Given a directed graph, splits it into strongly connected components.

Example

var scc = require ( "strongly-connected-components" ) var adjacencyList = [ [ 4 ], [ 0 , 2 ], [ 1 , 3 ], [ 2 ], [ 1 ], [ 4 , 6 ], [ 5 , 2 ], [ 7 , 6 , 3 ], ] console .log(scc(adjacencyList))

Install

npm install strongly-connected-components

API

Computes the strongly connected components of a graph using Tarjan's algorithm.

adjacencyList is an array of lists representing the directed edges of the graph

Returns An object containing:

components : an array of arrays representing the partitioning of the vertices in the graph into connected components.

: an array of arrays representing the partitioning of the vertices in the graph into connected components. adjacencyList : an array lists representing the directed edges of the directed acyclic graph between the strongly connected components

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License. Based on the implementation of Tarjan's algorithm on Wikipedia.