Strongly-typed JavaScript objects, self-validating, with detailed error reports.
IE9+ and everything else (same support as
Object.create)
var TypeName = stronglyTyped(interface_definition, [prototype], [allowUnspecifiedFields])
interface_definition is a plain object of the expected structure with fields containing strings to match
typeof in the typed objects.
Additionally those strings can be prefixed with question mark
? to make them optional. If the field exist and is not null, it will be checked against the type.
You can also use
null or empty
{} to indicate that the field must exist, without specifying anything else about it.
You can also use
[] to enforce field being an array (as
typeof returns
"object" for arrays).
Example
var Person = stronglyTyped({
"name": {
first:"string",
last:"string",
middle:"?string"
},
"age": "number",
"phoneNumber": "?string"
"favorites": []
})
//create instance
var joe = Person({
"name": {
first:"Joe",
last:"Average"
},
"age": 52,
// "phoneNumber": null, or not defined at all
"favorites": ["beer","game"]
})
//check type
Person.created(joe) === true
If
[] is left empty in description, inner elements of the array are not validated. If there is first element in the array description, it's treated as schema for each element inside the array. Additional elements in description are omitted.
Example - array deep validation
var Person2 = stronglyTyped({
"name": "string",
"favorites": [
{
"id": "number",
"value": "string"
}
]
})
//create instance
var moe = Person2({
"name": "Moe Average"
"favorites": [
{ "id": 1, "value": "beer" },
{ "id": 2, "value": "game" }
]
})
//check type
Person2.created(moe) === true
More examples in tests/index.js
Strongly typed objects are factories, not classes. Because it's better that way. See: https://medium.com/javascript-scene/how-to-fix-the-es6-class-keyword-2d42bb3f4caf