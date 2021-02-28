openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srp

stripe-redux-promise-middleware

by Patrick Burtchaell (he/him)
4.1.1 (see all)

Enables simple, yet robust handling of async action creators in Redux

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux Promise Middleware

Build Status npm downloads

Redux Promise Middleware enables simple, yet robust handling of async action creators in Redux. 

const asyncAction = () => ({
  type: 'PROMISE',
  payload: new Promise(...),
})

Given a single action with an async payload, the middleware transforms the action to a separate pending action and a separate fulfilled/rejected action, representing the states of the async action.

The middleware can be combined with Redux Thunk to chain action creators.

const secondAction = (data) => ({
  type: 'SECOND',
  payload: {...},
})

const firstAction = () => {
  return (dispatch) => {
    const response = dispatch({
      type: 'FIRST',
      payload: new Promise(...),
    })

    response.then((data) => {
      dispatch(secondAction(data))
    })
  }
}

Documentation and Help

Heads Up: Version 6 includes some breaking changes. Check the upgrading guide for help.

Issues

For bug reports and feature requests, file an issue on GitHub.

For help, ask a question on StackOverflow.

Releases

For older versions:

Maintainers

Please reach out to us if you have any questions or comments.

Patrick Burtchaell (pburtchaell):

Thomas Hudspith-Tatham (tomatau):

License

Code licensed with the MIT License (MIT).

Documentation licensed with the CC BY-NC License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial