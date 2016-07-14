You need to download and install Oracle instant client from following links:
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/database/features/instant-client/index-097480.html
For Windows, please make sure 12_1 version is used.
Please make sure you download the correct packages for your system architecture, such as 64 bit vs 32 bit Unzip the files 1 and 2 into the same directory, such as /opt/instantclient_11_2 or c:\instantclient_12_1
On MacOS or Linux:
MacOS/Linux:
export OCI_HOME=<directory of Oracle instant client>
export OCI_LIB_DIR=$OCI_HOME
export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=$OCI_HOME/sdk/include
MacOS:
cd $OCI_LIB_DIR
ln -s libclntsh.dylib.11.1 libclntsh.dylib
ln -s libocci.dylib.11.1 libocci.dylib
Linux:
cd $OCI_LIB_DIR
ln -s libclntsh.so.12.1 libclntsh.so
ln -s libocci.so.12.1 libocci.so
libaio library is required on Linux systems:
On Unbuntu/Debian
sudo apt-get install libaio1
On Fedora/CentOS/RHEL
sudo yum install libaio
MacOS:
export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH=$OCI_LIB_DIR
Linux:
Add the shared object files to the ld cache:
# Replace /opt/instantclient_11_2/ with wherever you extracted the Basic Lite files to
echo '/opt/instantclient_11_2/' | sudo tee -a /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle_instant_client.conf
sudo ldconfig
On Windows, you need to set the environment variables:
If you have VisualStudio 2012 installed,
OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\include
OCI_LIB_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\lib\msvc\vc11
Path=...;c:\instantclient_12_1\vc11;c:\instantclient_12_1
Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc11 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1
If you have VisualStudio 2010 installed,
OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\include
OCI_LIB_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\lib\msvc\vc10
Path=...;c:\instantclient_12_1\vc10;c:\instantclient_12_1
Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc10 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1
strong-oracle defaults to OCI v12 (v11 on Mac OS X.) To make it use an older
or newer version of the OCI libraries, use the following:
export GYP_DEFINES="oci_version=11"
On Windows:
GYP_DEFINES="oci_version=11"
The simplest way to connect to the database uses the following code:
var settings = {};
var oracle = require("strong-oracle")(settings);
var connectData = { "hostname": "localhost", "user": "test", "password": "test", "database": "ORCL" };
oracle.connect(connectData, function(err, connection) {
...
connection.close(); // call this when you are done with the connection
});
});
The
database parameter contains the "service name" or "SID" of the database. If you have an Oracle RAC or some other kind of setup, or if you prefer to use "TNS", you can do so as well. You can either provide a complete connection string, like:
var connString =
"(DESCRIPTION=(ADDRESS=(PROTOCOL=TCP)(HOST=localhost)(PORT=1521))(CONNECT_DATA=(SERVER=DEDICATED)(SERVICE_NAME=orcl)))";
or just the shortcut as declared in your
tnsnames.ora:
DEV =
(DESCRIPTION =
(ADDRESS = (PROTOCOL = TCP)(HOST = localhost)(PORT = 1521))
(CONNECT_DATA =
(SERVER = DEDICATED)
(SERVICE_NAME = orcl)
)
)
The connection parameter would then be:
var connectData = { "tns": "DEV", "user": "test", "password": "test" };
// or: var connectData = { "tns": connString, "user": "test", "password": "test" };
To access a table you could then use:
oracle.connect(connData, function(err, connection) {
// selecting rows
connection.execute("SELECT * FROM person", [], function(err, results) {
if ( err ) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(results);
// inserting with return value
connection.execute(
"INSERT INTO person (name) VALUES (:1) RETURNING id INTO :2",
['joe ferner', new oracle.OutParam()],
function(err, results) {
if ( err ) { console.log(err) } else {
console.log(results);
}
// results.updateCount = 1
// results.returnParam = the id of the person just inserted
connection.close(); // call this when you are done with the connection
}
);
}
});
});
To validate whether the connection is still established after some time:
if (! connection.isConnected()) {
// retire this connection from a pool
}
The following Out Params are supported in Stored Procedures:
OCCIINT
OCCISTRING
OCCIDOUBLE
OCCIFLOAT
OCCICURSOR
OCCICLOB
OCCIDATE
OCCITIMESTAMP
OCCINUMBER
OCCIBLOB
And can be used as follows:
connection.execute("call myProc(:1,:2)", ["nodejs", new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING)], function(err, results){
console.dir(results);
};
When using Strings as Out Params, the size can be optionally specified as follows:
connection.execute("call myProc(:1,:2)", ["nodejs", new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING, {size: 1000})], function(err, results){
If no size is specified, a default size of 200 chars is used.
See tests for more examples.
The following INOUT param types are supported:
OCCIINT
OCCISTRING
OCCIDOUBLE
OCCIFLOAT
OCCINUMBER
INOUT params are used like normal OUT prams, with the optional 'in' paramater value being passed in the options object:
connection.execute("call myProc(:1)", [new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCIINT, {in: 42})], function(err, results){
console.dir(results);
};
The following options can be set on the connection:
connection.setAutoCommit(true/false);
connection.setPrefetchRowCount(count);
sudo dpkg -i oracle-xe_11.2.0.3.0-1.0_i386.deb
sudo apt-get install alien
sudo alien oracle-instantclient11.2-*
sudo dpkg -i oracle-instantclient11.2-*.deb
sudo /etc/init.d/oracle-xe configure
sudo vi /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle.conf -- add this line /usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/
sudo ldconfig
export ORACLE_SID=test
export ORACLE_HOME=/usr/lib/oracle/xe/app/oracle/product/11.2/server
export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/include/oracle/11.2/client/
export OCI_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/
sqlplus test@XE
npm install
npm test