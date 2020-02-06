strong-pm - Process Manager

StrongLoop PM is a production process manager for Node.js applications with built-in load balancing, monitoring, multi-host deployment, and a graphical console.

For more details, see http://strong-pm.io

Note: This node module is not currently under active development. However, we encourage contributions from the community.

Installation

Requirements: git needs to be installed

Install the client-side CLI and GUI ( slc arc ):

npm install -g strongloop slc -h

Run app

slc start app .js

Or to deploy and manage remotely, install the manager on a production server using npm:

npm install -g strong-pm && sl-pm-install

Or using docker:

curl -sSL http://strong-pm.io/docker.sh | sudo /bin/sh

Quick Start

Under production, you will install the process manager as a system service, see http://strong-pm.io/prod, but if you are just trying the manager out locally, you can run an app directly from the command line.

Get a sample app (or use your own app):

git clone git@github.com:strongloop/express-example-app.git cd express-example-app npm install

Start the app under the process manager:

slc start

Interact with the app using the StrongLoop GUI:

slc arc

See http://strong-pm.io for more information.

Features

Build, package, and deploy your Node application to a local or remote system

Aggregate & rotate logs

Built-in load balancing

Keep processes and clusters alive forever

Profile CPU to find event loop stalls

Profile memory to find leaks

View performance metrics on your application

Use graphical tool or CLI

Docker support

Great for production!

Supports remote deploy and management

Git-based deploy for easy deployment versioning and rollback

Deployment does not have external dependencies (production hosts don't have to fetch from npmjs.org or Git)

Docker support

Built and supported by Node core maintainers at StrongLoop, battle-tested by enterprise customers

Build & Deploy

Multi-host deploy

Zero-downtime application restarts and upgrades

Install dependencies, run custom build steps, and prune development dependencies without affecting your source tree

SSH, HTTP, or Git-based deploy

Profile

Heap snapshots and CPU profiles

Profile applications to find performance bottlenecks

Use StrongLoop's unique event loop triggered profiling to start CPU profiling when the Node event loop stalls

Manage processes and clusters

Use all available CPU cores

Automatic restart on failure

Log aggregation and management

Change cluster size, view clustering info remotely

Set up secure access via SSH / HTTPS

Manage Nginx load-balancer for multi-host deployments

Metrics

View performance metrics such as event loop times, CPU and memory consumption

Publish metrics to StatsD-compatible servers, and view in 3rd-party consoles such as: DataDog Graphite Splunk Even syslog and raw log files See Integrating with third-party consoles for details.

Third-party probe metrics, for example for Memcached, MongoDB, Redis, MySQL, and so on.

Docs & Community

For more resources, including links to blogs, see http://strong-pm.io/resources/.

Troubleshooting

Q: On deploy getting an `git: fatal: unable to access 'http://127.0.0.1:8701/default/': Empty reply from server

A: Check to make sure git is installed

License

You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license