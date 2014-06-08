A stream filter for performing common log stream transformations like timestamping and joining multi-line messages.
This is not a logger! But it may be useful for rolling your own logger.
Install strong-log-transformer and add it to your dependencies list.
npm install --save strong-log-transformer
When installed globally the
sl-log-transformer CLI utility is exposed. It is
primarily used for testing, but it can also be used as an alternative to
awk or sed for jobs such as timestamping every line of another process's
output. This can be useful for cron jobs, for example.
$ npm install -g strong-log-transformer
$ sl-log-tranformer --help
Usage: sl-log-transformer [options]
Stream transformer that prefixes lines with timestamps and other things.
OPTIONS:
--format FORMAT default: "text"
--tag TAG default: ""
--mergeMultiline default: off
--timeStamp default: off
In order to keep things flowing when line merging is enabled (disabled by
default) there is a sliding 10ms timeout for flushing the buffer. This means
that whitespace leading lines are only considered part of the previous line if
they arrive within 10ms of the previous line, which should be reasonable
considering the lines were likely written in the same
write().
Here's an example using the transformer to annotate log messages from cluster workers.
var cluster = require('cluster');
if (cluster.isMaster) {
// Make sure workers get their own stdout/stderr streams
cluster.setupMaster({silent: true});
// require log transformer module
var transformer = require('strong-log-transformer');
// Following the 12-factor app model, we pipe to stdout, but we could easily
// pipe to any other stream(s), such as a FileStream for a log file.
// stdout is plain line-oriented logs, but we want to add timestamps
var info = transformer({ timeStamp: true,
tag: 'INFO' });
// stderr will only be used for strack traces on crash, which are multi-line
var error = transformer({ timeStamp: true,
tag: 'ERROR',
mergeMultiline: true });
// Each worker's stdout/stderr gets piped into our info and erro transformers
cluster.on('fork', function(worker) {
console.error('connecting worker');
worker.process.stdout.pipe(info).pipe(process.stdout);
worker.process.stderr.pipe(error).pipe(process.stdout);
});
//... cluster fork logic goes here ...
cluster.fork();
} else {
//... worker code here ...
console.log('new worker, this line will be timestamped!');
throw new Error('This will generate a multi-line message!');
}
When we run the example code as
example.js we get:
$ node example.js
connecting worker
2014-06-08T18:54:00.920Z INFO new worker, this line will be timestamped!
2014-06-08T18:54:00.926Z ERROR /Users/ryan/work/strong-log-transformer/e.js:33\n throw new Error('This will generate a multi-line message!');\n ^
2014-06-08T18:54:00.926Z ERROR Error: This will generate a multi-line message!\n at null._onTimeout (/Users/ryan/work/strong-log-transformer/e.js:33:11)\n at Timer.listOnTimeout [as ontimeout] (timers.js:110:15)