swm

stripe-webhook-middleware

by Eddy Hernandez
0.2.0 (see all)

Middleware for processing stripe webhooks.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stripe Webhook Middleware

Node.js middleware for processing stripe webhooks. Inspired by: securing stripe webhooks with nodejs & stripe-webhook-server.

Currently this middleware only validates events that are sent to it.

Upcoming features include transactional emails, custom templates and support for callbacks (ex: looking up user info by customer data).

Example Usage

Install node dependencies:

npm install express body-parser stripe-webhook-middleware

Create app.js:

var express = require('express');
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var app = express();

var stripeMiddleware = require('stripe-webhook-middleware');

app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));

app.post('/stripe', stripeMiddleware.init(app, {
  stripeApiKey: 'your-private-api-key'
}));

app.listen(3000);

Run it with node app.js.

Deploy it and add the url to your accounts webhooks - https://dashboard.stripe.com/account/webhooks.

Supported Stripe Events

  • account.updated
  • account.application.deauthorized
  • application_fee.created
  • application_fee.refunded
  • balance.available
  • charge.succeeded
  • charge.failed
  • charge.refunded
  • charge.captured
  • charge.updated
  • charge.dispute.created
  • charge.dispute.updated
  • charge.dispute.closed
  • customer.created
  • customer.updated
  • customer.deleted
  • customer.card.created
  • customer.card.updated
  • customer.card.deleted
  • customer.subscription.created
  • customer.subscription.updated
  • customer.subscription.deleted
  • customer.subscription.trial_will_end
  • customer.discount.created
  • customer.discount.updated
  • customer.discount.deleted
  • invoice.created
  • invoice.updated
  • invoice.payment_succeeded
  • invoice.payment_failed
  • invoiceitem.created
  • invoiceitem.updated
  • invoiceitem.deleted
  • plan.created
  • plan.updated
  • plan.deleted
  • coupon.created
  • coupon.deleted
  • recipient.created
  • recipient.updated
  • recipient.deleted
  • transfer.created
  • transfer.updated
  • transfer.paid
  • transfer.failed
  • ping

LICENSE

100
Be the first to rate

