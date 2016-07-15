Deploy a node application package to the StrongLoop process manager, strong-pm.

Both git branches and npm packages can be deployed. They will typically be prepared using strong-build.

For more details, see http://strong-pm.io.

Installation

sl-deploy is made available through the strongloop tool as slc deploy , and works well with the StrongLoop Process Manager, strong-pm.

sl-deploy can be installed standalone with:

npm install -g strong-deploy

License

strong-deploy uses a dual license model.

You may use this library under the terms of the Artistic 2.0 license, or under the terms of the StrongLoop Subscription Agreement.