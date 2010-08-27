openbase logo
str

strscan

by Sam Stephenson
1.0.1 (see all)

Simple JavaScript string tokenizer for lexical scanning operations

Documentation
2.2K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

11yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StringScanner

StringScanner is a simple string tokenizer that provides for lexical scanning operations on a string. It's a JavaScript port of the Ruby library with the same name.

Scanning a string means keeping track of and advancing a position (a zero-based index into the source string) and matching regular expressions against the portion of the source string after the position.

StringScanner is written in CoffeeScript and distributed via npm as a CommonJS module.

Quick start

$ npm install strscan
$ node-repl
> var StringScanner = require("strscan").StringScanner
> var s = new StringScanner("This is a test")
> s.scan(/\w+/)             # => "This"
> s.scan(/\w+/)             # => null
> s.scan(/\s+/)             # => " "
> s.scan(/\s+/)             # => null
> s.scan(/\w+/)             # => "is"
> s.hasTerminated()         # => false
> s.scan(/\s+/)             # => " "
> s.scan(/(\w+)\s+(\w+)/)   # => "a test"
> s.getMatch()              # => "a test"
> s.getCapture(0)           # => "a"
> s.getCapture(1)           # => "test"
> s.hasTerminated()         # => true

Clone, fork, or file bugs at GitHub

Read the full documentation/annotated source code

Copyright (c) 2010 Sam Stephenson. Distributed under the terms of an MIT-style license. See LICENSE for details.

