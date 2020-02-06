strong-pm - Process Manager
StrongLoop PM is a production process manager for Node.js applications with
built-in load balancing, monitoring, multi-host deployment, and a graphical
console.
For more details, see http://strong-pm.io
Note: This node module is not currently under active development. However, we encourage contributions from the community.
Installation
Requirements:
git needs to be installed
Install the client-side CLI and
GUI (
slc arc):
npm install -g strongloop
slc -h
Run app
slc start app.js
Or to deploy and manage remotely, install the manager on a production server using npm:
npm install -g strong-pm && sl-pm-install
Or using docker:
curl -sSL http://strong-pm.io/docker.sh | sudo /bin/sh
Quick Start
Under production, you will install the process manager as a system service, see
http://strong-pm.io/prod, but if you are just trying the manager out locally,
you can run an app directly from the command line.
Get a sample app (or use your own app):
git clone git@github.com:strongloop/express-example-app.git
cd express-example-app
npm install
Start the app under the process manager:
slc start
Interact with the app using the StrongLoop GUI:
slc arc
See http://strong-pm.io for more information.
Features
- Build, package, and deploy your Node application to a local or remote system
- Aggregate & rotate logs
- Built-in load balancing
- Keep processes and clusters alive forever
- Profile CPU to find event loop stalls
- Profile memory to find leaks
- View performance metrics on your application
- Use graphical tool or CLI
- Docker support
Great for production!
- Supports remote deploy and management
- Git-based deploy for easy deployment versioning and rollback
- Deployment does not have external dependencies (production hosts don't have to
fetch from npmjs.org or Git)
- Docker support
- Built and supported by Node core maintainers at StrongLoop, battle-tested by
enterprise customers
Build & Deploy
- Multi-host deploy
- Zero-downtime application restarts and upgrades
- Install dependencies, run custom build steps, and prune development
dependencies without affecting your source tree
- SSH, HTTP, or Git-based deploy
Profile
- Heap snapshots and CPU profiles
- Profile applications to find performance bottlenecks
- Use StrongLoop's unique event loop triggered profiling to start CPU profiling
when the Node event loop stalls
Manage processes and clusters
- Use all available CPU cores
- Automatic restart on failure
- Log aggregation and management
- Change cluster size, view clustering info remotely
- Set up secure access via SSH / HTTPS
- Manage Nginx load-balancer for multi-host deployments
Metrics
- View performance metrics such as event loop times, CPU and memory consumption
- Publish metrics to StatsD-compatible servers, and view in 3rd-party consoles
such as:
- DataDog
- Graphite
- Splunk
- Even syslog and raw log files
- See Integrating with third-party consoles for details.
- Third-party probe metrics, for example for Memcached, MongoDB, Redis, MySQL,
and so on.
For more resources, including links to blogs, see
http://strong-pm.io/resources/.
Troubleshooting
Q: On deploy getting an `git: fatal: unable to access 'http://127.0.0.1:8701/default/': Empty reply from server
A: Check to make sure
git is installed
License
You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license