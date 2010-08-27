StringScanner is a simple string tokenizer that provides for lexical scanning operations on a string. It's a JavaScript port of the Ruby library with the same name.
Scanning a string means keeping track of and advancing a position (a zero-based index into the source string) and matching regular expressions against the portion of the source string after the position.
StringScanner is written in CoffeeScript and distributed via npm as a CommonJS module.
$ npm install strscan
$ node-repl
> var StringScanner = require("strscan").StringScanner
> var s = new StringScanner("This is a test")
> s.scan(/\w+/) # => "This"
> s.scan(/\w+/) # => null
> s.scan(/\s+/) # => " "
> s.scan(/\s+/) # => null
> s.scan(/\w+/) # => "is"
> s.hasTerminated() # => false
> s.scan(/\s+/) # => " "
> s.scan(/(\w+)\s+(\w+)/) # => "a test"
> s.getMatch() # => "a test"
> s.getCapture(0) # => "a"
> s.getCapture(1) # => "test"
> s.hasTerminated() # => true
Clone, fork, or file bugs at GitHub
Read the full documentation/annotated source code
Copyright (c) 2010 Sam Stephenson. Distributed under the terms of an MIT-style license. See LICENSE for details.