Overview

strong-data-uri implements a parser for retrieving data encoded in data: URIs specified by RFC2397, as well as an encoder for those URIs.

API

Call dataUri.decode(uri) to parse the payload of a data URI. The uri argument expects a string.

var dataUri = require ( 'strong-data-uri' ); var uri = 'data:text/plain;charset=iso-8859-1;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=' ; var buffer = dataUri.decode(uri); console .log(buffer); console .log(buffer.toString( 'ascii' )); console .log(buffer.mimetype); console .log(buffer.mediatype); console .log(buffer.charset);

Use dataUri.encode(data, mediatype) to build a new data URI. The data argument can be a Buffer or a String . Strings are converted to buffers using utf-8 encoding.

If mediatype is not specified, then application/octet-stream is used as a default if the data is a Buffer, and text/plain;charset=UTF-8 if the data is a String.

var dataUri = require ( 'strong-data-uri' ); uri = dataUri.encode( 'foo' ); console .log(uri); uri = dataUri.encode( new Buffer( '<foo/>' , 'utf8' ), 'text/xml' ); console .log(uri);

Command-line access

To keep this project small and light, no command-line tool is provided. If you need one, please consider data-colon.