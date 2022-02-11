Stripe Node.js Library

The Stripe Node library provides convenient access to the Stripe API from applications written in server-side JavaScript.

For collecting customer and payment information in the browser, use Stripe.js.

Documentation

See the stripe-node API docs for Node.js.

See video demonstrations covering how to use the library.

Requirements

Node 8, 10 or higher.

Installation

Install the package with:

npm install stripe --save yarn add stripe

Usage

The package needs to be configured with your account's secret key, which is available in the Stripe Dashboard. Require it with the key's value:

const stripe = require ( 'stripe' )( 'sk_test_...' ); stripe.customers.create({ email : 'customer@example.com' , }) .then( customer => console .log(customer.id)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Or using ES modules and async / await :

import Stripe from 'stripe' ; const stripe = new Stripe( 'sk_test_...' ); ( async ( ) => { const customer = await stripe.customers.create({ email : 'customer@example.com' , }); console .log(customer.id); })();

Usage with TypeScript

As of 8.0.1, Stripe maintains types for the latest API version.

Import Stripe as a default import (not * as Stripe , unlike the DefinitelyTyped version) and instantiate it as new Stripe() with the latest API version.

import Stripe from 'stripe' ; const stripe = new Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { apiVersion: '2020-08-27' , }); const createCustomer = async () => { const params: Stripe.CustomerCreateParams = { description: 'test customer' , }; const customer: Stripe.Customer = await stripe.customers.create(params); console .log(customer.id); }; createCustomer();

You can find a full TS server example in stripe-samples.

Using old API versions with TypeScript

Types can change between API versions (e.g., Stripe may have changed a field from a string to a hash), so our types only reflect the latest API version.

We therefore encourage upgrading your API version if you would like to take advantage of Stripe's TypeScript definitions.

If you are on an older API version (e.g., 2019-10-17 ) and not able to upgrade, you may pass another version or apiVersion: null to use your account's default API version, and use a comment like // @ts-ignore stripe-version-2019-10-17 to silence type errors here and anywhere the types differ between your API version and the latest. When you upgrade, you should remove these comments.

We also recommend using // @ts-ignore if you have access to a beta feature and need to send parameters beyond the type definitions.

Using expand with TypeScript

Expandable fields are typed as string | Foo , so you must cast them appropriately, e.g.,

const paymentIntent: Stripe.PaymentIntent = await stripe.paymentIntents.retrieve( 'pi_123456789' , { expand: [ 'customer' ], } ); const customerEmail: string = (paymentIntent.customer as Stripe.Customer).email;

Using Promises

Every method returns a chainable promise which can be used instead of a regular callback:

stripe.customers .create({ email : 'customer@example.com' , }) .then( ( customer ) => { return stripe.invoiceItems .create({ customer : customer.id, amount : 2500 , currency : 'usd' , description : 'One-time setup fee' , }) .then( ( invoiceItem ) => { return stripe.invoices.create({ collection_method : 'send_invoice' , customer : invoiceItem.customer, }); }) .then( ( invoice ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); });

Configuration

Initialize with config object

The package can be initialized with several options:

import ProxyAgent from 'https-proxy-agent' ; const stripe = Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { apiVersion : '2019-08-08' , maxNetworkRetries : 1 , httpAgent : new ProxyAgent(process.env.http_proxy), timeout : 1000 , host : 'api.example.com' , port : 123 , telemetry : true , });

Option Default Description apiVersion null Stripe API version to be used. If not set the account's default version will be used. maxNetworkRetries 0 The amount of times a request should be retried. httpAgent null Proxy agent to be used by the library. timeout 80000 Maximum time each request can take in ms. host 'api.stripe.com' Host that requests are made to. port 443 Port that requests are made to. protocol 'https' 'https' or 'http' . http is never appropriate for sending requests to Stripe servers, and we strongly discourage http , even in local testing scenarios, as this can result in your credentials being transmitted over an insecure channel. telemetry true Allow Stripe to send latency telemetry.

Note: Both maxNetworkRetries and timeout can be overridden on a per-request basis.

Configuring Timeout

Timeout can be set globally via the config object:

const stripe = Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { timeout : 20 * 1000 , });

And overridden on a per-request basis:

stripe.customers.create( { email : 'customer@example.com' , }, { timeout : 1000 , } );

Configuring For Connect

A per-request Stripe-Account header for use with Stripe Connect can be added to any method:

stripe.balanceTransactions.list( { limit : 10 , }, { stripeAccount : 'acct_foo' , } );

Configuring a Proxy

To use stripe behind a proxy you can pass an https-proxy-agent on initialization:

if (process.env.http_proxy) { const ProxyAgent = require ( 'https-proxy-agent' ); const stripe = Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { httpProxy : new ProxyAgent(process.env.http_proxy), }); }

Network retries

Automatic network retries can be enabled with the maxNetworkRetries config option. This will retry requests n times with exponential backoff if they fail due to an intermittent network problem. Idempotency keys are added where appropriate to prevent duplication.

