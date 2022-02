This repository contains StrongLoop Globalize CLI and Runtime modules.

What's new in 4.0.0

Starting from 4.0.0, it becomes a monorepo managed by lerna with the following packages:

strong-globalize-cli: CLI for translate, lint, and extract

strong-globalize: APIs and implementation for globalization

strong-globalize-util: Utility to generate CLDR json data file (private module, not published to npm)

Most of the code has been rewritten in TypeScript.

For documentation, check out: