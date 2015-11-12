Stripe Webhook Middleware
Node.js middleware for processing stripe webhooks. Inspired by: securing stripe webhooks with nodejs & stripe-webhook-server.
Currently this middleware only validates events that are sent to it.
Upcoming features include transactional emails, custom templates and support for callbacks (ex: looking up user info by customer data).
Example Usage
Install node dependencies:
npm install express body-parser stripe-webhook-middleware
Create
app.js:
var express = require('express');
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var app = express();
var stripeMiddleware = require('stripe-webhook-middleware');
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.post('/stripe', stripeMiddleware.init(app, {
stripeApiKey: 'your-private-api-key'
}));
app.listen(3000);
Run it with
node app.js.
Deploy it and add the url to your accounts webhooks - https://dashboard.stripe.com/account/webhooks.
Supported Stripe Events
- account.updated
- account.application.deauthorized
- application_fee.created
- application_fee.refunded
- balance.available
- charge.succeeded
- charge.failed
- charge.refunded
- charge.captured
- charge.updated
- charge.dispute.created
- charge.dispute.updated
- charge.dispute.closed
- customer.created
- customer.updated
- customer.deleted
- customer.card.created
- customer.card.updated
- customer.card.deleted
- customer.subscription.created
- customer.subscription.updated
- customer.subscription.deleted
- customer.subscription.trial_will_end
- customer.discount.created
- customer.discount.updated
- customer.discount.deleted
- invoice.created
- invoice.updated
- invoice.payment_succeeded
- invoice.payment_failed
- invoiceitem.created
- invoiceitem.updated
- invoiceitem.deleted
- plan.created
- plan.updated
- plan.deleted
- coupon.created
- coupon.deleted
- recipient.created
- recipient.updated
- recipient.deleted
- transfer.created
- transfer.updated
- transfer.paid
- transfer.failed
- ping