const stripe = Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { maxNetworkRetries : 2 , });

Network retries can also be set on a per-request basis:

stripe.customers.create( { email : 'customer@example.com' , }, { maxNetworkRetries : 2 , } );

Examining Responses

Some information about the response which generated a resource is available with the lastResponse property:

customer.lastResponse.requestId; customer.lastResponse.statusCode;

request and response events

The Stripe object emits request and response events. You can use them like this:

const stripe = require ( 'stripe' )( 'sk_test_...' ); const onRequest = ( request ) => { }; stripe.on( 'request' , onRequest); stripe.off( 'request' , onRequest);

request object

{ api_version : 'latest' , account : 'acct_TEST' , idempotency_key : 'abc123' , method : 'POST' , path : '/v1/customers' , request_start_time : 1565125303932 }

response object

{ api_version : 'latest' , account : 'acct_TEST' , idempotency_key : 'abc123' , method : 'POST' , path : '/v1/customers' , status : 402 , request_id : 'req_Ghc9r26ts73DRf' , elapsed : 445 , request_start_time : 1565125303932 , request_end_time : 1565125304377 }

Webhook signing

Stripe can optionally sign the webhook events it sends to your endpoint, allowing you to validate that they were not sent by a third-party. You can read more about it here.

Please note that you must pass the raw request body, exactly as received from Stripe, to the constructEvent() function; this will not work with a parsed (i.e., JSON) request body.

You can find an example of how to use this with Express in the examples/webhook-signing folder, but here's what it looks like:

const event = stripe.webhooks.constructEvent( webhookRawBody, webhookStripeSignatureHeader, webhookSecret );

Testing Webhook signing

You can use stripe.webhooks.generateTestHeaderString to mock webhook events that come from Stripe:

const payload = { id : 'evt_test_webhook' , object : 'event' , }; const payloadString = JSON .stringify(payload, null , 2 ); const secret = 'whsec_test_secret' ; const header = stripe.webhooks.generateTestHeaderString({ payload : payloadString, secret, }); const event = stripe.webhooks.constructEvent(payloadString, header, secret); expect(event.id).to.equal(payload.id);

Writing a Plugin

If you're writing a plugin that uses the library, we'd appreciate it if you identified using stripe.setAppInfo() :

stripe.setAppInfo({ name : 'MyAwesomePlugin' , version : '1.2.34' , url : 'https://myawesomeplugin.info' , });

This information is passed along when the library makes calls to the Stripe API.

We provide a few different APIs for this to aid with a variety of node versions and styles.

Async iterators ( for-await-of )

If you are in a Node environment that has support for async iteration, such as Node 10+ or babel, the following will auto-paginate:

for await ( const customer of stripe.customers.list()) { doSomething(customer); if (shouldStop()) { break ; } }

autoPagingEach

If you are in a Node environment that has support for await , such as Node 7.9 and greater, you may pass an async function to .autoPagingEach :

await stripe.customers.list().autoPagingEach( async (customer) => { await doSomething(customer); if (shouldBreak()) { return false ; } }); console .log( 'Done iterating.' );

Equivalently, without await , you may return a Promise, which can resolve to false to break:

stripe.customers .list() .autoPagingEach( ( customer ) => { return doSomething(customer).then( () => { if (shouldBreak()) { return false ; } }); }) .then( () => { console .log( 'Done iterating.' ); }) .catch(handleError);

autoPagingToArray

This is a convenience for cases where you expect the number of items to be relatively small; accordingly, you must pass a limit option to prevent runaway list growth from consuming too much memory.

Returns a promise of an array of all items across pages for a list request.

const allNewCustomers = await stripe.customers .list({ created : { gt : lastMonth}}) .autoPagingToArray({ limit : 10000 });

Request latency telemetry

By default, the library sends request latency telemetry to Stripe. These numbers help Stripe improve the overall latency of its API for all users.

You can disable this behavior if you prefer:

const stripe = new Stripe( 'sk_test_...' , { telemetry : false , });

More Information

Development

Run all tests:

$ yarn install $ yarn test

If you do not have yarn installed, you can get it with npm install --global yarn .

The tests also depends on stripe-mock, so make sure to fetch and run it from a background terminal (stripe-mock's README also contains instructions for installing via Homebrew and other methods):

go get -u github.com/stripe/stripe-mock stripe-mock

Run a single test suite without a coverage report:

$ yarn mocha-only test /Error.spec.js

Run a single test (case sensitive) in watch mode:

$ yarn mocha-only test /Error.spec.js --grep 'Populates with type' --watch

If you wish, you may run tests using your Stripe Test API key by setting the environment variable STRIPE_TEST_API_KEY before running the tests:

$ export STRIPE_TEST_API_KEY= 'sk_test....' $ yarn test

Run prettier:

Add an editor integration or: