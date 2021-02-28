Redux Promise Middleware enables simple, yet robust handling of async action creators in Redux.
const asyncAction = () => ({
type: 'PROMISE',
payload: new Promise(...),
})
Given a single action with an async payload, the middleware transforms the action to a separate pending action and a separate fulfilled/rejected action, representing the states of the async action.
The middleware can be combined with Redux Thunk to chain action creators.
const secondAction = (data) => ({
type: 'SECOND',
payload: {...},
})
const firstAction = () => {
return (dispatch) => {
const response = dispatch({
type: 'FIRST',
payload: new Promise(...),
})
response.then((data) => {
dispatch(secondAction(data))
})
}
}
Heads Up: Version 6 includes some breaking changes. Check the upgrading guide for help.
For bug reports and feature requests, file an issue on GitHub.
For help, ask a question on StackOverflow.
Patrick Burtchaell (pburtchaell):
Thomas Hudspith-Tatham (tomatau):
Code licensed with the MIT License (MIT).