An Express middleware for collecting HTTP statistics.

Installation

npm install strong-express-metrics

Usage

var express = require ( 'express' ); var metrics = require ( 'strong-express-metrics' ); var app = express(); app.use(metrics()); app.listen( 3000 );

You can extend the metrics reported by the middleware by providing a builder function. The output of this builder function will be merged with the default record produced by the middleware.

app.use(metrics( function buildRecord ( req, res ) { return { client : { id : req.authInfo.app.id, username : req.authInfo.user.email }, data : { } }; }));

If your application is not running inside StrongLoop's Supervisor, you can provide a custom function to process and report the statistics.

metrics.onRecord( function ( data ) { console .log( 'url:%s|1|c' , data.request.url); console .log( 'status:%s|1|c' , data.response.status); console .log( 'response-time|%s|ms' , data.duration); });

Record format

The middleware produces records in the following format.