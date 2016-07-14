Install

You need to download and install Oracle instant client from following links:

http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/database/features/instant-client/index-097480.html

Instant Client Package - Basic or Basic Lite: All files required to run OCI, OCCI, and JDBC-OCI applications Instant Client Package - SDK: Additional header files and an example makefile for developing Oracle applications with Instant Client

For Windows, please make sure 12_1 version is used.

Please make sure you download the correct packages for your system architecture, such as 64 bit vs 32 bit Unzip the files 1 and 2 into the same directory, such as /opt/instantclient_11_2 or c:\instantclient_12_1

On MacOS or Linux:

Set up the following environment variables

MacOS/Linux:

export OCI_HOME=<directory of Oracle instant client> export OCI_LIB_DIR= $OCI_HOME export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR= $OCI_HOME /sdk/include

Create the following symbolic links

MacOS:

cd $OCI_LIB_DIR ln -s libclntsh .dylib . 11.1 libclntsh .dylib ln -s libocci .dylib . 11.1 libocci .dylib

Linux:

cd $OCI_LIB_DIR ln -s libclntsh .so . 12.1 libclntsh .so ln -s libocci .so . 12.1 libocci .so

libaio library is required on Linux systems:

On Unbuntu/Debian ﻿sudo apt- get install libaio1

On Fedora/CentOS/RHEL ﻿ sudo yum install libaio

Configure the dynamic library path

MacOS:

export DYLD_LIBRARY_PATH= $OCI_LIB_DIR

Linux:

Add the shared object files to the ld cache:

echo '/opt/instantclient_11_2/' | sudo tee -a /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle_instant_client.conf sudo ldconfig

On Windows, you need to set the environment variables:

If you have VisualStudio 2012 installed,

OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C: \ instantclient _12_1 \ sdk \ include OCI_LIB_DIR=C: \ instantclient _12_1 \ sdk \ lib \ msvc \ vc 11 Path=...;c: \ instantclient _12_1 \ vc 11;c: \ instantclient _12_1

Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc11 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1

If you have VisualStudio 2010 installed,

OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=C: \ instantclient _12_1 \ sdk \ include OCI_LIB_DIR=C: \ instantclient _12_1 \ sdk \ lib \ msvc \ vc 10 Path=...;c: \ instantclient _12_1 \ vc 10;c: \ instantclient _12_1

Please make sure c:\instantclient_12_1\vc10 comes before c:\instantclient_12_1

Optionally configure the OCI version

strong-oracle defaults to OCI v12 (v11 on Mac OS X.) To make it use an older or newer version of the OCI libraries, use the following:

export GYP_DEFINES= "oci_version=11"

On Windows:

GYP_DEFINES = "oci_version=11"

Examples

The simplest way to connect to the database uses the following code:

var settings = {}; var oracle = require ( "strong-oracle" )(settings); var connectData = { "hostname" : "localhost" , "user" : "test" , "password" : "test" , "database" : "ORCL" }; oracle.connect(connectData, function ( err, connection ) { ... connection.close(); }); });

The database parameter contains the "service name" or "SID" of the database. If you have an Oracle RAC or some other kind of setup, or if you prefer to use "TNS", you can do so as well. You can either provide a complete connection string, like:

var connString = "(DESCRIPTION=(ADDRESS=(PROTOCOL=TCP)(HOST=localhost)(PORT=1521))(CONNECT_DATA=(SERVER=DEDICATED)(SERVICE_NAME=orcl)))" ;

or just the shortcut as declared in your tnsnames.ora :

DEV = ( DESCRIPTION = ( ADDRESS = ( PROTOCOL = TCP)( HOST = localhost)( PORT = 1521 )) ( CONNECT_DATA = ( SERVER = DEDICATED) ( SERVICE_NAME = orcl) ) )

The connection parameter would then be:

var connectData = { "tns" : "DEV" , "user" : "test" , "password" : "test" };

To access a table you could then use:

oracle.connect(connData, function ( err, connection ) { or just the shortcut as declared in your `tnsnames.ora` : connection.execute( "SELECT * FROM person" , [], function ( err, results ) { if ( err ) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(results); connection.execute( "INSERT INTO person (name) VALUES (:1) RETURNING id INTO :2" , [ 'joe ferner' , new oracle.OutParam()], function ( err, results ) { if ( err ) { console .log(err) } else { console .log(results); } connection.close(); } ); } }); });

To validate whether the connection is still established after some time:

if (! connection.isConnected()) { }

Out Params

The following Out Params are supported in Stored Procedures:

OCCIINT OCCISTRING OCCIDOUBLE OCCIFLOAT OCCICURSOR OCCICLOB OCCIDATE OCCITIMESTAMP OCCINUMBER OCCIBLOB

And can be used as follows:

connection.execute( "call myProc(:1,:2)" , [ "nodejs" , new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING)], function ( err, results ) { console .dir(results); };

When using Strings as Out Params, the size can be optionally specified as follows:

connection.execute( "call myProc(:1,:2)" , [ "nodejs" , new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCISTRING, { size : 1000 })], function ( err, results ) {

If no size is specified, a default size of 200 chars is used.

See tests for more examples.

In/Out Params

The following INOUT param types are supported:

OCCIINT OCCISTRING OCCIDOUBLE OCCIFLOAT OCCINUMBER

INOUT params are used like normal OUT prams, with the optional 'in' paramater value being passed in the options object:

connection.execute( "call myProc(:1)" , [ new oracle.OutParam(oracle.OCCIINT, { in : 42 })], function ( err, results ) { console .dir(results); };

Connection options

The following options can be set on the connection:

connection .setAutoCommit( true / false ); connection .setPrefetchRowCount(count);

Develop

Install Oracle/Oracle Express

Download Oracle Express 10g

Download Instant Client

Instant Client Package - Basic Lite

Instant Client Package - SQL*Plus

Instant Client Package - SDK

Install Oracle Express (Ubuntu)

sudo dpkg -i oracle-xe_11.2.0.3.0-1.0_i386.deb sudo apt-get install alien sudo alien oracle-instantclient11.2-* sudo dpkg -i oracle-instantclient11.2-*.deb sudo /etc/init.d/oracle-xe configure

Open http://localhost:9999/apex/ change 9999 to the port you configured. Log-in with "sys" and the password.

Create a user called "test" with password "test" and give all accesses.

sudo vi /etc/ld.so.conf.d/oracle.conf -- add this line /usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/ sudo ldconfig export ORACLE_SID= test export ORACLE_HOME=/usr/lib/oracle/xe/app/oracle/product/11.2/server export OCI_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/include/oracle/11.2/client/ export OCI_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/oracle/11.2/client/lib/ sqlplus test @XE

