussion Github Discussions <https://github.com/coqui-ai/stt/discussions/> or Gitter Room <https://gitter.im/coqui-ai/STT?utm_source=share-link&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=share-link>



