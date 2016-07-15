Deploy a node application package to the StrongLoop process manager, strong-pm.
Both git branches and npm packages can be deployed. They will typically be prepared using strong-build.
For more details, see http://strong-pm.io.
sl-deploy is made available through the
strongloop tool as
slc deploy, and
works well with the StrongLoop Process Manager,
strong-pm.
sl-deploy can be installed standalone with:
npm install -g strong-deploy
strong-deploy uses a dual license model.
You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license, or under the terms of the StrongLoop Subscription Agreement.