Given a directed graph, splits it into strongly connected components.
var scc = require("strongly-connected-components")
var adjacencyList = [
[4], // 0
[0,2], // 1
[1,3], // 2
[2], // 3
[1], // 4
[4,6], // 5
[5,2], // 6
[7,6,3], // 7
]
console.log(scc(adjacencyList))
npm install strongly-connected-components
require("strongly-connected-components")(adjacencyList)
Computes the strongly connected components of a graph using Tarjan's algorithm.
adjacencyList is an array of lists representing the directed edges of the graph
Returns An object containing:
components: an array of arrays representing the partitioning of the vertices in the graph into connected components.
adjacencyList: an array lists representing the directed edges of the directed acyclic graph between the strongly connected components
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License. Based on the implementation of Tarjan's algorithm on Wikipedia.