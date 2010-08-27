StringScanner

StringScanner is a simple string tokenizer that provides for lexical scanning operations on a string. It's a JavaScript port of the Ruby library with the same name.

Scanning a string means keeping track of and advancing a position (a zero-based index into the source string) and matching regular expressions against the portion of the source string after the position.

StringScanner is written in CoffeeScript and distributed via npm as a CommonJS module.

Quick start

npm install strscan node-repl var StringScanner = require( "strscan" ).StringScanner var s = new StringScanner( "This is a test" ) s.scan(/\w+/) s.scan(/\w+/) s.scan(/\s+/) s.scan(/\s+/) s.scan(/\w+/) s.hasTerminated() s.scan(/\s+/) s.scan(/(\w+)\s+(\w+)/) s.getMatch() s.getCapture(0) s.getCapture(1) s.hasTerminated()

More

Clone, fork, or file bugs at GitHub

Read the full documentation/annotated source code

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2010 Sam Stephenson. Distributed under the terms of an MIT-style license. See LICENSE for details.