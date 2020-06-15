openbase logo
str

structure

by Talysson de Oliveira Cassiano
2.0.1 (see all)

A simple schema/attributes library built on top of modern JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

295

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A simple schema/attributes library built on top of modern JavaScript

Structure provides a simple interface which allows you to add attributes to your classes based on a schema, with validations and type coercion.

Example Structure usage

For each attribute on your schema, a getter and a setter will be created into the given class. It'll also auto-assign those attributes passed to the constructor.

const { attributes } = require('structure');

const User = attributes({
  name: String,
  age: {
    type: Number,
    default: 18,
  },
  birthday: Date,
})(
  class User {
    greet() {
      return `Hello ${this.name}`;
    }
  }
);

const user = new User({
  name: 'John Foo',
});

user.name; // 'John Foo'
user.greet(); // 'Hello John Foo'

