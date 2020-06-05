Categories
structor
●
by react-ui-builder
●
2.3.2 (see all)
●
Structor - React UI Builder [DEPRECATED]
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i structor
Popularity
Downloads/wk
16
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
11
Package
Dependencies
39
License
Apache-2.0
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
React Hot Reload
Readme
The Structor project is deprecated.
Please take a look at
React UI Builder
- a way better visual UI builder.
Sincerely,
React UI Builder Team
Email:
reactuibuilder@gmail.com
Twitter:
@reactuibuilder
Ask questions:
Forum
Alternatives
rhl
react-hot-loader
Tweak React components in real time. (Deprecated: use Fast Refresh instead.)
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rrw
@pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin
A Webpack plugin to enable "Fast Refresh" (also previously known as Hot Reloading) for React components.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5M
uhr
universal-hot-reload
Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
136
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
@voxeet/react-redux-5.1.1
Official React bindings for Redux
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
2K
ric
react-imported-component
✂️📦Bundler-independent solution for SSR-friendly code-splitting
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
8K
electron-react-boilerplate
A Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
15
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
See 42 Alternatives
