Structure provides a simple interface which allows you to add attributes to your classes based on a schema, with validations and type coercion.
For each attribute on your schema, a getter and a setter will be created into the given class. It'll also auto-assign those attributes passed to the constructor.
const { attributes } = require('structure');
const User = attributes({
name: String,
age: {
type: Number,
default: 18,
},
birthday: Date,
})(
class User {
greet() {
return `Hello ${this.name}`;
}
}
);
const user = new User({
name: 'John Foo',
});
user.name; // 'John Foo'
user.greet(); // 'Hello John Foo'