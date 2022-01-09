Simple type safe mocking library
import { mock, when, instance } from 'strong-mock';
interface Foo {
bar: (x: number) => string;
}
const foo = mock<Foo>();
when(foo.bar(23)).thenReturn('I am strong!');
console.log(instance(foo).bar(23)); // 'I am strong!'
Table of Contents
The created mock matches the mocked type so all expectations are type safe. Moreover, refactorings in an IDE will also cover your expectations.
Error messages include the property that has been accessed, any arguments passed to it and any remaining unmet expectations.
Optional argument matchers allow you to create complex expectations, while still maintaining type safety.
npm i -D strong-mock
yarn add -D strong-mock
strong-mock requires an environment that supports the ES6 Proxy object. This is necessary to create dynamic mocks from types because TypeScript does not support reflection i.e. exposing the type info at runtime.
Expectations are set by calling the mock inside a
when() call and finishing it by setting a return value.
when(foo.bar(23)).thenReturn('awesome');
After expectations have been set you need to get an instance of the mock by calling
instance().
instance(foo)
You can set as many expectations as you want by calling
when() multiple times. If you have multiple expectations with the same arguments they will be consumed in the order they were created.
when(foo.bar(23)).thenReturn('awesome');
when(foo.bar(23)).thenReturn('even more awesome');
console.log(instance(foo).bar(23)); // awesome
console.log(instance(foo).bar(23)); // even more awesome
By default, each call is expected to be called only once. You can expect a call to be made multiple times using the invocation count helpers.
You can expect a call to be made multiple times by using the invocation count helpers
between,
atLeast,
times,
anyTimes etc.:
const fn = mock<(x: number) => number>();
when(fn(1)).thenReturn(1).between(2, 3);
console.log(instance(fn)(1)); // 1
console.log(instance(fn)(1)); // 1
console.log(instance(fn)(1)); // 1
console.log(instance(fn)(1)); // throws because the expectation is finished
Pass in the interface to the generic argument of
mock:
interface Foo {
bar: (x: number) => string;
baz: number;
}
const foo = mock<Foo>();
when(foo.bar(23)).thenReturn('awesome');
when(foo.baz).thenReturn(100);
console.log(instance(foo).bar(23)); // 'awesome'
console.log(instance(foo).baz); // 100
Since the mock is type safe the compiler will guarantee that you're only mocking things that actually exist on the interface.
You can also mock functions similarly to interfaces:
type Fn = (x: number) => number;
const fn = mock<Fn>();
when(fn(1)).thenReturn(2);
console.log(instance(fn)(1)); // 2
If you're mocking something that returns a promise then you'll be able to use the promise helpers to set the return value.
type Fn = (x: number) => Promise<number>;
const fn = mock<Fn>();
when(fn(1)).thenResolve(2);
console.log(await instance(fn)()); // 2
type Fn = (x: number) => void;
type FnWithPromise = (x: number) => Promise<void>;
const fn = mock<Fn>();
const fnWithPromise = mock<FnWithPromise>();
when(fn(1)).thenThrow();
when(fnWithPromise(1)).thenReject();
You'll notice there is no
never() helper - if you expect a call to not be made simply don't set an expectation on it and the mock will throw if the call happens.
Calling
verify(mock) will make sure that all expectations set on
mock have been met. If not, the function will throw an error and print the unmet expectations.
const fn = mock<(x: number) => number>();
when(fn(1)).thenReturn(1).between(2, 10);
verify(fn); // throws
It will also throw if any unexpected calls happened that were maybe caught in the code under test.
const fn = mock<() => void>();
try {
instance(fn)(); // throws because the call is unexpected
} catch(e) {
// your code might transition to an error state here
}
verify(fn); // throws
It is recommended that you call
verify() on your mocks at the end of every test. This will make sure you don't have any unused expectations in your tests and that your code did not silently catch any of the errors that are thrown when an unexpected call happens. You can use
verifyAll() to check all existing mocks e.g. in an
afterEach hook.
You can remove all expectations from a mock by using the
reset() method:
const fn = mock<(x: number) => number>();
when(fn(1)).thenReturn(1);
reset(fn);
instance(fn)(1); // throws
If you create common mocks that are shared by multiple tests you should reset them before using them e.g. in a
beforeEach hook. You can use
resetAll() to reset all existing mocks.
Sometimes you're not interested in specifying all the arguments in an expectation. Maybe they've been covered in another test, maybe they're hard to specify e.g. callbacks. In those cases you can use argument matchers to either ignore some arguments or use custom matchers to check them.
const fn = mock<
(x: number, data: { values: number[]; labels: string[] }) => string
>();
when(fn(
It.isAny(),
It.isObject({ values: [1, 2, 3] })
)).thenReturn('matched!');
console.log(instance(fn)(
123,
{ values: [1, 2, 3], labels: ['a', 'b', 'c'] })
); // 'matched!'
Available matchers:
deepEquals - the default, uses deep equality,
is - uses
Object.is for comparison,
isAny - matches anything,
isNumber - matches any number,
isString - matches any string, can search for substrings and patterns,
isArray - matches any array, can search for subsets,
isObject - matches any object, can search for partial objects,
matches - build your own matcher,
willCapture - matches anything and stores the received value.
