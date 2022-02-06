A promise based streaming tokenizer for Node.js and browsers. This node module is a successor of strtok2.
The
strtok3 contains a few methods to turn different input into a tokenizer. Designed to
It can read from:
npm install strtok3
NPM module is compliant with ECMAScript 2018 (ES9).
Use one of the methods to instantiate an abstract tokenizer:
All of the strtok3 methods return a tokenizer, either directly or via a promise.
strtok3.fromFile()
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|path
|Path to file (string)
|Path to file to read from
Note: that file-information is automatically added.
Returns, via a promise, a tokenizer which can be used to parse a file.
const strtok3 = require('strtok3');
const Token = require('token-types');
(async () => {
const tokenizer = await strtok3.fromFile("somefile.bin");
try {
const myNumber = await tokenizer.readToken(Token.UINT8);
console.log(`My number: ${myNumber}`);
} finally {
tokenizer.close(); // Close the file
}
})();
strtok3.fromStream()
Create tokenizer from a node.js readable stream.
|Parameter
|Optional
|Type
|Description
|stream
|no
|Readable
|Stream to read from
|fileInfo
|yes
|IFileInfo
|Provide file information
Returns a tokenizer, via a Promise, which can be used to parse a buffer.
const strtok3 = require('strtok3');
const Token = require('token-types');
strtok3.fromStream(stream).then(tokenizer => {
return tokenizer.readToken(Token.UINT8).then(myUint8Number => {
console.log(`My number: ${myUint8Number}`);
});
});
strtok3.fromBuffer()
|Parameter
|Optional
|Type
|Description
|uint8Array
|no
|Uint8Array
|Uint8Array or Buffer to read from
|fileInfo
|yes
|IFileInfo
|Provide file information
Returns a tokenizer which can be used to parse the provided buffer.
const strtok3 = require('strtok3');
const tokenizer = strtok3.fromBuffer(buffer);
tokenizer.readToken(Token.UINT8).then(myUint8Number => {
console.log(`My number: ${myUint8Number}`);
});
The tokenizer allows us to read or peek from the tokenizer-stream. The tokenizer-stream is an abstraction of a stream, file or Buffer. It can also be translated in chunked reads, as done in @tokenizer/http;
What is the difference with Nodejs.js stream?
tokenizer.ignore()
The tokenizer.position keeps tracks of the read position.
tokenizer.fileInfo
Optional attribute describing the file information, see IFileInfo
tokenizer.position
Pointer to the current position in the tokenizer stream. If a position is provided to a read or peek method, is should be, at least, equal or greater than this value.
There are two kind of methods:
tokenizer.readBuffer()
Read buffer from stream.
readBuffer(buffer, options?)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|buffer
|Buffer | Uint8Array
|Target buffer to write the data read to
|options
|IReadChunkOptions
|An integer specifying the number of bytes to read
Return value
Promise<number> Promise with number of bytes read. The number of bytes read maybe if less, mayBeLess flag was set.
tokenizer.peekBuffer()
Peek (read ahead) buffer from tokenizer
peekBuffer(buffer, options?)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|buffer
|Buffer | Uint8Array
|Target buffer to write the data read (peeked) to.
|options
|IReadChunkOptions
|An integer specifying the number of bytes to read.
Return value
Promise<number> Promise with number of bytes read. The number of bytes read maybe if less, mayBeLess flag was set.
tokenizer.readToken()
Read a token from the tokenizer-stream.
readToken(token, position?)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|token
|IGetToken
|Token to read from the tokenizer-stream.
|position?
|number
|Offset where to begin reading within the file. If position is null, data will be read from the current file position.
Return value
Promise<number>. Promise with number of bytes read. The number of bytes read maybe if less, mayBeLess flag was set.
tokenizer.peekToken()
Peek a token from the tokenizer.
peekToken(token, position?)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|token
|IGetToken
|Token to read from the tokenizer-stream.
|position?
|number
|Offset where to begin reading within the file. If position is null, data will be read from the current file position.
Return value
Promise<T> Promise with token value peeked from the tokenizer.
tokenizer.readNumber()
Peek a numeric token from the tokenizer.
readNumber(token)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|token
|IGetToken
|Numeric token to read from the tokenizer-stream.
Return value
Promise<number> Promise with number peeked from the tokenizer-stream.
tokenizer.ignore()
Advanse the offset pointer with the number of bytes provided.
ignore(length)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|ignore
|number
|Numeric of bytes to ignore. Will advance the
tokenizer.position
Return value
Promise<number> Promise with number peeked from the tokenizer-stream.
tokenizer.close()
Clean up resources, such as closing a file pointer if applicable.
Each attribute is optional:
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|offset
|number
|The offset in the buffer to start writing at; if not provided, start at 0
|length
|number
|Requested number of bytes to read.
|position
|number
|Position where to peek from the file. If position is null, data will be read from the current file position. Position may not be less then tokenizer.position
|mayBeLess
|boolean
|If and only if set, will not throw an EOF error if less then the requested mayBeLess could be read.
Example:
tokenizer.peekBuffer(buffer, {mayBeLess: true});
File information interface which describes the underlying file, each attribute is optional.
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|size
|number
|File size in bytes
|mimeType
|number
|MIME-type of file.
|path
|number
|File path
|url
|boolean
|File URL
The token is basically a description what to read form the tokenizer-stream. A basic set of token types can be found here: token-types.
A token is something which implements the following interface:
export interface IGetToken<T> {
/**
* Length in bytes of encoded value
*/
len: number;
/**
* Decode value from buffer at offset
* @param buf Buffer to read the decoded value from
* @param off Decode offset
*/
get(buf: Buffer, off: number): T;
}
The tokenizer reads
token.len bytes from the tokenizer-stream into a Buffer.
The
token.get will be called with the Buffer.
token.get is responsible for conversion from the buffer to the desired output type.
To exclude fs based dependencies, you can use a submodule-import from 'strtok3/lib/core'.
|function
|'strtok3'
|'strtok3/lib/core'
parseBuffer
|✓
|✓
parseStream
|✓
|✓
fromFile
|✓
To convert a Web-API readable stream into a Node.js readable stream, you can use readable-web-to-node-stream to convert one in another.
Example submodule-import:
const strtok3core = require('strtok3/lib/core'); // Submodule-import to prevent Node.js specific dependencies
const {ReadableWebToNodeStream} = require('readable-web-to-node-stream');
(async () => {
const response = await fetch(url);
const readableWebStream = response.body; // Web-API readable stream
const nodeStream = new ReadableWebToNodeStream(readableWebStream); // convert to Node.js readable stream
const tokenizer = strtok3core.fromStream(nodeStream); // And we now have tokenizer in a web environment
})();
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2020 Borewit
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.