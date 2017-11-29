Profile and control Node.js processes and clusters using StrongOps.

NOTE: This project is not released under an open source license. We welcome bug reports as we continue development, but we are not accepting pull requests at this time.

Using strong-agent

See the full documentation.

Summary

Register with StrongLoop. It's free for evaluation.

Then:

npm install -g strong-cli slc update cd .../ where /your/app/is slc strongops slc run your_server.js

Go to the dashboard to see your application.

Configuration

strong-agent requires an API key and application name, and will not start profiling without them.

API Key

Can be defined in:

userKey : in profile's userKey argument

: in profile's argument STRONGLOOP_KEY : in the environment

: in the environment userKey : in strongloop.json (typically created with slc strongops )

Metrics License

Can be defined in:

STRONGLOOP_LICENSE : in the environment

: in the environment agent_license : in strongloop.json

Using custom metrics (the .use() and dynamic object tracking start-stop APIs) requires a license, please contact sales@strongloop.com.

Application Name

Can be defined in:

appName : in profile's appName argument

: in profile's argument STRONGLOOP_APPNAME : in the environment

: in the environment name : in package.json (typical location)

: in package.json (typical location) appName : in strongloop.json (not typical, most package.json has a name )

Proxy

Proxy defined as protocol://[user:pass@]domain[:port] , where protocol is one of "http", "https", or "https+noauth". The user:pass@ is optional, as is :port .

Can be defined in:

proxy : in options

: in options https_proxy , HTTPS_PROXY , http_proxy , HTTP_PROXY : in the environment (lower-case proxy environment variables are traditional on some systems, and these variables may be present already if a proxy is required)

, , , : in the environment (lower-case proxy environment variables are traditional on some systems, and these variables may be present already if a proxy is required) proxy : in strongloop.json

Default is none.

Endpoint

There is no reason to configure this, except to use HTTP instead of HTTPS if your environment prevents outgoing HTTPS.

endpoint in options

in options STRONGLOOP_ENDPOINT : in environment

: in environment endpoint in strongloop.json

Default is https:// , it can be defined as http:// if necessary.

Metrics API

strong-agent provides hooks for integration with other metrics aggregators, like statsd. An example application can be found here.

Usage is straightforward:

require ( 'strong-agent' ).use( function ( name, value ) { console .log( '%s=%d' , name, value); });

Names are always strings and values are always numbers. The agent reports metrics at a currently fixed interval of 60 seconds. The reported metrics are for the last interval only, i.e. they cover only the last 60 seconds. All values are for the current process only.

CPU metrics

cpu.system System CPU time. CPU time spent inside the kernel on behalf of the process, expressed as a percentage of wall clock time. Can exceed 100% on multi-core systems. CPU time is the subset of wall clock time where the CPU is executing instructions on behalf of the process, i.e. where the process or its corresponding kernel thread is actually running.

cpu.total Total CPU time. Sum of user and system time, expressed as a percentage of wall clock time. Can exceed 100% on multi-core systems. CPU time is the subset of wall clock time where the CPU is executing instructions on behalf of the process, i.e. where the process or its corresponding kernel thread is actually running.

cpu.user User CPU time. CPU time directly attributable to execution of the userspace process, expressed as a percentage of wall clock time. Can exceed 100% on multi-core systems. CPU time is the subset of wall clock time where the CPU is executing instructions on behalf of the process, i.e. where the process or its corresponding kernel thread is actually running.

Heap metrics

gc.heap.used The part of the V8 heap that is still in use after a minor or major garbage collector cycle, expressed in bytes. The V8 heap is where JS objects and values are stored, excluding integers in the range -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647. (FIXME: exact range differs for ia32 and x64.)

heap.total Total size of the V8 heap, expressed in bytes. The V8 heap is where JS objects and values are stored, excluding integers in the range -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647. (FIXME: exact range differs for ia32 and x64.)

heap.used The part of the V8 heap that is currently in use. Expressed in bytes. The V8 heap is where JS objects and values are stored, excluding integers in the range -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647. (FIXME: exact range differs for ia32 and x64.)

HTTP metrics

http.connection.count Number of new HTTP connections in the last interval. (FIXME: Tracks only one HTTP server per process and it's not very deterministic what server that is. Fortunately, most applications start only one server.)

Event loop metrics

loop.count The number of event loop ticks in the last interval.

loop.minimum The shortest (i.e. fastest) tick in milliseconds.

loop.maximum The longest (slowest) tick in milliseconds.

loop.average The mean average tick time in milliseconds.

Message queue metrics

messages.in.count Number of received strong-mq or axon messages.

messages.out.count Number of sent strong-mq or axon messages.

Third-party module metrics

<probe>.count

<probe>.average

<probe>.maximum

<probe>.minimum The agent collects count, average, maximum and minimum metrics for several popular third-party modules. The list of supported modules and recorded metrics are as follows:

module metric http request time in ms leveldown query time in ms loopback-datasource-juggler query time in ms (reported as dao.<metric> ) memcache query time in ms (reported as memcached.<metric> ) memcached query time in ms mongodb query time in ms mysql query time in ms oracle query time in ms oracledb query time in ms (reported as oracle.<metric> ) postgres query time in ms redis query time in ms riak-js query time in ms (reported as riak.<metric> ) strong-oracle query time in ms (reported as oracle.<metric> )

Metrics are reported once per time interval. Modules that have more than one command or query method have query times for their individual methods summed.

