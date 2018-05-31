strong-data-uri implements a parser for retrieving data encoded
in
data: URIs specified by RFC2397,
as well as an encoder for those URIs.
Call
dataUri.decode(uri) to parse the payload of a data URI. The
uri
argument expects a string.
var dataUri = require('strong-data-uri');
var uri = 'data:text/plain;charset=iso-8859-1;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=';
var buffer = dataUri.decode(uri);
console.log(buffer);
// <Buffer 68 65 6c 6c 6f 20 77 6f 72 6c 64>
console.log(buffer.toString('ascii'));
// Hello world
console.log(buffer.mimetype); // text/plain
console.log(buffer.mediatype); // text/plain;charset=iso-8859-1
console.log(buffer.charset); // iso-8859-1
Use
dataUri.encode(data, mediatype) to build a new data URI. The
data
argument can be a
Buffer or a
String. Strings are converted to buffers
using
utf-8 encoding.
If
mediatype is not specified, then
application/octet-stream is used
as a default if the data is a Buffer, and
text/plain;charset=UTF-8 if
the data is a String.
var dataUri = require('strong-data-uri');
uri = dataUri.encode('foo');
console.log(uri);
// data:text/plain;charset=UTF-8;base64,Zm9v
uri = dataUri.encode(new Buffer('<foo/>', 'utf8'), 'text/xml');
console.log(uri);
// data:text/xml;base64,PGZvby8+
To keep this project small and light, no command-line tool is provided. If you need one, please consider data-colon.