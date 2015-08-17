stround

stround provides arbitrary precision rounding of the types supported by typical number formatting libraries (e.g. NSNumberFormatter, BigDecimal) for numbers represented as strings. The purpose is to avoid floating point errors while still working with decimal values.

Install

npm install stround

Usage

$ node > var stround = require ( 'stround' ); > var round = stround.round; > var shift = stround.shift; > var modes = stround.modes;

Round to integers if no precision is specified:

> round( '5.025' ); '5' > round( '12.8' ); '13'

Round specifying a precision:

> round( '1.18' , 1 ); '1.2' > round( '1.18' , 2 ); '1.18' > round( '1.68' , 0 ); '2'

The result will have the specified precision:

> round( '1' , 2 ); '1.00' > round( '84.9' , 2 ); '84.90'

Round toward positive infinity:

> round( '1.1' , 0 , modes.CEILING); '2' > round( '-1.1' , 0 , modes.CEILING); '-1'

Round toward negative infinity:

> round( '1.8' , 0 , modes.FLOOR); '1' > round( '-1.8' , 0 , modes.FLOOR); '-2'

Round toward zero:

> round( '1.8' , 0 , modes.DOWN); '1' > round( '-1.8' , 0 , modes.DOWN); '-1'

Round away from zero:

> round( '1.1' , 0 , modes.UP); '2' > round( '-1.1' , 0 , modes.UP); '-2'

Round towards the nearest integer, or towards an even number if equidistant (this is the default):

> round( '1.4' , 0 , modes.HALF_EVEN); '1' > round( '1.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_EVEN); '2' > round( '2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_EVEN); '2' > round( '-2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_EVEN); '-2' > round( '2.6' , 0 , modes.HALF_EVEN); '3'

Round towards the nearest integer, or towards zero if equidistant:

> round( '1.4' , 0 , modes.HALF_DOWN); '1' > round( '1.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_DOWN); '1' > round( '2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_DOWN); '2' > round( '-2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_DOWN); '-2' > round( '2.6' , 0 , modes.HALF_DOWN); '3'

Round towards the nearest integer, or away from zero if equidistant:

> round( '1.4' , 0 , modes.HALF_UP); '1' > round( '1.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_UP); '2' > round( '2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_UP); '3' > round( '-2.5' , 0 , modes.HALF_UP); '-3' > round( '2.6' , 0 , modes.HALF_UP); '3'

It is sometimes convenient to adjust the exponent of a number, too:

> shift( '12' , 2 ); '1200' > shift( '123.4' , -2 ); '1.234'

And sometimes it's useful to keep the decimal parts in a tuple:

> shift([ false , '12' , '34' ], 2 ) [ false , '1234' , '' ]

Contributing

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

npm install

Then, try running the tests:

npm test

Pull Requests

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Any contributors to the master stround repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.