For example, the oracle modules have .execute() , .commit() and .rollback() methods. The reponse times for those methods are summed and reported as one metric, where:

oracle.count is the number of calls in the last interval

oracle.average the mean average query response time

oracle.maximum the slowest query response time

oracle.minimum the fastest query response time Future agent releases will also report metrics for individual methods.

Object tracking

The agent can optionally track the creation and reclamation of JS objects over time. Tracking objects is an indispensable tool for hunting down memory leaks but as it imposes some CPU and memory overhead, it's disabled by default.

agent.metrics.startTrackingObjects() Start tracking objects. Object tracking works by taking snapshots of the JavaScript heap at times t0 and t1 , then calculating their set difference and intersection. To a first approximation, memory overhead is O(n) and computational complexity O(n * lg n) , where n is the number of objects in the snapshots.

agent.metrics.stopTrackingObjects() Stop tracking objects. No further metrics will be reported.

When enabled, the following metrics are reported at 15 second intervals:

object.<type>.count The number of objects created and reclaimed of type <type> in the last interval. <type> is the name of the constructor that created the object, e.g. Array , Date , etc. If the count is less than zero, it means more objects have been reclaimed than created. Due to a known bug in the version of V8 that is bundled with node.js v0.10, it is possible that the reported number is slightly lower than the actual instance count. Node.js v0.11 and newer are not affected.

object.<type>.size The total size of the objects created and reclaimed of type <type> in the last interval. <type> is the name of the constructor that created the object, e.g. Array , Date , etc. If the size is less than zero, it means more objects have been reclaimed than created.

CPU profiling

The agent has a built-in CPU profiler that produces output in a format that can be imported into the Chrome Developer Tools. The profiler is available with Node.js v0.11 and up. Reduced functionality is available with Node.js v0.10; top-level and bottom-up views work, chart and timeline views don't.

agent.metrics.startCpuProfiling() - Start the CPU profiler. Throws an Error when the CPU profiler is unavailable. Calling this method multiple times is mostly harmless: the first call starts the profiler, successive calls are no-ops.

agent.metrics.stopCpuProfiling() - Stop the CPU profiler. Returns the CPU profiler information as a JSON string that can be saved to disk for further inspection. Throws an Error when the CPU profile is unavailable, or has not been started. The filename must have a .cpuprofile suffix in order for the Chrome Developer Tools importer to recognize it.

Example usage:

var agent = require ( 'strong-agent' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var profiling = false ; agent.use( function ( name, value ) { if (name !== 'loop.average' ) return ; if (value > 100 ) { if (profiling === true ) return ; agent.metrics.startCpuProfiling(); profiling = true ; } else if (profiling === true ) { var filename = 'CPU-' + Date .now() + '.cpuprofile' ; var data = agent.metrics.stopCpuProfiling(); fs.writeFileSync(filename, data); profiling = false ; } });

Custom metrics

Custom metrics can be injected dynamically into running node processes, and will be reported via the Metrics API.

Currently, custom metrics can only be injected by using the command line, slc runctl patch ... , see strong-supervisor for information on how to call it.

Supported metrics are counts and timers.

Counts can be incremented and decremented, and require no context.

Timers have a start, and a stop, and require a unique context capable of having a timer property created.

Patch files are JSON descriptions of a patch set. A patchset is:

{ FILESPEC : [ PATCH, ... ], ... }

The FILESPEC is a regex string long enough to uniquely match a script name. index.js is unlikely to be unique, your-app/index.js is probably unique. Note that the script names matched against are fully qualified when they were required (so lengthening the file path can always result in a unique spec), and short when builtin to node ( ^util.js$ ).

A file may have multiple patches applied. A patch is:

{ type : TYPE, line: LINE, metric: METRIC, [context: CONTEXT,] }

TYPE is one of:

increment: increment the metric count

decrement: decrement the metric count

timer-start: start a metric timer

timer-stop: stop a metric timer

LINE is the line number (the first line is line number 1 ) at which the metrics code will be inserted.

METRIC is a dot-separated metric name. It will have custom. prepended to avoid conflict with built-in metric names, and will have either .count or .timer appended (as appropriate), to indicate the type.

CONTEXT is a javascript expression that must result in an object that can have a timer property created on it.

Example

With the following code in file path/to/your-app/index.js :

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer(request).listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 ); function request ( req, res ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { res.end( 'OK

' ); }, Math .random() > 0.1 ? 10 : 100 ); }

The above can be patched to keep a count of concurrent requests and a timer for each request by passing the following patch.json to slc runctl patch :

{ "dyninst-metrics-example.js" : [ { "type" : "increment" , "line" : 7 , "metric" : "get.delay" }, { "type" : "decrement" , "line" : 8 , "metric" : "get.delay" }, { "type" : "timer-start" , "line" : 7 , "metric" : "get.delay" , "context" : "res" }, { "type" : "timer-stop" , "line" : 8 , "metric" : "get.delay" , "context" : "res" } ] }

In order to design your patch set, consider what the effect of the patch insertion will be. Patches must be lexically valid at the insertion point, which is always the beginning of the line. The above patch set will, conceptually, result in the patched file looking like:

var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer(request).listen(process.env.PORT || 3000 ); function request ( req, res ) { res.___timer = start( 'get.delay' );increment( 'get.delay' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { res.___timer.stop();decrement( 'get.delay' ); res.end( 'OK

' ); }, Math .random() > 0.1 ? 10 : 100 ); }

Note from the above: