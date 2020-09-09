Rails-style implementation of strong parameters. It supports Express, Koa and also can be used as standalone. The middleware adds the
parameters object to the Express request (or
ctx.parameters for Koa context) which returns an object, built from
query string,
request body and
route params data. The returned object has some useful methods allows for data
requiring and
filtering.
The implementation of strong parameters was previously forked from koa-strong-params but now has it's own implementation. Along with this change
only,
except and
merge methods have been dropped from the API as they do not exist in Rails Strong Parameters API.
Install the npm package.
npm install strong-params --save
var express = require('express')
var params = require('strong-params')
app.use(params.expressMiddleware())
var koa = require('koa')
var params = require('strong-params')
var app = new koa()
app.use(params.koaMiddleware())
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
var params = req.parameters
})
app.use(function (ctx, next) {
var params = ctx.parameters
})
var Parameters = require('strong-params').Parameters
var params = Parameters({
id: '13',
name: 'Bob',
age: '13',
hobbies: ['skydiving', 'football', 'photographing'],
address: {
country: 'US',
street: '261 West'
},
contacts: [
{
type: 'e-mail',
value: 'bob@random.rnd'
}, {
type: 'mobile',
value: '+123987456'
}
]
})
// All available params
params.all()
// -> { id: '13', name: 'Bob', age: '13', hobbies: ['skydiving', 'football', 'photographing'], address: { country: 'US', street: '261 West' }, contacts: [{ type: 'e-mail', value: 'bob@random.rnd' }, { type: 'mobile', value: '+123987456' }] }
// Only selected params
params.permit('name', 'age').value()
// -> { name: 'Bob', age: '13' }
params.permit('id', 'name', {hobbies: []}).value()
// -> { id: '13', name: 'Bob', hobbies: ['skydiving', 'football', 'photographing'] }
params.permit('id', 'name', {contacts: []}).value()
// -> { id: '13', name: 'Bob', contacts: [] }
params.permit('id', 'name', {contacts: ['type', 'value']}).value()
// -> { id: '13', name: 'Bob', contacts: [{ type: 'e-mail', value: 'bob@random.rnd' }, { type: 'mobile', value: '+123987456' }] }
// All params of a sub-object
params.require('address').all()
// -> { country: 'US', street: '261 West' }
// All params of a sub-object
params.require('contacts').permit('type', 'value').value()
// -> [{ type: 'e-mail', value: 'bob@random.rnd' }, { type: 'mobile', value: '+123987456' }]
// ParameterMissingError
try {
params.require('missingKey')
} catch(err) {
err instanceof ParameterMissingError // -> true
err instanceof Error // -> true
}
Look Rails Strong Parameters specification for more information.
Please follow Contributing