Redux Promise Middleware

Redux Promise Middleware enables simple, yet robust handling of async action creators in Redux.

const asyncAction = () => ({ type : 'PROMISE' , payload : new Promise (...), })

Given a single action with an async payload, the middleware transforms the action to a separate pending action and a separate fulfilled/rejected action, representing the states of the async action.

The middleware can be combined with Redux Thunk to chain action creators.

const secondAction = ( data ) => ({ type : 'SECOND' , payload : {...}, }) const firstAction = () => { return ( dispatch ) => { const response = dispatch({ type : 'FIRST' , payload : new Promise (...), }) response.then( ( data ) => { dispatch(secondAction(data)) }) } }

Documentation and Help

Heads Up: Version 6 includes some breaking changes. Check the upgrading guide for help.

Issues

For bug reports and feature requests, file an issue on GitHub.

For help, ask a question on StackOverflow.

