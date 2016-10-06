openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

strong-arc

by strongloop
1.8.9 (see all)

StrongLoop Arc has been replaced by API Connect. We recommend Arc users move to the Essentials edition of API Connect. If you have questions, please email reachsl@us.ibm.com.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

41

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StrongLoop Arc

StrongLoop Arc was formerly known as Studio.

Please see the official documentation.

For information on using with the StrongLoop Process Manager, see http://strong-pm.io.

Install

Prerequisite: You must have Node.js installed.

Install using npm as follows:

$ npm install -g strongloop

Run

1. Create a new LoopBack project by running the following in your terminal:

$ slc loopback my-loopback-application

2. In the application root directory, start the Arc using the slc arc command.

$ cd my-loopback-application
$ slc arc

StrongLoop Arc will open in your default browser.

Developer Guide

This information is for developers contributing to the strong-arc project itself. For information on using Arc to develop APIs and applications, see the official documentation.

Releases

Commits to the production branch trigger a build and publish to get-studio.strongloop.com. Previous releases are available at http://get-studio.strongloop.com/strong-studio-$VERSION.tgz

Updating angular services for loopback-workspace

Angular services are automatically generated via gulp build which is called during npm install.

$ npm install

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial