stripify

Browserify transform that strips console.log lines from your code.

This module for browserify will remove console.log , console.info , console.warn , console.error , debugger and friends from your js files.

Example

For example.js:

var foo = "bar" console .log(foo + " bar" ) foo = "foo"

then on the command line:

browserify -t stripify example.js > bundle.js

or with the api:

var browserify = require ( "browserify" ) , fs = require ( "fs" ) var b = browserify( "example.js" ) b.transform( "stripify" ) b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "bundle.js" ))

the bundle file output is:

var foo = "bar" foo = "foo"

Usage

npm install stripify

As with all browserify transforms, stripify returns a through/transform stream.

var fs = require ( "fs" ) , stripify = require ( "stripify" ) , src = "/path/to/file.js" , dest = "/path/to/file-transformed.js" , ts = stripify(src) fs.createReadStream(src).pipe(ts).pipe(fs.createWriteStream(dest))

Command line

You can use stripify on the command line as well:

npm install -g stripify stripify /path/to/file.js

Output is written to stdout.

Options

--replacement=STATEMENT, -r STATEMENT

Stripify will remove console.log statements by default. If you've put a log statement in a weird place, removing it could cause a syntax error. The replacement option allows you to specify a replacement statement.

e.g.

echo "console.log('foo')" | stripify -r '(0)'

browserify main.js -t [stripify -r '(0)' ]