Generate an systemd service using the provided parameters.
npm install strong-service-systemd
var fs = require('fs');
var systemd = require('strong-service-systemd');
// Generate systemd service for my-app
systemd({name: 'my-app'}, function(err, service) {
fs.writeFile('/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service', service, function(err) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
});
});
// Also supports synchronous mode
fs.writeFileSync('/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service', systemd({name: 'my-app'}));
This module supports a subset of those used in the node-linux templates:
name - name of service.
name is an alias for
label and
servicesummary.
description - multi-word description of service.
description is an
alias for
servicedescription.
author - sets author field of systemd job (defaults to current user)
cwd - working directory to run service from (defaults to
/)
user - user to run service as (defaults to
nodbody)
group - group to run service as (defaults to
nogroup)
execpath - path to binary to executable
script - arguments to execpath (such as a script)
created - timestamp used in generated job (defaults to current time)
env - environment variables to set in systemd job
template - override internal template
Templates use _.template from Lodash using
EJS style syntax:
<%= option %>.