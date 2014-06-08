A stream filter for performing common log stream transformations like timestamping and joining multi-line messages.

This is not a logger! But it may be useful for rolling your own logger.

Usage

Install strong-log-transformer and add it to your dependencies list.

npm install --save strong-log-transformer

CLI

When installed globally the sl-log-transformer CLI utility is exposed. It is primarily used for testing, but it can also be used as an alternative to awk or sed for jobs such as timestamping every line of another process's output. This can be useful for cron jobs, for example.

$ npm install -g strong-log-transformer $ sl-log-tranformer -- help Usage: sl-log-transformer [options] Stream transformer that prefixes lines with timestamps and other things. OPTIONS: --format FORMAT default: "text" --tag TAG default: "" --mergeMultiline default: off --timeStamp default: off

Line Merging

In order to keep things flowing when line merging is enabled (disabled by default) there is a sliding 10ms timeout for flushing the buffer. This means that whitespace leading lines are only considered part of the previous line if they arrive within 10ms of the previous line, which should be reasonable considering the lines were likely written in the same write() .

Example

Here's an example using the transformer to annotate log messages from cluster workers.

var cluster = require ( 'cluster' ); if (cluster.isMaster) { cluster.setupMaster({ silent : true }); var transformer = require ( 'strong-log-transformer' ); var info = transformer({ timeStamp : true , tag : 'INFO' }); var error = transformer({ timeStamp : true , tag : 'ERROR' , mergeMultiline : true }); cluster.on( 'fork' , function ( worker ) { console .error( 'connecting worker' ); worker.process.stdout.pipe(info).pipe(process.stdout); worker.process.stderr.pipe(error).pipe(process.stdout); }); cluster.fork(); } else { console .log( 'new worker, this line will be timestamped!' ); throw new Error ( 'This will generate a multi-line message!' ); }

When we run the example code as example.js we get: