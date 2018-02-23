openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

strongloop

by strongloop
6.0.3 (see all)

StrongLoop: Enterprise Node to Power the API Economy

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

337

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

42

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

slc -- StrongLoop Controller

Note: The slc wrapper has been deprecated. slc bundled together a set of features that are still available through use of the following packages:

slc is the command shell for the StrongLoop Process Manager, strong-pm, and the LoopBack framework.

It includes both a CLI and a GUI.

For more details, see http://strong-pm.io and http://loopback.io.

Installation

It can be installed with:

npm install -g strongloop

Resources

Usage

usage: slc <-h|--help|-v|--version>
usage: slc <command> [--help] [...]

Command-line tool for development and control of a Node application.

Options:
  -h,--help     Print usage for slc, or for an slc command, and exit.
  -v,--version  Print versions of slc and its dependencies, and exit.

Commands:

  arc: StrongLoop GUI, an alternative to the CLI

    Launch the StrongLoop GUI, a graphical alternative to the `loopback`,
    `build`, `deploy`, and `pmctl` commands, that also offers run-time
    profiling and debugging.

  loopback: LoopBack application scaffolder

    Create LoopBack 2.x applications, datasources, models, ACLs, and relations.

  debug: Node.js application debugger

  start: start a node application under a local process manager

    Start a local process manager, if necessary, and run the application
    in-place.

  build: package a node application for deployment

    Packages a node application as an npm tarball or into a git deploy branch.
    Deploy the package using the `deploy` command, or your existing DevOps
    pipeline.

  deploy: deploy a node application package

    Deploy an application to the StrongLoop process manager (see `pm-install`
    command), or to any PaaS that can accept a `git push` of a node
    application.

  ctl: control a node application hosted by the process manager

    Run-time remote control of clustering, profiling, logging, restart, etc.
    See the `pm-install` and `pm` commands.

  pm-install: install the StrongLoop process manager

    The process manager hosts applications, allowing them to be deployed,
    re-deployed, controlled, and monitored, and for application metrics and
    logs to be viewed in Arc and published to thirdparty services (Splunk,
    Datadog, Statsd, etc.). To experiment locally with the manager without
    installing, see the `pm` command.


These commands are used internally, and may be useful when building custom
tooling and integrations with StrongLoop features:

  pm: run the StrongLoop process manager

    Normally, the process manager is installed as a system service (upstart or
    systemd) and run by the system, but it can be run directly for
    experimentation, or to build custom DevOps deployment tooling.

  run: supervise a node application

    The StrongLoop kernel, the supervisor extends a node application with
    node clustering, profiling, metrics collection and delivery, dynamic
    profiling, logging, etc. Normally, its used by the process manager, but
    it can be run directly for experimentation, or to build custom DevOps
    deployment tooling.

  runctl: control a node application hosted by the supervisor

    Useful when using the `run` command directly.

  registry: npm registry manipulation

    Switch between npm registries and promote packages between them. Useful
    as a component of DevOps/CI pipelines, or from the command line.

License

strongloop uses a dual license model.

You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license, or under the terms of the StrongLoop Subscription Agreement.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial