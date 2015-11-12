Stripe Webhook Middleware

Node.js middleware for processing stripe webhooks. Inspired by: securing stripe webhooks with nodejs & stripe-webhook-server.

Currently this middleware only validates events that are sent to it.

Upcoming features include transactional emails, custom templates and support for callbacks (ex: looking up user info by customer data).

Example Usage

Install node dependencies:

npm install express body-parser stripe-webhook-middleware

Create app.js :

var express = require ( 'express' ); var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); var app = express(); var stripeMiddleware = require ( 'stripe-webhook-middleware' ); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : false })); app.post( '/stripe' , stripeMiddleware.init(app, { stripeApiKey : 'your-private-api-key' })); app.listen( 3000 );

Run it with node app.js .

Deploy it and add the url to your accounts webhooks - https://dashboard.stripe.com/account/webhooks.

Supported Stripe Events