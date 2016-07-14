Generate an systemd service using the provided parameters.

Install

npm install strong-service-systemd

Basic Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var systemd = require ( 'strong-service-systemd' ); systemd({ name : 'my-app' }, function ( err, service ) { fs.writeFile( '/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service' , service, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .error(err); }); }); fs.writeFileSync( '/etc/systemd/system/my-app.service' , systemd({ name : 'my-app' }));

Options

This module supports a subset of those used in the node-linux templates:

name - name of service. name is an alias for label and servicesummary .

- name of service. is an alias for and . description - multi-word description of service. description is an alias for servicedescription .

- multi-word description of service. is an alias for . author - sets author field of systemd job (defaults to current user)

- sets author field of systemd job (defaults to current user) cwd - working directory to run service from (defaults to / )

- working directory to run service from (defaults to ) user - user to run service as (defaults to nodbody )

- user to run service as (defaults to ) group - group to run service as (defaults to nogroup )

- group to run service as (defaults to ) execpath - path to binary to executable

- path to binary to executable script - arguments to execpath (such as a script)

- arguments to execpath (such as a script) created - timestamp used in generated job (defaults to current time)

- timestamp used in generated job (defaults to current time) env - environment variables to set in systemd job

- environment variables to set in systemd job template - override internal template

Template Format