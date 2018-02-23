Note: The
slc wrapper has been deprecated.
slc bundled together a set of features that are still available through use of the following packages:
slc is the command shell for the StrongLoop Process Manager, strong-pm, and
the LoopBack framework.
It includes both a CLI and a GUI.
For more details, see http://strong-pm.io and http://loopback.io.
It can be installed with:
npm install -g strongloop
usage: slc <-h|--help|-v|--version>
usage: slc <command> [--help] [...]
Command-line tool for development and control of a Node application.
Options:
-h,--help Print usage for slc, or for an slc command, and exit.
-v,--version Print versions of slc and its dependencies, and exit.
Commands:
arc: StrongLoop GUI, an alternative to the CLI
Launch the StrongLoop GUI, a graphical alternative to the `loopback`,
`build`, `deploy`, and `pmctl` commands, that also offers run-time
profiling and debugging.
loopback: LoopBack application scaffolder
Create LoopBack 2.x applications, datasources, models, ACLs, and relations.
debug: Node.js application debugger
start: start a node application under a local process manager
Start a local process manager, if necessary, and run the application
in-place.
build: package a node application for deployment
Packages a node application as an npm tarball or into a git deploy branch.
Deploy the package using the `deploy` command, or your existing DevOps
pipeline.
deploy: deploy a node application package
Deploy an application to the StrongLoop process manager (see `pm-install`
command), or to any PaaS that can accept a `git push` of a node
application.
ctl: control a node application hosted by the process manager
Run-time remote control of clustering, profiling, logging, restart, etc.
See the `pm-install` and `pm` commands.
pm-install: install the StrongLoop process manager
The process manager hosts applications, allowing them to be deployed,
re-deployed, controlled, and monitored, and for application metrics and
logs to be viewed in Arc and published to thirdparty services (Splunk,
Datadog, Statsd, etc.). To experiment locally with the manager without
installing, see the `pm` command.
These commands are used internally, and may be useful when building custom
tooling and integrations with StrongLoop features:
pm: run the StrongLoop process manager
Normally, the process manager is installed as a system service (upstart or
systemd) and run by the system, but it can be run directly for
experimentation, or to build custom DevOps deployment tooling.
run: supervise a node application
The StrongLoop kernel, the supervisor extends a node application with
node clustering, profiling, metrics collection and delivery, dynamic
profiling, logging, etc. Normally, its used by the process manager, but
it can be run directly for experimentation, or to build custom DevOps
deployment tooling.
runctl: control a node application hosted by the supervisor
Useful when using the `run` command directly.
registry: npm registry manipulation
Switch between npm registries and promote packages between them. Useful
as a component of DevOps/CI pipelines, or from the command line.
strongloop uses a dual license model.
You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license, or under the terms of the StrongLoop Subscription Agreement.