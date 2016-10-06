StrongLoop Arc was formerly known as Studio.
Please see the official documentation.
For information on using with the StrongLoop Process Manager, see http://strong-pm.io.
npm as follows:
$ npm install -g strongloop
$ slc loopback my-loopback-application
slc arc command.
$ cd my-loopback-application
$ slc arc
This information is for developers contributing to the
strong-arc project itself.
For information on using Arc to develop APIs and applications, see the official documentation.
Commits to the
production branch trigger a build and publish to get-studio.strongloop.com.
Previous releases are available at
http://get-studio.strongloop.com/strong-studio-$VERSION.tgz
Angular services are automatically generated via
gulp build which is called during
npm install.
$ npm install