The following table illustrates the differences between the equality matchers:
|expected
|actual
It.is
It.deepEquals
It.deepEquals({ strict: false })
"foo"
"bar"
|equal
|equal
|equal
{ foo: "bar" }
{ foo: "bar" }
|not equal
|equal
|equal
{ }
{ foo: undefined }
|not equal
|not equal
|equal
new (class {})()
new (class {})()
|not equal
|not equal
|equal
Some matchers, like
isObject and
isArray support nesting matchers:
It.isObject({ foo: It.isString() })
It.isArray([ It.isObject({
foo: It.isString({ matching: /foo/ })
})])
You can create arbitrarily complex and type safe matchers with
It.matches(cb):
const fn = mock<(x: number, y: number[]) => string>();
when(fn(
It.matches(x => x > 0),
It.matches(y => y.includes(42))
)).thenReturn('matched');
It.willCapture is a special matcher that will match any value and store it, so you can access it outside an expectation. This could be useful to capture a callback and then test it separately.
type Cb = (value: number) => number;
const fn = mock<(cb: Cb) => number>();
const matcher = It.willCapture<Cb>();
when(fn(matcher)).thenReturn(42);
console.log(instance(fn)(23, (x) => x + 1)); // 42
console.log(matcher.value?.(3)); // 4
You can override the default matcher that will be used when setting expectations with non-matcher values e.g.
42 or
{ foo: "bar" }.
import { mock, when, instance, It, setDefaults } from 'strong-mock';
// Use strict equality instead of deep equality.
setDefaults({
matcher: It.is
})
const fn = mock<(x: number[]) => boolean>();
when(fn([1, 2, 3])).thenReturn(true);
instance(fn)([1, 2, 3]); // throws because different arrays
This library is different from other mocking/spying libraries you might have used before such as sinon or jest. Whereas those libraries are focused on recording calls to the mocks and always returning something, strong-mock requires you to set your expectations upfront. If a call happens that is not expected the mock will throw an error.
This design decision has a few reasons behind it. First, it forces you to be aware of what your code needs from its dependencies. Spying libraries encourage checking those needs at the end of the test after the code has already called the mocks. This can lead to tests missing dependency calls that just happen to not throw any error at runtime with the dummy values that the spies return.
Secondly, it will highlight potential design problems such as violations of the SOLID principles. If you find yourself duplicating expectations between tests and passing dummy values to them because your test is not concerned with them then you might want to look into splitting the code to only depend on things it really needs.
No, although you can pass its type to
mock() and set expectations on it as you would with a type.
You currently can't do that. Please use a normal method instead e.g.
setFoo() vs
set foo().
undefined?
To make side effects explicit and to prevent future refactoring headaches. If you had just
when(fn()) and you later changed
fn() to return a
number then your expectation would become incorrect and the compiler couldn't check that for you.
There is no
thenCall() method because it can't be safely typed - the type for
thenReturn() is inferred from the return type in
when(), meaning that the required type would be the return value for the function, not the function itself. However, we can leverage this by setting an expectation on the function property instead:
interface Foo {
bar: (x: number) => string;
}
const foo = mock<Foo>();
when(foo.bar).thenReturn(x => `called ${x}`);
console.log(instance(foo).bar(23)); // 'called 23'
The function in
thenReturn() will be type checked against the actual interface, so you can make sure you're passing in an implementation that makes sense. Moreover, refactoring the interface will also refactor the expectation (in a capable IDE).
Any unexpected property access will throw an error, even if the property is a method, and you never call it. This can sometimes be inconvenient if your code e.g. destructures your mock and only calls parts of it inside your test.
interface Foo {
bar: () => number;
baz: () => number;
}
function doFoo(foo: Foo, { callBaz }: { callBaz: boolean }) {
// Will throw here with unexpected access on `baz`.
const { bar, baz } = foo;
bar();
if (callBaz) {
baz();
}
}
const foo = mock<Foo>();
when(foo.bar()).thenReturn(42);
// Throws with unexpected access on `baz`.
doFoo(instance(foo), { callBaz: false });
To work around this, either change your code to avoid destructuring
function doFoo(foo: Foo, callBaz: boolean) {
foo.bar();
if (callBaz) {
foo.baz();
}
}
or set a dummy expectation on the methods you're not interested in during the test.
when(foo.baz()).thenThrow('should not be called').anyTimes();
Yes, and you will only get the properties that have expectations on them.
const foo = mock<{ bar: number; baz: number }>();
when(foo.bar).thenReturn(42);
console.log(Object.keys(instance(foo))); // ['bar']
const foo2 = { ...instance(foo) };
console.log(foo2.bar); // 42
console.log(foo2.baz); // undefined
undefined keys when setting expectations on objects?
Use the
It.deepEquals matcher explicitly inside
when and pass
{ strict: false }:
const fn = mock<(x: { foo: string }) => boolean>();
when(fn(It.deepEquals({ foo: "bar" }, { strict: false }))).thenReturn(true);
instance(fn)({ foo: "bar", baz: undefined }) === true
You can also set this behavior to be the default by using
setDefaults:
setDefaults({
matcher: (expected) => It.deepEquals(expected, { strict: false })
});