slc -- StrongLoop Controller

Note: The slc wrapper has been deprecated. slc bundled together a set of features that are still available through use of the following packages:

slc is the command shell for the StrongLoop Process Manager, strong-pm, and the LoopBack framework.

It includes both a CLI and a GUI.

For more details, see http://strong-pm.io and http://loopback.io.

Installation

It can be installed with:

npm install -g strongloop

Usage

usage : slc <-h|--help|-v|--version> usage : slc <command> [--help] [...] Command- line tool for development and control of a Node application. Options: -h, -v, Commands: arc: StrongLoop GUI, an alternative to the CLI Launch the StrongLoop GUI, a graphical alternative to the `loopback`, `build`, `deploy`, and `pmctl` commands, that also offers run- time profiling and debugging. loopback: LoopBack application scaffolder Create LoopBack 2. x applications, datasources, models, ACLs, and relations. debug: Node.js application debugger start : start a node application under a local process manager Start a local process manager, if necessary, and run the application in -place. build: package a node application for deployment Packages a node application as an npm tarball or into a git deploy branch. Deploy the package using the `deploy` command , or your existing DevOps pipeline. deploy: deploy a node application package Deploy an application to the StrongLoop process manager (see `pm-install` command ), or to any PaaS that can accept a ` git push ` of a node application. ctl: control a node application hosted by the process manager Run- time remote control of clustering, profiling, logging, restart, etc. See the `pm-install` and `pm` commands. pm-install: install the StrongLoop process manager The process manager hosts applications, allowing them to be deployed, re-deployed, controlled, and monitored, and for application metrics and logs to be viewed in Arc and published to thirdparty services (Splunk, Datadog, Statsd, etc.). To experiment locally with the manager without installing, see the `pm` command . These commands are used internally, and may be useful when building custom tooling and integrations with StrongLoop features: pm: run the StrongLoop process manager Normally, the process manager is installed as a system service (upstart or systemd) and run by the system , but it can be run directly for experimentation, or to build custom DevOps deployment tooling. run: supervise a node application The StrongLoop kernel, the supervisor extends a node application with node clustering, profiling, metrics collection and delivery, dynamic profiling, logging, etc. Normally, its used by the process manager, but it can be run directly for experimentation, or to build custom DevOps deployment tooling. runctl: control a node application hosted by the supervisor Useful when using the `run` command directly . registry: npm registry manipulation Switch between npm registries and promote packages between them. Useful as a component of DevOps/CI pipelines, or from the command line .

License

strongloop uses a dual license model.

You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license, or under the terms of the StrongLoop Subscription Agreement.