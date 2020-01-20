This module is in Active LTS mode, new features are no longer accepted.
(See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
Create a single page documentation site for your node.js module using a set of documentation source files including github flavored markdown and JSDoc annotated JavaScript.
npm install strongloop/strong-docs -g
Create a set of markdown files in a directory. Each markdown file should follow the basic strong docs markdown conventions. In order to parse a set of content, strong-docs requires a
docs.json config file. Here is a simple example:
docs.json
{
"content": [
"README.md",
"docs/overview.md",
"docs/guides.md",
"docs/api.md",
"lib/foo.js",
"lib/bar.js"
]
}
This config file should specify every documentation source file you wish to be included in your site generation.
To build a static html version of your doc site run the strong docs cli in your project directory or specify the path to your
docs.json config. The
--out argument is required.
# in the same directory as docs.json
$ sdocs --out my-doc-site
# or specify the path to your config
$ sdocs --config path/to/my/docs.json --out my-doc-site
To preview your docs while editing run the strong docs cli with the
--preview argument. This will start a server that builds and renders your doc site every time you refresh your browser.
# start the preview server
$ sdocs --preview
# specify a port (default: 3000)
$ sdocs --preview --port 8080
Each file read by strong-docs (markdown, or JavaScript) is parsed into a set of nested sections. The parser relies on the file being formated using the markdown or JavaScript conventions.
Since the output of strong-docs is a single html page, the input (markdown or JavaScript) is treated as a single page before parsing. This means that you can organize your docs into multiple files, but must be aware that references (links, names, etc) will all be global.
Each section parsed from markdown has a specified depth. Markdown file's section depth is determined by the type of header the parser finds. In markdown the
## foo header is parsed as
<h2>foo</h2> with a depth of
2.
JavaScript annotation sections all have the same preset depth. This value can be changed using the ``
You may add sections that were not discovered by parsing your documentation files using the
content config setting. Here is an example that adds a header and section to each js file.
[
"docs/overview.md",
"docs/guides.md",
"docs/api.md",
{"title": "Foo API", "depth": 2},
"lib/foo.js",
{"title": "Bar API", "depth": 2},
"lib/bar.js"
]
The
depth attribute of the section object will set the sections depth and navigation header style.
Strong-docs requires a list of files to use for generating your documentation site. This list may contain markdown files, JavaScript files, and section objects.
Strong-docs can parse markdown and dox style JavaScript. Strong-docs is fairly good at determining your intended structure. Following the conventions below will ensure your docs site is compatible with strong-docs.
Strong-docs uses Github Flavored Markdown for parsing its markdown as well as generating section anchors.
To create a section you only need to provide a markdown header eg.
# or
###. The following example creates several sections.
# My Section
This is a paragraph.
## Sub Section
This is a paragraph within a sub section.
The first section
# My Section will have a depth of 1 and the second's depth will be 2. See (section depth)[#section-depth] for more info.
Each section gets its own unique anchor. The title of the section is turned into a url compatible string. Here are a couple examples.
header anchor
# Foo Bar #foo-bar
# foo/bar #foobar
# foobar #foobar-1
If an anchor already exists, a number will be added to the end to ensure it is unique.
Both Github Flavored Markdown and normal markdown code samples are supported. To enable syntax highlighting explicitely specify the language like the example below. Syntax highlighting uses highlight.js. See a list of supported languages here;
```javascript
var a = b + c;
```
Strong-docs supports linking to images absolutely (using regular markdown):
![Alt text](http://foo.com/path/to/img.jpg)
![Alt text](http://foo.com/path/to/img.jpg "Optional title")
Or you can bundled your images with your site using the assets setting.
{
"content": [...],
"assets": "path/to/assets"
}
Now any image can be referenced like this:
![Alt text](assets/img.jpg)
Strong-docs will parse
.js files for JSDoc annotations using the dox parser.
Annotation may contain markdown. This markdown will be rendered as HTML but will not be parsed for sections. Here is a basic example.
/**
* Escape the given `html`.
*
* **Example:**
*
* utils.escape('<script></script>')
* // => '<script></script>'
*
* @param {String} html The string to be escaped
* @return {String}
* @api public
*/
exports.escape = function(html){
return String(html)
.replace(/&(?!\w+;)/g, '&')
.replace(/</g, '<')
.replace(/>/g, '>');
};
See the JSDoc site for more examples.
To ignore an annotation change the comment block from
/** to
/*!.
/*!
* My ignored annotation example...
*
* @myparam My value...
*/
// ...
You can also use the
@private attribute to prevent your annotation from being rendered in your doc site.
/**
* My private annotation example...
*
* @myparam My value...
* @private
*/
// ...
Sections are created for each JSDoc annotation. If you want to further organize your api docs you can inject sections using the "content" config setting. Here is an example.
Each annotation gets its own unique anchor. The title of the annotation is turned into a url compatible string. Here are a couple examples. Note: anything in parenthesis will be removed.
header anchor
# app.get(foo, bar) #app.get
# app.get() #app.get-1
The following is a list of configuration properties for strong-docs. You may specify these values as a
docs.json file or as an
Object using the
node.js api.
4 - specify the depth of JavaScript sections
Documentation will be rendered in the order it is listed in the content array. Below is an example content array with markdown, JavaScript, and an injected section.
[
"docs/overview.md",
"docs/guides.md",
"docs/api.md",
{"title": "API", "depth": 2},
"lib/foo.js",
"lib/bar.js"
]
Glob patterns are supported for the items.
[
"docs/overview.md",
"docs/guides.md",
"docs/api.md",
{"title": "API", "depth": 2},
"lib/*.js"
]
In the example above, the order of top-level items is still honored while files matching the wildcard are sorted.
Bundle a set of files, such as images, with your documentation. This directory will be copied recursively into your doc site as
site/assets. The name will not be preserved.
Link to these files from your docs like this:
![Alt text](assets/img.jpg)
[My File](assets/pkg.zip)
###Not supported
Syntax:
@promise [{Types}] [resolve object]
Types and
resolve object must be specified for a promise-only function.
/**
* Function to test a standalone promise.
*
* @param {Array} An array parameter.
* @promise {Array} Resolves an Array.
*
*/
function promiseStandalone(arg) {
}
Types and
resolve object are optional if the function also accepts a callback.
The promise details are derived from the callback.
/**
* Function to test promise from a callback.
*
* @param {Array} An array parameter.
*
* @callback {Function} callback This is the callback.
* @param {Error} err Error object.
* @param {Object} instance Model instance.
*
* @promise
*
*/
function promiseCallback(arg, callback) {
}
Specifying
Types and
resolve object will overwrite the defaults derived from
the callback.
/**
* Function to test custom promise details.
*
* @param {Array} An array parameter.
*
* @callback {Function} callback This is the callback.
* @param {Error} err Error object.
* @param {Object} instance Model instance.
*
* @promise {String} Custom resolve object of type String.
*
*/
function promiseCustom(arg, callback) {
}
A warning message will be printed on the console and the documentation page, if the promise cannot be meaningfully resolve with respect to the callback implementation.
/**
* Function to test unresolvable promise from a callback.
*
* @param {Array} An array parameter.
*
* @callback {Function} callback This is the callback.
* @param {Error} err Error object.
* @param {Object} instanceA first Model instance.
* @param {Object} instanceB second Model instance.
* @promise
*
*/
function promiseUnresolvable(arg, callback) {
}
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|4.x
|Active LTS
|Aug 2018
|Dec 2020
|3.x
|End-of-Life
|May 2018
|Aug 2019
|2.x
|End-of-Life
|May 2018
|Aug 2019
Learn more about our LTS plan in docs.