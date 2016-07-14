openbase logo
strong-oracle

by strongloop
1.9.0

Deprecated: Node.js Driver for Oracle databases (Use https://github.com/oracle/node-oracledb instead)

Readme

Install

You need to download and install Oracle instant client from following links:

http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/database/features/instant-client/index-097480.html

  1. Instant Client Package - Basic or Basic Lite: All files required to run OCI, OCCI, and JDBC-OCI applications
  2. Instant Client Package - SDK: Additional header files and an example makefile for developing Oracle applications with Instant Client

For Windows, please make sure 12_1 version is used.

Please make sure you download the correct packages for your system architecture, such as 64 bit vs 32 bit Unzip the files 1 and 2 into the same directory, such as /opt/instantclient_11_2 or c:\instantclient_12_1

On MacOS or Linux:

  1. Set up the following environment variables

MacOS/Linux:

export OCI_HOME=<directory of Oracle instant client>
export OCI_LIB_DIR=$OCI_HOME
export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=$OCI_HOME/sdk/include
  1. Create the following symbolic links

MacOS:

cd $OCI_LIB_DIR
ln -s libclntsh.dylib.11.1 libclntsh.dylib
ln -s libocci.dylib.11.1 libocci.dylib

Linux:

cd $OCI_LIB_DIR
ln -s libclntsh.so.12.1 libclntsh.so
ln -s libocci.so.12.1 libocci.so

libaio library is required on Linux systems:

  • On Unbuntu/Debian

      ﻿sudo apt-get install libaio1

  • On Fedora/CentOS/RHEL

      ﻿sudo yum install libaio
  1. Configure the dynamic library path

MacOS:

export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH=$OCI_LIB_DIR

Linux:

Add the shared object files to the ld cache:

    # Replace /opt/instantclient_11_2/ with wherever you extracted the Basic Lite files to
    echo '/opt/instantclient_11_2/' | sudo tee -a /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle_instant_client.conf
    sudo ldconfig

On Windows, you need to set the environment variables:

If you have VisualStudio 2012 installed,

OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\include
OCI_LIB_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\lib\msvc\vc11
Path=...;c:\instantclient_12_1\vc11;c:\instantclient_12_1

Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc11 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1

If you have VisualStudio 2010 installed,

OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\include
OCI_LIB_DIR=C:\instantclient_12_1\sdk\lib\msvc\vc10
Path=...;c:\instantclient_12_1\vc10;c:\instantclient_12_1

Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc10 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1

  1. Optionally configure the OCI version

strong-oracle defaults to OCI v12 (v11 on Mac OS X.) To make it use an older or newer version of the OCI libraries, use the following:

export GYP_DEFINES="oci_version=11"

On Windows:

GYP_DEFINES="oci_version=11"

Examples

The simplest way to connect to the database uses the following code:

var settings = {};
var oracle = require("strong-oracle")(settings);

var connectData = { "hostname": "localhost", "user": "test", "password": "test", "database": "ORCL" };

oracle.connect(connectData, function(err, connection) {
    ...
    connection.close(); // call this when you are done with the connection
  });
});

The database parameter contains the "service name" or "SID" of the database. If you have an Oracle RAC or some other kind of setup, or if you prefer to use "TNS", you can do so as well. You can either provide a complete connection string, like:

var connString = 
      "(DESCRIPTION=(ADDRESS=(PROTOCOL=TCP)(HOST=localhost)(PORT=1521))(CONNECT_DATA=(SERVER=DEDICATED)(SERVICE_NAME=orcl)))";

or just the shortcut as declared in your tnsnames.ora:

DEV =
  (DESCRIPTION =
    (ADDRESS = (PROTOCOL = TCP)(HOST = localhost)(PORT = 1521))
    (CONNECT_DATA =
      (SERVER = DEDICATED)
      (SERVICE_NAME = orcl)
    )
  )

The connection parameter would then be:

var connectData = { "tns": "DEV", "user": "test", "password": "test" };
// or: var connectData = { "tns": connString, "user": "test", "password": "test" };

To access a table you could then use:

oracle.connect(connData, function(err, connection) {

or just the shortcut as declared in your `tnsnames.ora`:

  // selecting rows
  connection.execute("SELECT * FROM person", [], function(err, results) {
    if ( err ) {
      console.log(err);
    } else {
      console.log(results);

      // inserting with return value
      connection.execute(
        "INSERT INTO person (name) VALUES (:1) RETURNING id INTO :2",
        ['joe ferner', new oracle.OutParam()],
        function(err, results) {
          if ( err ) { console.log(err) } else {
            console.log(results);
          }
          // results.updateCount = 1
          // results.returnParam = the id of the person just inserted
          connection.close(); // call this when you are done with the connection
        }
      );
    }
  
  });
});

To validate whether the connection is still established after some time:

if (! connection.isConnected()) {
  // retire this connection from a pool
}

Out Params

The following Out Params are supported in Stored Procedures:


OCCIINT
OCCISTRING
OCCIDOUBLE
OCCIFLOAT
OCCICURSOR
OCCICLOB
OCCIDATE
OCCITIMESTAMP
OCCINUMBER
OCCIBLOB

And can be used as follows:


connection.execute("call myProc(:1,:2)", ["nodejs", new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING)], function(err, results){
  console.dir(results);
};

When using Strings as Out Params, the size can be optionally specified as follows:


connection.execute("call myProc(:1,:2)", ["nodejs", new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING, {size: 1000})], function(err, results){

If no size is specified, a default size of 200 chars is used.

See tests for more examples.

In/Out Params

The following INOUT param types are supported:


OCCIINT
OCCISTRING
OCCIDOUBLE
OCCIFLOAT
OCCINUMBER

INOUT params are used like normal OUT prams, with the optional 'in' paramater value being passed in the options object:


connection.execute("call myProc(:1)", [new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCIINT, {in: 42})], function(err, results){
  console.dir(results);
};

Connection options

The following options can be set on the connection:

connection.setAutoCommit(true/false);
connection.setPrefetchRowCount(count);

Develop

Install Oracle/Oracle Express

  • Download Oracle Express 10g
  • Download Instant Client
  • Instant Client Package - Basic Lite
  • Instant Client Package - SQL*Plus
  • Instant Client Package - SDK
  • Install Oracle Express (Ubuntu)
sudo dpkg -i oracle-xe_11.2.0.3.0-1.0_i386.deb
sudo apt-get install alien
sudo alien oracle-instantclient11.2-*
sudo dpkg -i oracle-instantclient11.2-*.deb
sudo /etc/init.d/oracle-xe configure
  • Open http://localhost:9999/apex/ change 9999 to the port you configured. Log-in with "sys" and the password.
  • Create a user called "test" with password "test" and give all accesses.
sudo vi /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle.conf -- add this line /usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/
sudo ldconfig

export ORACLE_SID=test
export ORACLE_HOME=/usr/lib/oracle/xe/app/oracle/product/11.2/server
export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/include/oracle/11.2/client/
export OCI_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/
sqlplus test@XE

Build

npm install
npm test

