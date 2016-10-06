StrongLoop Arc

StrongLoop Arc was formerly known as Studio.

Please see the official documentation.

For information on using with the StrongLoop Process Manager, see http://strong-pm.io.

Install

Prerequisite: You must have Node.js installed.

Install using npm as follows:

$ npm install -g strongloop

Run

1. Create a new LoopBack project by running the following in your terminal:

$ slc loopback my-loopback-application

2. In the application root directory, start the Arc using the slc arc command.

$ cd my-loopback-application $ slc arc

StrongLoop Arc will open in your default browser.

Developer Guide

This information is for developers contributing to the strong-arc project itself. For information on using Arc to develop APIs and applications, see the official documentation.

Releases

Commits to the production branch trigger a build and publish to get-studio.strongloop.com. Previous releases are available at http://get-studio.strongloop.com/strong-studio-$VERSION.tgz

Updating angular services for loopback-workspace

Angular services are automatically generated via gulp build which is called during npm install .