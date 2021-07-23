This package is an error handler for use in both development (debug) and production environments.
In production mode,
strong-error-handler omits details from error responses to prevent leaking sensitive information:
error.message) and the contents of the
details
property (
error.details) that
ValidationError typically uses to provide machine-readable details
about validation problems. It also includes
error.code to allow a machine-readable error code to be passed
through which could be used, for example, for translation.
In debug mode,
strong-error-handler returns full error stack traces and internal details of any error objects to the client in the HTTP responses.
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|4.x
|Current
|Oct 2020
|Apr 2023 (minimum)
|3.x
|Active LTS
|Jun 2018
|Dec 2022
|2.x
|End-of-life
|Mar 2017
|Oct 2020
Learn more about our LTS plan in the LoopBack documentation.
$ npm install --save strong-error-handler
In an Express-based application:
var express = require('express');
var errorHandler = require('strong-error-handler');
var app = express();
// setup your routes
// `options` are set to default values. For more info, see `options` below.
// app.use(errorHandler({ /* options, see below */ }));
app.use(errorHandler({
debug: app.get('env') === 'development',
log: true,
}));
app.listen(3000);
The module also exports
writeErrorToResponse, a non-middleware flavor of the
error handler:
const http = require('http');
const writeErrorToResponse = require('strong-error-handler')
.writeErrorToResponse;
const errHandlingOptions = {debug: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'}
http
.createServer((req, res) => {
if (errShouldBeThrown) {
writeErrorToResponse(
new Error('something went wrong'),
req,
res,
errHandlingOptions,
);
}
})
.listen(3000);
In LoopBack applications, add the following entry to
server/middleware.json:
{
"final:after": {
"strong-error-handler": {
"params": {
"debug": false,
"log": true
}
}
}
}
In general,
strong-error-handler must be the last middleware function registered.
The above configuration will log errors to the server console, but not return stack traces in HTTP responses. For details on configuration options, see below.
The
strong-error-handler package supports JSON, HTML and XML responses:
util.inspect in HTML/text responses.
The content type of the response depends on the request's
Accepts header.
json or
application/json, the response content type is JSON.
html or
text/html, the response content type is HTML.
xml or
text/xml, the response content type is XML.
There are plans to support other formats such as Plain-text.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|debug
|Boolean
false
|If
true, HTTP responses include all error properties, including sensitive data such as file paths, URLs and stack traces. See Example output below.
|log
|Boolean
true
|If
true, all errors are printed via
console.error, including an array of fields (custom error properties) that are safe to include in response messages (both 4xx and 5xx).
If
false, sends only the error back in the response.
|safeFields
|[String]
[]
|Specifies property names on errors that are allowed to be passed through in 4xx and 5xx responses. See Safe error fields below.
|defaultType
|String
"json"
|Specifies the default response content type to use when the client does not provide any Accepts header.
|rootProperty
|String or false
"error"
|Specifies the root property name for json or xml. If the value is set to
false, no wrapper will be added to the json object. The false value is ignored by XML as a root element is always required.
|negotiateContentType
|Boolean
|true
|Negotiate the response content type via Accepts request header. When disabled, strong-error-handler will always use the default content type when producing responses. Disabling content type negotiation is useful if you want to see JSON-formatted error responses in browsers, because browsers usually prefer HTML and XML over other content types.
Express
To use a different log format, add your own custom error-handling middleware then disable
errorHandler.log.
For example, in an Express application:
app.use(myErrorLogger());
app.use(errorHandler({log: false}));
In general, add
strong-error-handler as the last middleware function, just before calling
app.listen().
LoopBack
For LoopBack applications, put custom error-logging middleware in a separate file; for example,
server/middleware/error-logger.js:
module.exports = function(options) {
return function logError(err, req, res, next) {
console.log('unhandled error' ,err);
next(err);
};
};
Then in
server/middleware.json, specify your custom error logging function as follows:
{
// ...
"final:after": {
"./middleware/error-logger": {},
"strong-error-handler": {
"params": {
"log": false
}
}
}
The default
middleware.development.json file explicitly enables logging in strong-error-handler params, so you will need to change that file too.
By default,
strong-error-handler will only pass through the
name,
message and
details properties of an error. Additional error
properties may be allowed through on 4xx and 5xx status code errors using the
safeFields option to pass in an array of safe field names:
{
"final:after": {
"strong-error-handler": {
"params": {
"safeFields": ["errorCode"]
}
}
}
Using the above configuration, an error containing an
errorCode property will produce the following response:
{
"error": {
"statusCode": 500,
"message": "Internal Server Error",
"errorCode": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
}
}
NOTE: This is only required for applications scaffolded with old versions of the
slc loopback tool.
To migrate a LoopBack 2.x application to use
strong-error-handler:
package.json dependencies, remove
"errorhandler": "^x.x.x”,
npm install --save strong-error-handler
server/config.json, remove:
"remoting": { ... "errorHandler": { "disableStackTrace": false }and replace it with:
"remoting": { ..., "rest": { "handleErrors": false }
server/middleware.json, remove:
"final:after": { "loopback#errorHandler": {} }and replace it with:
"final:after": { "strong-error-handler": {} }
server/middleware.production.json.
server/middleware.development.json containing:
<pre>
"final:after": {
"strong-error-handler": {
"params": {
"debug": true,
"log": true
}
}
}
For more information, see Migrating apps to LoopBack 3.0.
5xx error generated when
debug: false :
{ error: { statusCode: 500, message: 'Internal Server Error' } }
The same error generated when
debug: true :
{ error:
{ statusCode: 500,
name: 'Error',
message: 'a test error message',
stack: 'Error: a test error message
at Context.<anonymous> (User/strong-error-handler/test/handler.test.js:220:21)
at callFnAsync (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runnable.js:349:8)
at Test.Runnable.run (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runnable.js:301:7)
at Runner.runTest (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:422:10)
at User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:528:12
at next (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:342:14)
at User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:352:7
at next (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:284:14)
at Immediate._onImmediate (User/strong-error-handler/node_modules/mocha/lib/runner.js:320:5)
at tryOnImmediate (timers.js:543:15)
at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:523:5)' }}
4xx error generated when
debug: false :
{ error:
{ statusCode: 422,
name: 'Unprocessable Entity',
message: 'Missing required fields',
code: 'MISSING_REQUIRED_FIELDS' }}