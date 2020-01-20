This module is in Active LTS mode, new features are no longer accepted.

(See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

Overview

Create a single page documentation site for your node.js module using a set of documentation source files including github flavored markdown and JSDoc annotated JavaScript.

Install

npm install strongloop/strong-docs -g

Getting Started

Create a set of markdown files in a directory. Each markdown file should follow the basic strong docs markdown conventions. In order to parse a set of content, strong-docs requires a docs.json config file. Here is a simple example:

docs.json

{ "content" : [ "README.md" , "docs/overview.md" , "docs/guides.md" , "docs/api.md" , "lib/foo.js" , "lib/bar.js" ] }

This config file should specify every documentation source file you wish to be included in your site generation.

Building

To build a static html version of your doc site run the strong docs cli in your project directory or specify the path to your docs.json config. The --out argument is required.

$ sdocs --out my-doc-site $ sdocs --config path/to/my/docs.json --out my-doc-site

Preview

To preview your docs while editing run the strong docs cli with the --preview argument. This will start a server that builds and renders your doc site every time you refresh your browser.

$ sdocs --preview $ sdocs --preview --port 8080

Sections

Each file read by strong-docs (markdown, or JavaScript) is parsed into a set of nested sections. The parser relies on the file being formated using the markdown or JavaScript conventions.

Since the output of strong-docs is a single html page, the input (markdown or JavaScript) is treated as a single page before parsing. This means that you can organize your docs into multiple files, but must be aware that references (links, names, etc) will all be global.

Section Depth

Markdown

Each section parsed from markdown has a specified depth. Markdown file's section depth is determined by the type of header the parser finds. In markdown the ## foo header is parsed as <h2>foo</h2> with a depth of 2 .

JavaScript

JavaScript annotation sections all have the same preset depth. This value can be changed using the ``

Injecting Sections

You may add sections that were not discovered by parsing your documentation files using the content config setting. Here is an example that adds a header and section to each js file.

[ "docs/overview.md" , "docs/guides.md" , "docs/api.md" , { "title" : "Foo API" , "depth" : 2 }, "lib/foo.js" , { "title" : "Bar API" , "depth" : 2 }, "lib/bar.js" ]

The depth attribute of the section object will set the sections depth and navigation header style.

Documentation Source Files

Strong-docs requires a list of files to use for generating your documentation site. This list may contain markdown files, JavaScript files, and section objects.

Strong-docs can parse markdown and dox style JavaScript. Strong-docs is fairly good at determining your intended structure. Following the conventions below will ensure your docs site is compatible with strong-docs.

Markdown Conventions

Strong-docs uses Github Flavored Markdown for parsing its markdown as well as generating section anchors.

Sections

To create a section you only need to provide a markdown header eg. # or ### . The following example creates several sections.

This is a paragraph. This is a paragraph within a sub section.

The first section # My Section will have a depth of 1 and the second's depth will be 2. See (section depth)[#section-depth] for more info.

Each section gets its own unique anchor. The title of the section is turned into a url compatible string. Here are a couple examples.

header anchor Foo Bar foo/bar foobar

If an anchor already exists, a number will be added to the end to ensure it is unique.

Code

Both Github Flavored Markdown and normal markdown code samples are supported. To enable syntax highlighting explicitely specify the language like the example below. Syntax highlighting uses highlight.js. See a list of supported languages here;

`` `javascript var a = b + c; ` ``

Images

Strong-docs supports linking to images absolutely (using regular markdown):

![Alt text ](http://foo.com/ path / to /img.jpg) ![Alt text ](http://foo.com/ path / to /img.jpg "Optional title")

Or you can bundled your images with your site using the assets setting.

{ "content" : [...], "assets" : "path/to/assets" }

Now any image can be referenced like this:

! [Alt text] (assets/img.jpg)

JavaScript Conventions

Annotations

Strong-docs will parse .js files for JSDoc annotations using the dox parser.

Annotation may contain markdown. This markdown will be rendered as HTML but will not be parsed for sections. Here is a basic example.

exports.escape = function ( html ) { return String (html) .replace( /&(?!\w+;)/g , '&' ) .replace( /</g , '<' ) .replace( />/g , '>' ); };

See the JSDoc site for more examples.

Ignoring Annotations

To ignore an annotation change the comment block from /** to /*! .

You can also use the @private attribute to prevent your annotation from being rendered in your doc site.

Sections

Sections are created for each JSDoc annotation. If you want to further organize your api docs you can inject sections using the "content" config setting. Here is an example.

Each annotation gets its own unique anchor. The title of the annotation is turned into a url compatible string. Here are a couple examples. Note: anything in parenthesis will be removed.

header anchor # app .get ( foo , bar ) #app .get # app .get () #app .get-1

Config

The following is a list of configuration properties for strong-docs. You may specify these values as a docs.json file or as an Object using the node.js api.

Available Options

title - the title of your documentation site

- the title of your documentation site version - the version of the project you are documenting

- the version of the project you are documenting content - default: 'content' - specify your documentation source files

- default: 'content' - specify your documentation source files codeSectionDepth - default 4 - specify the depth of JavaScript sections

- default - specify the depth of JavaScript sections assets - path to your assets directory

Content

Documentation will be rendered in the order it is listed in the content array. Below is an example content array with markdown, JavaScript, and an injected section.

[ "docs/overview.md" , "docs/guides.md" , "docs/api.md" , { "title" : "API" , "depth" : 2 }, "lib/foo.js" , "lib/bar.js" ]

Glob patterns are supported for the items.

[ "docs/overview.md" , "docs/guides.md" , "docs/api.md" , { "title" : "API" , "depth" : 2 }, "lib/*.js" ]

In the example above, the order of top-level items is still honored while files matching the wildcard are sorted.

Assets

Bundle a set of files, such as images, with your documentation. This directory will be copied recursively into your doc site as site/assets . The name will not be preserved.

Link to these files from your docs like this:

! [Alt text] (assets/img.jpg) [My File] (assets/pkg.zip)

JSDoc Annotations

Supported annnotations

author

callback

class

classdesc

constant

constructor

deprecated

desc

end

file

header

ignore

instance

memberof

method

module

name

overview

options

param

private

property

public

returns

static

summary

###Not supported

abstract

access

alias

augments

borrows

constructs

copyright

default

enum

event

example

exports

external

fires

global

inner

kind

lends

license

link

member

mixes

mixin

namespace

protected

readonly

requires

see

since

this

throws

todo

tutorial

type

typedef

variation

version

StrongLoop annnotations

promise

Syntax: @promise [{Types}] [resolve object]

Types and resolve object must be specified for a promise-only function.

function promiseStandalone (arg) { }

Types and resolve object are optional if the function also accepts a callback. The promise details are derived from the callback.

function promiseCallback (arg, callback) { }

Specifying Types and resolve object will overwrite the defaults derived from the callback.

/** * Function to test custom promise details. * * @param {Array} An array parameter. * * @callback {Function} callback This is the callback. * @param {Error} err Error object. * @param {Object} instance Model instance. * * @promise {String} Custom resolve object of type String. * */ function promiseCustom(arg, callback) { }

A warning message will be printed on the console and the documentation page, if the promise cannot be meaningfully resolve with respect to the callback implementation.

function promiseUnresolvable (arg, callback) { }

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 4.x Active LTS Aug 2018 Dec 2020 3.x End-of-Life May 2018 Aug 2019 2.x End-of-Life May 2018 Aug 2019

Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.