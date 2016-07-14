openbase logo
strong-service-systemd

by strongloop
1.2.3 (see all)

Generate an systemd service based on provided parameters

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

strong-service-systemd

Generate an systemd service using the provided parameters.

Install

npm install strong-service-systemd

Basic Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var systemd = require('strong-service-systemd');

// Generate systemd service for my-app
systemd({name: 'my-app'}, function(err, service) {
  fs.writeFile('/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service', service, function(err) {
    if (err) return console.error(err);
  });
});

// Also supports synchronous mode
fs.writeFileSync('/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service', systemd({name: 'my-app'}));

Options

This module supports a subset of those used in the node-linux templates:

  • name - name of service. name is an alias for label and servicesummary.
  • description - multi-word description of service. description is an alias for servicedescription.
  • author - sets author field of systemd job (defaults to current user)
  • cwd - working directory to run service from (defaults to /)
  • user - user to run service as (defaults to nodbody)
  • group - group to run service as (defaults to nogroup)
  • execpath - path to binary to executable
  • script - arguments to execpath (such as a script)
  • created - timestamp used in generated job (defaults to current time)
  • env - environment variables to set in systemd job
  • template - override internal template

Template Format

Templates use _.template from Lodash using EJS style syntax: <%= option %>.

